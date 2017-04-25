'The Short Of The Century' - And The Long Of The Year

Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital, termed shorting German 2-year bunds - the short "of the century", while Bill Gross called this - the short "of a lifetime". That was in 2015, and the trade hasn't quite work since.

As Gundlach expounded in a Bloomberg television interview, shorting two-year bunds that yield minus 0.2%, and leveraging that position 100 times-not unheard of with relatively short-term, high-grade debt instruments-should return 20%. It's a mathematical certainty that the bond will lose value by the time it matures at par in two years, resulting in that leveraged return.

Why the trade hasn't worked out - from the directional futures trade, other than the obvious QE by the ECB? Since 2015, the yields on German 2-Year bund (aka schatz) just recently dropped to almost -1%. Today's the yield is -0.70. One of the main reasons for the widening spreads between the German short term interest rates and the Euro-wide short term interest rates has been - the euro redenomination risk. Specifically, Gundlach and Gross have not foreseen the possibility of Brexit (nobody has) in 2015, and consequently higher probability of the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) failure. However, in the aftermath of Brexit, and in advance of the several key elections in 2017 (Netherlands, France, Germany), investors have raised the possibility that some German bunds could be redenominated in the German Mark, as the Euro Area disintegrates. Thus, given the expected immediate appreciation of the German Mark relative to other EU currencies, makes holding German bunds rational, even with the -1% interest rate as denominated in the euro.

Fast forward to 2017, the Dutch elections retained pro-EU status quo, and most importantly, the first round of the French elections produced a virtual certainty that the pro-EU centrist candidate Macron would win. Additionally, it appears that German populist movement is in disarray.

Thus, the euro redenomination risk has significantly receded -just enough to suggest that now, the "short of the century" trade could start working - German schatz have long ways to fall until reaching 0% yield.

In fact, the ECB is facing pressure to end the negative interest rates policy, and there have been discussions of increasing interest rates, even before ending the QE, which is scheduled in Dec. of 2017.

The Euro currency has been held hostage by the combination of the redenomination risk, and the ECB policy. Thus, long euro seems like a trade of the year, as both of these risks recede. Additionally, the Trump administration has been calling for a weaker US dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP), and specifically targeting the trade deficit with Germany as unsustainable.

So, here is the chart of the German schatz futures, which could be used to execute the trade:

As the chart shows, three days before the French election the schatz starting to sell-off as the polls showed the pro-EU candidate Macron would win the first round, and after the election as Macron won, schatz had the largest one-day decline.

This trend is likely to continue into the May 7th second round of French elections, and further into the German elections, aided by a more hawkish ECB rhetoric. The euro is also very likely to continue to rise as the German schatz fall, making it one of the top long ideas for 2017 - considering the risk/return trade off.

Important point: The short Schatz trade could work, but only until the repricing of the Euro risk ends. After, the bet turns into a speculation about the ECB policy, which also could work until around the 0% yield. At that point, it is important to note that we are still globally in a deflationary environment, and shorting all risk-free bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) could be a widowmaker trade. An more interesting trade for sophisticated traders could be a bet on narrowing spreads between the German bunds and other Euro denominated bonds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.