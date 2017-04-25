Is Express Scripts A Bargain After Shares Have Fallen 12%?

Monday's after-hours trading brought Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) shares 14% lower. By Tuesday pre-market trading, the shares recovered to only 13% lower. As of writing, the shares have further recovered to only 12% lower. So, some investors are finding Express Scripts to be a bargain by scooping up shares.

Is it really a good deal? Why have the shares experienced a dramatic drop?

First, let's explore the answer to the second question.

Why the drop?

Express Scripts updated its 2017 guidance. Nothing materially has changed from its previous guidance. At the bottom line, the company expects to grow its adjusted earnings per share by 8-10% this year.

Source: Express Scripts Q1 Earnings Calls Slides- Slide 9

The dramatic drop was likely due to its meaningful exposure to Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), which contributed to 15.6% of its adjusted claims and 31% of its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") in 2016.

Not only does Anthem contribute to a third of Express Scripts' earnings but it also contributes greatly to the pharmacy benefit manager's ("PBM") growth as well. For example, last year, Express Scripts' total consolidated claims declined 2.4%, while the claims from Anthem grew 5.9%.

In the same period, Express Scripts' total adjusted EBITDA increased 3%, while Anthem's contributed adjusted EBITDA increased by 20.7%. So, Express Scripts' well being is somewhat reliant on Anthem.

The market is concerned about Anthem's contract ending at the end of 2019, and it doesn't look like Anthem will renew with the PBM, which will sting Express Scripts.

Currently, Express Scripts targets its core PBM EBITDA to grow at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 2-4% through 2020.

Is Express Scripts a bargain?

In an ending slide, Express Scripts says,

With or without Anthem, we have greater than 1 billion adjusted claims and supply chain leverage is unchanged.

After the 12% drop, at $59 per share, Express Scripts trades at a seemingly cheap P/E of 9 for the company's estimated 8% adjusted EPS growth. However, if we take out Anthem's one-third of earnings contribution, the PBM's P/E quickly jumps to 13.5.

Now, Anthem isn't leaving tomorrow, but it will likely exit three years later.

Base Case

Assuming Express Scripts can continue to grow its adjusted EPS by 8% a year for the next few years, it can trade at a P/E of 10.5 with a target price of $85. Coincidentally (or not), Morningstar just reduced Express Scripts' fair value estimate to $85. From the current share price, that's a potential upside of 44%, or an annualized return of 12.9%.

Assuming a more conservative P/E of 9, the target price would be $73 for a potential upside of 23.7%, or an annualized return of 7.3%.

Conservative Case

Assuming Express Scripts grows its adjusted EPS by 8% this year, 6% next year, and 4% in 2019 and the PBM can trade at a P/E of 10.5, the target price would be about $80.60, which is a potential upside of 36.6%, or an annualized return of nearly 11%.

Assuming a more conservative P/E of 9, the target price would be $69.1 for a potential upside of 17.1%, or an annualized return of 5.4%.

Conclusion

Express Scripts' meaningful exposure to Anthem is not new news. However, it will continue to pressure the shares. Based on the base case, Express Scripts can offer reasonable annualized returns of 7-13% in the next three years.

