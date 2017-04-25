5 Years In Seeking Alpha's 'DGI Fun Zone': Mistakes Made, Lessons Learned - And Triumphs, Too

Five years ago this week, I left the comfort zone of sports writing - my profession for more than three decades - to try my hand at authoring personal finance articles for Seeking Alpha.

An extremely exacting self-editor and an infamous second-guesser, I can only shake my head looking back at my first piece from April 25, 2012. It was simplistic and a little naive. Mostly, it showed how far I had to go.

I've learned a lot since then, and I like to think my voice is stronger now - it better be, given that I've used it to author 104 articles and write nearly 23,000 comments. (Although I have a great life outside of Seeking Alpha, I look at that last number ... and sometimes I wonder!)

Having said that, I still believe I have a long way to go to master not only my chosen strategy, Dividend Growth Investing, but also the psychological aspects of personal finance. Maybe I'm being unrealistic and unnecessarily hard on myself because truly mastering such stuff is almost surely impossible.

Mostly, what I've tried to do here is share how I am working to educate myself. I have revealed moves I have made or have considered making. I have discussed my mistakes, my triumphs, and my thought processes. I have participated in comment streams, which often are more informative than the articles that spawn them. I have gathered some of the site's best DGI minds for collaborative efforts, including the one that resulted in the Dividend Growth 50 project.

So far, it's been a great education for me. Hopefully, y'all can say the same.

To celebrate my five years in what I like to call Seeking Alpha's DGI Fun Zone, I present the following fives ...

Five Mistakes Made (And Lessons Learned)

1. Selling stocks "just because." In a September 3, 2014, article, I reflected on the ridiculous reasons I used for selling half of my 3M (NYSE:MMM) stake two years earlier: I had been worried about political upheaval, predictions of an impending market correction, overvaluation ... everything short of the Zombie Apocalypse. Since my sell, the share price has more than doubled. It wasn't my only mistake of this kind, but it was my most egregious, and memories of it have (mostly) helped me avoid repeating it.

Lesson Learned: Tune out the noise and hang on to great companies.

2. Pinching pennies for no reason. Not long after I got into the DGI thing in 2012, I identified Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) as companies I wanted to own. As they closed in on my target prices, I set limit buy orders. My JNJ order came within a quarter of striking, and my LMT order got within 14 cents. Rather than simply buying two wonderful companies at wonderful prices, I let the orders expire. And then, I doubled down on my cluelessness in a now embarrassing article in which I congratulated myself for my "discipline." Naturally, I bought both companies much later at much higher prices.

Lesson Learned: Don't be penny-wise and pound-foolish. If a company that fits my portfolio is available at an attractive price, buy it!

3. Chasing yield. I call this being seduced by the dark side of DGI! For me, it was mostly energy companies - LinnCo (OTCPK:LNCOQ), Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), and the like.

Lesson Learned: This is a fairly common mistake for new DGI practitioners (and some who should know better). Extraordinarily high yield usually is accompanied by extremely high risk. Focusing on quality and fundamentals and using common sense have helped me avoid this trap the last few years.

4. Buying "second stringers" rather than "starters." Early on in my DGI days, I didn't buy JNJ, but I did buy AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). I didn't buy Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), but I did buy ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). I didn't buy Costco (NASDAQ:COST), but I did buy Target (NYSE:TGT). I didn't buy AT&T (NYSE:T), but I did buy Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD). And so on and so on. Typically, those I bought were perceived to be "undervalued" and/or had a higher yield - ugh!

Lesson Learned: Quality is Job 1, 2, and 3. Owning the best brands is important. So is getting the most out of my stars before building up my "role players." Maybe the Patriots could have won the Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, but they sure were glad they never had to find out ... because they had Tom Brady!

5. Over-thinking. Colleagues would make fine recommendations, I'd follow with my own due diligence, and then I'd conclude: "Yeah, I want that company at such-and-such price." Nevertheless, as some of those companies approached my targets, I got cold feet - and I lost out. Examples that stand out include Adam Aloisi recommending Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Ian Bezek touting both Diageo (NYSE:DEO) and Washington Trust (NASDAQ:WASH), ScottU suggesting Costco, Dave Crosetti making a solid case for Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Brad Thomas sticking up for Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) when it was going through adversity. Aside from just a few shares of COST, I still own none of the above, thereby missing out on great share price appreciation and dividend compounding.

Lesson Learned: I wanted more than great companies at great prices; I wanted Deals of the Century. Unfortunately, as Mick Jagger so aptly sang: "You can't always get what you want!" It's important to heed my research and to be decisive. Don't greedily gun for hero prices, especially for companies that really fit my portfolio and my goals.

Five I Got Right

1. Buying Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) in 2012. Walgreens had just announced its acquisition of European company Allied Boots - and Mr. Market didn't like it. I took advantage of what I considered an oversold situation, and I bought a full position at $30/share.

2. Dripping. I respect those who accumulate dividends and then use the cash to buy shares of undervalued companies, but I prefer the simplicity and cost effectiveness of dividend reinvesting. As a guy who tends to overthink things (see previous list), dripping has been a great wealth accumulation aid for me.

3. Sailing right on past Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL). Oh, I thought about buying it ... probably 100 times. I commented on dozens of articles about the once-trendy, high-yielding, deepwater-drilling company. I placed limit orders and canceled them and placed new ones. But ultimately, somehow, I was able to resist. In 2014, I wrote an article warning investors to think long and hard before buying a new "Dividend Challenger" that had not yet been through a recession, and I used Seadrill as an example; numerous SDRL fans went to the comment stream to criticize my take. I hope those folks got out before SDRL dropped to its current penny-stock, dividend-less status. To this day, before buying anything even moderately speculative, I think about how close I was to inflicting Seadrill upon my portfolio.

4. Collaborating with colleagues. Some of my most satisfying (and most-read) work has come out of three projects I put together with fellow Seeking Alpha contributors and commenters. In addition to 2014's DG50 project, which has yielded dozens of articles, there was The No. 1 Stock In The World series of 2015 and last year's Where Is The Value? series. Readers seemed to like that these were not just lists of stocks but windows into the thought processes that went into the selections. Hey, it's getting to be just about time for another collaborative effort, isn't it?

5. Buying Altria (NYSE:MO) ... whenever. I made my first purchase in 2001 (when it was still the original Philip Morris). I have added shares many times since, loading up on it in 2012 and 2013. As documented here, there rarely has been a bad time to buy mo' MO. I'm always looking for opportunities to acquire more - and, of course, I do buy more every three months via dripping.

Conclusion

When my wife hears my fingers dancing on my computer keyboard, she'll playfully ask, "Are you talking to your imaginary friends again?"

I laugh, but there is nothing imaginary about the friends I have made in my five years as a contributor for this site.

Chowder and I have had several "Beer Summits" in South Carolina (with readers joining us a few times), I have met up with ScottU in Seattle, I have lunched with several readers in Charlotte, and I already have plans to get together soon with Adam Aloisi. In addition, I have exchanged ideas through private messages with hundreds of contributors and commenters.

Seeking Alpha's DGI Fun Zone truly is a community, and I have enjoyed getting to know people, talking about investing (or whatever), and learning, always learning.

Here's to five more years playing with my imaginary friends, and hopefully many more after that!

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST, JNJ, KMI, LMT, MMM, MO, T, TGT, WBA, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

