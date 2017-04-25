Del Frisco's Restaurant Group's (DFRG) CEO Norman Abdallah on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 25, 2017, 8:30 am ET

Executives

Tom Pennison - CFO

Norman Abdallah - CEO

Analysts

Nicole Miller - Piper Jaffray

Will Slabaugh - Stephens, Inc.

Jason West - Credit Suisse

Jeff Farmer - Wells Fargo

Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James

Brett Levy - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. And welcome to Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Incorporated First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be provided for you at that time.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Tom Pennison, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Tom Pennison

Thank you, Ebany, and good morning, everyone. By now, you should have access to our earnings press release for the 12-week period ended March 21, 2017. If you have not already reviewed it, it may be found at our corporate website, www.dfrg.com in the Investor Relations section. With me today is Norman Abdallah, our Chief Executive Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that part of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore undue reliance should not be placed upon them. We refer you to today's earnings press release and our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risk that could impact our future operating results and financial condition.

In addition, we will be referring to restaurant-level EBITDA and adjusted net income this morning which are both non-GAAP measures. We have therefore provided a reconciliation of these measures in the earnings press release tables to the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

First, I will review the quarterly financials at a high level before diving in to commentary on our individual brands. Afterwards, I will speak to our 2017 guidance before handing the call over to Norman. He will provide updates on our initiatives which are designed to strengthen our distinct restaurant concepts for this year and beyond.

For our 12-week first quarter ended March 21, consolidated revenues increased 3.3% to $83.9 million from $81.2 million in the year ago period. Top-line growth was a function of a net 28 additional operating weeks across our concepts, which was partially offset by a blinded 0.2% decrease in comparable restaurant sales. This comparable decrease was driven by 0.8% decrease in average check which was offset by 0.6% increase in customer counts.

As you may recall, we had been tracking slightly positive as of late February when we reported our fourth quarter 2016 results. We believe that we would have likely finished the quarter on that same trajectory had it not been for too much of storms in the Northeast affecting several of our restaurants including the complete or partial loss of several operating days at our highest volume restaurants in New York and Boston and to a lesser extent in Philadelphia.

Turning to our cost line items, total cost of sales as a percentage of revenue improved by 30 basis points to 28.3% from 28.6% in the year ago period, primarily due to the benefit of Del Frisco's Grille's growing weight on the overall restaurant portfolio and its own lower cost of sales percentage versus the year ago period. While we shared on our last conference call, the supply chain management initiatives we have underway there is only a negligible effect on the quarter itself with most of the impact expected to be realized in the third and fourth quarters.

Restaurant operating expenses as a percentage of revenues increased by 110 basis points to 48.7% from 47.6% in the year ago period primarily due to higher labor costs because of increased wage rates as well as sales deleveraging driven by the lower average check. While the team did improve productivity during the first quarter, we still have additional opportunities. We're currently in the process of deploying technology to allow us to better optimize our labor scheduling.

Restaurant level EBITDA held steady at $18 million in the first quarter compared to the year ago period, while the margin decreased 80 basis points to 21.4% versus 22.2% in the prior year.

General and administrative expenses increased to $6.3 million from $5.8 million in the prior year period and as a percentage of revenues increased 40 basis points to 7.5% from 7.1%. The increase versus prior year was primarily driven by higher incentive compensation expense and professional fees.

Consulting project costs were $2 million during the quarter for which we are treating as an add-back item and related entirely to our Bain engagement. As shared on our last call, we expect most of the total project cost of approximately $3 million to be incurred during the first two quarters of the year.

GAAP net income was $3.3 million or $0.14 per diluted share inclusive of the Bain project. This compares to the prior year GAAP net income of $5.4 million or $0.23 per diluted share. Excluding the one-time item, adjusted net income was $4.6 million or $0.20 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $5.4 million or $0.23 per diluted share.

Now let's review our individual brands in further detail. For Del Frisco's Double Eagle, revenues increased 3.7% to $39.8 million from $38.3 million in the year ago period. This top-line improvement was due to higher sales generated at two non-comparable restaurants in Uptown, Dallas and Orlando offset by 0.5% decrease in comparable restaurant sales.

Comparable restaurant sales consisted of a 0.7% increase in average check that was offset by a 1.2% decrease in traffic. There were 10 restaurants in the Double Eagle's comparable base out of a total of 12 locations. Our Orlando location did enter the comparable base in the second quarter of 2017.

Del Frisco's restaurant level EBITDA margin did decrease 100 basis points to 26.9% due primarily to higher labor and occupancy expenses.

For Sullivan's Steakhouse, revenues decreased 5.9% to $17.8 million in the first quarter from $18.9 million in the year ago period due primarily to the loss of eight operating weeks from one Sullivan's Steakhouse that was damaged by fire and another two Sullivan's Steakhouses that were being remodeled. These three locations were removed from the comp base during the first quarter.

Comparable restaurant sales increased 1.1% consisting of a 1.9% increase in traffic that was partially offset by 0.8% decrease in average check. There were 15 Sullivan's Steakhouses include in the comp base out of a total of 18 restaurants. Sullivan's Steakhouse restaurant-level EBITDA margin increased 90 basis points to 19.7% due primarily to lower occupancy cost.

For Del Frisco's Grille revenues increased 10% to $26.3 million in the first quarter from $24 million in the year ago period. This top-line improvement was due to 36 additional operating weeks offset by a slight decline of comparable restaurant sales. Comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.9% driven by a 2% decrease in average check that was partially offset by 1.1% increase in traffic. There was 16 restaurants in the Grille comparable base in the first quarter out of a total 23 restaurants. Del Frisco's Grille's restaurant-level EBITDA margin decreased 140 basis points to 14.3% due primarily to higher labor operating occupancy expenses partially offset by lower cost of sales.

Turning to our liquidity and balance sheet. As of March 21, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $8.7 million and $22 million in outstanding debt under our credit facility. During the first quarter we purchased 1.48 million shares of our common stock including a block of 1.2 million shares from Fidelity National Financial under the stock repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors in October 2014 and as expanded in February 2017. Most of the purchases were executed pursuant to a rule 10b(5)(1) trading plan and in total reduced our shares outstanding by approximately 6%.

As of quarter end we have 24.9 million in authority remaining. We view repurchases as an effective means to hand shareholder value and we will continue putting our capital work in a disciplined manner.

Finally, we are reiterating most of our previous guidance although increasing our earnings per share guidance related to reduction in share base as was laid out in our earnings release issued earlier this morning. These parameters are based on current information for our 52-week period ended December 26, 2017.

While I will not be reviewing all the details I'd like to remind you of a few key items. Due to the choppiness of the current sales environment and our decision to eliminate launch operating dollars several Sullivan's Steakhouse locations beginning in the second quarter, we remain cautious with our comparable restaurant sales expectations. As we mentioned in our last quarter's call we do not have any pricing plan for 2017 as we are focused on growing chapter sales mix with enhanced offerings.

We continue to expect favorable cost of sales as a percentage of revenue due to lower beef cost year-over-year. Del Frisco's Grille's growing wait on the overall cost of sales and supply chain initiatives that we are currently working on. The benefit of the latter will be most pronounced in the third and fourth quarters this year.

We do not expect much if any restaurant level EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin growth relative to 2016. This is because of the significant investment being incurred this year, an upgraded DF's touch points, bringing on new talent, and incurred various professional fees. Our intention is for these costs to provide a return and move our business forward but they unfortunately cannot be capitalized. Rather they will be reflected in the P&L at either the restaurant operating level or at the G&A level.

We will incur approximately $3million in consulting fees and related expenses for Del Frisco's Grille engagement with Bain Consulting which is being reflected as its online item. We anticipate most of the remainder of this project cost to be expensed in the second quarter. As these fees represent a one-time expense we will continue adjusting them out of adjusted net income.

We have increased our annual adjusted net income per diluted share to be between $0.82 and $0.86 from previously between $0.80 and $0.84. This EPS guidance increases is related to the stock repurchases made late during the first quarter that will lower the share base for the remainder of the year. This guidance excludes the consulting engagement cost previously referenced and also assumes no additional share repurchases beyond those made during the first quarter.

The Del Frisco's Double Eagle in Plano, Texas, will open in early May and the Del Frisco's Grille in Downtown Manhattan will open in late June. Norman will address these and other restaurant openings that we will be working on for 2018 and beyond.

Also on March 31, we closed our Sullivan's Steakhouse in Seattle, Washington, and in late May, we will close our Sullivan's location in Houston, Texas, which was nearing the end of its current lease term. As such, there will be closing expenses incurred during the second quarter.

With that I'll now turn the call over to Norman.

Norman Abdallah

Thanks, Tom, and good morning, everyone. You may recall that on last quarter's call I articulated the six overreaching initiatives; we have laid out at the corporate level for this year.

First, build discipline and accountability and measurement; second, differentiate and honor the brand; third, elevate the guest experience; fourth, enhance the team member journey; fifth, establish processes and communication; and sixth, plan and implement long-term growth strategy.

My goal this morning is to not repeat what we previously discussed but rather provide updates on areas of interest to our shareholders.

In April, we completed our organizational alignment by welcoming Sarah McAloon as Brand President of Del Frisco's Grille. Sarah most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer of Cicis where she was instrumental in the brand's turnaround as measured by 15 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth and a significant increase in the brand health score.

As I said last quarter, you are having individual brand presidents coupled with dedicated Head Chefs and other resources as critical to building accountability and create a greater distinction between our three brands.

In other talent news, we also added Pauline Brown to our Board of Directors which was expanded to include five independent members. Pauline has more than 25 years of experience in consulting, private equity, and consumer oriented businesses with a focus on luxury goods. She currently serves as a Professor at Harvard Business School and was the Chairperson at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. Pauline brings deep experience in luxury goods both operationally at LVMH and as an investor with the Carlyle Group. She has an impressive track record of performance in multiple categories across consumer brands. She is a welcome addition to our boardroom and certainly brings a new and valuable perspective.

Our R&D teams are hard at work developing new menu and beverage programs across all three concepts as part of our effort to move away from discounting and to change our brand voices and guest interaction.

Once again, we are not taking any pricing this year but rather standardizing menu prices throughout all three brands. The Plano Del Frisco will feature a new menu that should build check while enhancing the guest experience. This menu will be rolled out across all Double Eagle locations during the fourth quarter.

On a related note, we are pleased that Del Frisco's recently won the award for the Best Wine Program in the Restaurant Industry adding to the slew of accolades the brand has earned over the years in recognition of its focus on having award winning wine programs.

Sullivan's Steakhouse is testing a new menu and cocktail program this quarter that certainly will be rolled out across all restaurants during the fourth quarter.

Among other changes, the test menu contains a new section with bone and offering that provide great flow through and should be additive to check.

Del Frisco's Grille is also testing a new menu based upon initial findings for Bain Consulting work with a full rollout slated for the fourth quarter. It will include a much improved beverage program supported by formalized wine education of our staff designed to build check.

Our engagement on consumer research with Bain Consulting is already yielding some interesting findings based upon a deeper understanding of the target consumer. We are asking questions such as around which consumers should we be designing our value proposition, for which occasions will we be most to like them, and what needs do these consumers have that we can better serve and win at the same time.

Through their work, we have identified six segments at the high-end casual diners and surveyed more than 3,000 of our guests to determine what percentage of them did into these segments. Interestingly about 29% of our guests are social singsters those who view going out with their friends as a major part of their social life and seek a lively atmosphere. A total of 25% are experienced vendors, those who seek restaurants with a high level of service and attention with little concern for price. However, only 13% of our guests are true value seekers, looking for a well priced meal. This suggests to us that we have a distinct opportunity to build check with the overwhelming majority of our guests.

We do not intend to share the full insights from the study for competitive purposes but the findings will have positive implications for existing restaurants and are also being plugged into our real estate model, so that we are even more disciplined in generating higher cash on cash returns from new store development.

With guidance from our technology consultants, we are in the midst of testing a labor scheduling system at six units which will be rolled out across the system by the end of the third quarter. This system has a variable labor component that enables our restaurant to flex labor up and down based upon expectations from guest counts.

We are also building a data warehouse that will enable our operators to manage the middle of the unit P&L from a proactive standpoint rather than being reactive.

And finally, we have implemented new procedures for processing orders into the POS that will facilitate greater speed, accuracy, and guest responsiveness with a targeted completion by the end of the third quarter.

Our supply chain consultant has made numerous recommendations related to supply chain distribution and improving cost of goods which we are now acting upon. Our focus has been on the top 20% of our purchases which amount to about 80% of the total spend. The benefits of these recommendations had only a minimal positive impact on the first quarter but will accelerate in the second quarter with the full benefits realized in the back half of the year, once they're rolled out throughout the entire system.

As a reminder, there is no guest impact to this project since we're already reshaping how we distribute goods into our restaurants, and our cost of sales guidance discussed earlier is already inclusive of these expected savings.

Now let me review upcoming development activities. On May 3, we will be opening Del Frisco's Double Eagle in Plano, Texas. This is a two storey restaurant at Legacy West and is part of a luxury, prime, mixed use development that includes retail and restaurants, hotels, office, apartments, and condominiums. Plano represents our third Double Eagle location in the Dallas Fort-Worth Metroplex.

On June 21, we will be opening a Del Frisco's Grille in Downtown, Manhattan, at Brookfield Place which we will complement our Midtown Restaurant at Rockefeller Center.

Next year we're very pleased to announce we are accelerating our restaurant development to between four and seven openings. Our intention as always is to allocate our capital resources properly to the most promising opportunities.

We will begin with the Del Frisco's Grille in Westwood, Massachusetts, early in the first quarter. This will be the first location to incorporate the learnings from our Bain Consulting project and to be considered our Grille of the future. In addition to this location, we have signed LOIs for several additional Grille and anticipate that we will be able to open at least two of them next year. All these restaurants fit well into the framework being developed by our Bain project.

For Del Frisco's Double Eagle, we will open at least two locations one utilizing our smaller Double Eagle prototype. The atmosphere and menu will be the same as larger units and will maximize the c-count by reengineering the size of the kitchen to reduce the overall square footage. In fact, we're using the same kitchen designer that we had brought in to redesign the Del Frisco's Grille Kitchen. Still there would not be any crossover into what we view as an emotional state of the consumer when they come to the Grille.

For Sullivan's Steakhouse, we're negotiating an LOI for one company operated restaurant in Dallas utilizing a new prototype design. The restaurants architectural will pay homage to the Sullivan's Steakhouse original roots, where guests come in and celebrate an entire evening out from start to finish. It will also serve as a showcase location as part of our franchise, refranchise program targeting small to medium tier markets that will be in place by the beginning of 2018 and spearheaded by our new Brand President.

To conclude we are raising our earnings guidance related to the stock repurchase for the first quarter of this year and are making meaningful incremental progress against the objectives we have set out for 2017 and beyond. We have three great concepts and have a clear direction as to where we are headed.

So with that, operator, we will turn the call over to you as we open the lines to take any questions from the listeners.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions].

And we'll take our first question from Nicole Miller with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Nicole Miller

Thank you. Good morning. Just two questions for me please if we were to ex-out the Northeast Storms, are you -- can we assume that they mostly impacted Eagle and that you would have had positive traffic there as well? And then the second question is I think we're clear on understanding how you're prioritizing initiatives across the board on a consolidated basis. But could you perhaps now look at the three Brand Presidents in those concepts separately and may be talk about the top few things that each of them are prioritizing because may be not each element needs to be addressed at each concept to the same degree with the same level of prioritization. Thanks.

Tom Pennison

Good morning, Nicole. I'll take the first part of your question as we look to the weather it definitely did impact the Del Frisco's more pronounced, we had -- our both our Manhattan Del Frisco's and Boston location closed down full for a couple of days and partially impacted the other days. We do feel we've been positive but quite honestly would impacted Del Frisco's even more significantly was the Valentine's Day shift which when you -- when you look at concept was about 70 as far as just blended across all three was 75 basis points of comp but we saw it more strongly impact Del Frisco's for the quarter.

Norman Abdallah

Yes, thanks Nicole. And I'll address the second part of it. So if you look at the three different concepts and you're correct they -- they each have a different priority against strategic initiatives that are focused on each individual brand, I'll cover Del's first. So in Del's there's two big priorities, one and we call it the project or it's called Service simplification, where we are using technology in Del where we're rolling into a test market to make our servers to stay on the floor more and the bartenders to stay in the bar while we make sure that we capture all of the revenue.

Del Frisco's in the past that used the handwritten ticket system. So all orders were produced out of the kitchen from handwritten tickets and as well as the bar so we're rolling that program out into a test unit and from there we'll have that rolled out by the third quarter.

The other thing that we're doing at Del is if you look at the menu and I've talked about a new category that we're adding Del will enable us to that shift mix a bit increase check without taking price, but be able to provide a better engagement from the consumer as they celebrate life in our restaurants and that will also come through some touch points that will continue to upgrade to the Del because the -- when the consumer looks at Del and their expectations of Del coming in we have to make sure that we perform at the highest standard across all, all consumer touch points in the restaurant.

When you look at Sullivan's the two parties are number one focused on the overall box and the experience demand clicks venue atmosphere of what we're moving forward with there's been a lot of work in the past done around Sullivan. We continue to lean that work but really looking at the heritage of the brand. And then the second thing that we're doing in Sullivan is basically rebuilding the operating box. As we talked about on the last call we've closed several of the Sullivan's for launches that focus on dinner only because we're there in the markets we have the new enhancements that we will be adding to Sullivan's that are in the process to be rolled out now focused around the bar to build the bar business from the early days part as we move into our dinner shifts and again leading into what Sullivan's was all about which is celebrating a full night out.

The other thing that we're doing is we're continuing to do some behind the scenes work that is not affecting the overall brand on the franchise refranchise strategy that we've talked about and we will be prepared to talk about more as we enter in the back end of 2017 going into the first quarter of 2019.

On the Grille, the party again is at this time it's all around the Bain project and we have done some work on what we call best-in-class performers across the brand looking at several different metrics from that there is two big initiatives that Sarah and her team are focused on number one is a revitalized, revitalized wine program that we saw a loss in sales in the Grille from focus that was shifted away from that so we have that program that will be rolling out in the third quarter. And the second piece is all about the execution piece as the food comes out of the kitchen to make sure that we deliver on consistency but we also have other offerings that really connect with the two segments that we're really building on this brand no a go forward basis.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Will Slabaugh with Stephens, Inc. Please go ahead.

Will Slabaugh

Yes, thanks guys. Just wonder if you could talk a little more specifically about what you're seeing that giving you more confidence to reaccelerate the unit growth next year versus taking the learning from the research and more slowly incorporating those over the next couple of years.

Tom Pennison

Yes, so well that's a good question. If you look at the acceleration of growth it's really happening on a consolidated basis at the Double Eagle side. We've this concept is, is tried and true it continues to perform, continues to throw generate cash-on-cash returns. That are where we need to target for our shareholders on a go forward basis.

And then as you look at the Grille and as we go into 2018 from the Bain research that that we've done around the consumer and the segment and how we execute we have high confidence in certain markets and again when we look at our best-in-class performers where we continue moving forward and have the majority of the Bain work rolled out into the Grille of the future. So as we look at the -- at development the typical cycle is, usually between 18 to 36 months as you implement your complete strategy but because of the confidence that we have on the consumer segment now that has come through the research the sites that we will be targeting will be completely focused on the two top segments end markets that we feel very secure that will execute at that higher end to begin with. As we go into 2019 and 2020 probably continue to work that will do that will start to expand the universe of where we can develop the Grill concept.

Will Slabaugh

Got it. And wonder if you could talk a little bit more about the new menu at the Grill that's coming on later on this year and specifically does this make the experience in your view more or less formal and then is there any anticipated impact to average ticket with his new menu rolling out.

Tom Pennison

Yes, that's a good question again we're -- we're very early on in capturing all the -- the work that has been done by Bain and we're finishing the strategy and the positioning piece really right in the process of the chef over the next few weeks one thing that we are seeing and I can touch on that menu just a bit is with one of the segments that we are targeting will be leaning into the wine program as I talked about but we'll also be leaning into the bar aspect the sharable aspect that that really the consumer picks up so that's one side and then the other side with the Gill heritage and the positive research have that we we've got back associated with the heritage of the brand and the name there's opportunity for us to continually into a little bit more of the Steak section of our menu as well.

So it's really almost like a Jack's position to be able to -- to really focus on two segments and lean into those. That gives us flexibility to still feel the casual atmosphere be really tied to the communities as we move forward but the menu will give a few different opportunities for the guest to journey down while they experience the Grille.

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

And we will move next to Jason West with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Jason West

Yes, thanks guys. Two questions one, Tom, if you could share a bit of a sales update, like where we are the first month of 2Q?

Tom Pennison

Right now and I don't have it top of mind broken out with the Sullivan's launch component but inclusive of some of the launch closures we've done in Sullivan's we're looking at low-single-digit negative right now.

Jason West

Okay. Across the blended brands?

Tom Pennison

On a blended basis.

Jason West

Okay. Is there any going on outside of Sullivan's launch that that's good or bad or any, any weather or any holiday shifts or anything like that impacting you guys?

Tom Pennison

That's some shifts, where Passover fell and obviously we're coming out of Easter both fell in Q2 for us and both of it well had differentials on how it impacted us as we get further away from Passover and Easter that should be a positive for us. But right now there's, there's been some mixed -- depends where you are in the country, there's been some mixed activities taking place for us year-over-year.

Jason West

Okay, got it. And then on the Houston side didn't hear an update there that still similar kind of hundred basis point drag that it's been running or it's not starting to level off at all.

Tom Pennison

Houston if you look at it on blended for Q1 and we chose not to focus on it was actually only 50 basis points in Q1 continues to be a stronger drag in Q2. We saw some good benefit more pronounced at Del's and Houston but the Super Bowl that was in Houston this year we didn't see as much benefit at the Sullivan's or the Grille and you know that Sullivan's for, the Houston Sullivan's will close down in Q2 which is of the three of type locations that we speak to and that drag was the heaviest drag so, that we were, we were nearing the end of its lease term there anyway. So we chose not to continue tied into that developer actually they communicated to us their desire to do some other things with the site too so it worked out to be a good time for us to part that location.

Norman Abdallah

And then, again on the Double Eagle side that asset has not been reinvested into and that's something that we will do. At the end of Q2 beginning of Q3 we will be remodeling that that asset spending capital on that to continue to not only protect our position in the market but we feel secure we'll take market share back from the market at the same time.

Jason West

Okay got it. And then I guess following up on the last question about accelerating growth next year, I think it makes sense on the Double Eagle side very high volumes, margins at the restaurant level in the high 20s which is pretty amazing in restaurants these days but you look at the Double Eagle or the Grille, the margins there seem to be still stuck in this 14, 15 type range, despite a lot of closures you guys have done and lot of work to try to improve the ROI on that business. And so I guess if you go forward is the expectation that margin is going to get a lot better pretty quickly once you implement the Bain strategy or do you think you know it'll be a slow build and you think these levels of margins at the Grille and volumes are sufficient even with some modest increases to accelerate growth there?

Tom Pennison

That's a great question Jason and as we've spoken in the past there's unfortunately a wide range of restaurant-level EBITDA in the Grille today where we see a good number of them are very strongly in the 20% file much higher than we see the blended. And there's various reasons for that, some cases it's areas where we -- as we speak to the sales we're not targeting to make sure we were at the right consumer and in some cases those were areas that had high cost of doing business that we just weren't aligned yet in our processes.

The locations that Norman speaks to as we look to it to be more aligned with our target consumer as we go into it are ones that we're very more comfortable that would be more seeing the margins that we see in those restaurants we operate today that are in that 20% tile and clearly there's going to be a larger population available to us over the next 24 to 36 months as we implement more of these opportunities at the same time this process we're working but today in scheduling be -- we definitely the Grille saw, just look, as we at our labor wage rate it was about 100 basis points by itself in the quarter and we did have on a blended basis some productivity gains but not where it should be and we have great opportunities in our Backhouse and some more opportunities in our Fronthouse and we really look at optimizing making sure we have the right amount of labor at the right times because in some cases we find that it can be limiting to our sales growth if we're not staffed the right way.

So there's many initiatives in the middle of the P&L to help the flow through where we are existing as well as making sure we target our opportunities to grow the top-line because the deleveraging of that shift definitely played into some of those margin declines in Q1.

Operator

We will take our next question from Jeff Farmer with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Jeff Farmer

Thanks. Just following up on that early 2Q same-store sales question. I'm curious did industry tends slow for the broader category in late March through late April or was there a greater headwind for some of the DFRG concepts based on either calendar shifts or some other factors?

Norman Abdallah

For the most part, we have been relatively in line in Black Box, the Black Box with the exception of few areas where I think we were impacted a little bit differently than others for other reasons but when I say anything too different from the industry.

Jeff Farmer

Okay. And then just back to labor, you just touched on this Tom, so lot of moving pieces on the labor line, the wage rate inflation I think you have a far less new restaurant inefficiencies sort of flowing through at this point with reduced development and certainly the efforts you guys are pursuing in terms of controlling some of those labor costs. So with all that said seeing what the labor deleverage look like in the first quarter, how should we be thinking about it for the balance of the year?

Tom Pennison

The big part, when you look at percentage, there are several initiatives that we're going to be having on the check specifically around expanding our top-line. We saw some when we look at as a percentage we definitely saw some of those impact percentages now in core focus as we -- the minimum wage and wage rate pressure those are it is what it is where we have the opportunity to do is improve our productivity as I touched on and that's tied into the scheduling program that in technology that we're working towards right now. Additionally, we are re-evaluating our management structure and seeing where we could demand a little bit more variable management there to reduce the fixed component of our management as we go forward in both cases trying to manage that labor dollar in addition to the percentage.

Norman Abdallah

Jeff, this is Norman. So on that in the fixed labor, labor piece the Del Frisco's Grille in the initial phase was built with a management structure that is very typical in the Steakhouse side of the business. Now this is it's in a different segment of the Steakhouse side, so one thing that we are in the process of rolling out that will be rolled out at the end of Q2 and into Q3 and we have modeled some of this in Q4.

Yes, what I call Flex Management Labor Schedule, where I use different positions little bit differently, you build the structure differently as well. Some of that work has already started in Q2 and we're starting to see a reduction in total manager headcount that really happens in the fourth quarter because it's a process that we have to implement training procedures around as well as the type of management team and management hire that we target, if we have a position everything else. So it's something that you move through but it typically takes about 12 full months to gain 100% traction because you want to do it the right way and not change your fixed management like we model overnight that that could hurt the team and the guests same time.

Jeff Farmer

That's helpful and just a real quick follow-up on that, so I know that some of your cost of goods sold supply chain efforts are only reflected in your 2017 financial guidance but in terms of those efforts across the labor line may be scheduling the full sort of spectrum on the labor line, how much of that benefit is contemplated in your guidance for 2017.

Norman Abdallah

We show some variability more so in late Q3 and into Q4 that is factored in. I would say I think we don't have 100% of it factored in but we did factor in a good bit of that for Q4.

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

We will take our next question from Brian Vaccaro with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Brian Vaccaro

All right, thanks and good morning. Just a couple of clarifications on the quarter, if I could. Just wanted to make sure that we all heard correctly that the Valentine's Day shift you said that was a 75 basis point headwind to the blended comp, did I hear that right?

Tom Pennison

Correct.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay, thank you. And then what was year-on-year beef inflation in the first quarter?

Norman Abdallah

In the first quarter, we were down probably about 2%. We weren't as down as much as we thought, we are going to be we had a few cuts that surge actually showed some increase in throughout the quarter as well as the same thing with tenderloins. We're not down as much as we anticipated but we were still favorable.

Tom Pennison

And something we saw that commodity section too there's a lot of pressure right now in crowd, is mainly due to supply we forecasted that we would see pressure but the pressure was even greater on the crap side of that so it was well that so that's a pretty good mix for us due to some of the items that we -- we serve crap so we saw that happening in the first quarter greater than what we thought were.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. And so the unchanged sort of food cost ratio guidance would seem to reflect that maybe a little less favorability on the commodity side but offset by some of the savings that you highlighted.

Tom Pennison

Correct.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay, all right, fair enough. Also Tom you mentioned the removal of launch of Sullivan taking in here in the second quarter I think on the last call you mentioned a little over a $1 million sales impact for the year is that how you think it will continue to shake out on the launch removal.

Tom Pennison

That was on an annual basis there was about a 1 million but yes that's and there will be some seasonality to that and as we report Q2 we'll break that out much more clearly and distinctly for the seven locations that it was impacted.

Norman Abdallah

Yes, in the way that were the cadence of this and this is typical when I've done it has businesses where you have a concept that should not be focused on launch because of where the locations are you see a little greater pressure right at the very beginning but what starts to happen the consumer starts to shift especially for the programs that we've put in place where we have a dedicated sales and event planner for the brand that can focus on buyouts for the entire space where we can make a return off of that plus the shift into our new cocktail happy hour programs so in rolling across the system in Q2 so be a little bit, little bit greater on pressure on Q2, Q3 where we start to pick that up in the back half of Q4 and that's how we model that.

Brian Vaccaro

All right, that's very helpful thank you. On the Del Frisco's Grille side I did notice that the average weekly sales lagged the comps by a bit more this quarter just looking at the growth rate there can you talk about the performance of the 2016 you did openings sort of both from a sales and margin perspective.

Norman Abdallah

Overall the 2016 units and where we had a little bit drive what you're seeing as in some cases of our 2015 non-comps we had a couple of locations that we opened up with happy hour and had very strong beverage business and we saw some of the beverage business drop and that we have that as a -- an opportunity across the entire concept but we saw more intensified in a few of our locations that are non-comp which are driving that reduction in average weekly sales. It's all coming from beverage for the most part.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay, great, great very helpful. And then last set of question just on the Del Frisco's the core Double Eagle concept can you remind us your remodel plans in 2017 are you still expecting to remodel three of those units and can you give us an update on the cost of those remodels.

Tom Pennison

So the three units we were looking at doing some work in as or as Norman already referenced our Houston Del's this year that will be a sizable remodel that we're doing a pretty significant facelift to the both impacting something to Backhouse mostly Fronthouse there's some enhancement work we're also doing in our Chicago Del's as well as and Denver, Colorado and the three of those together that’s including in our CapEx is in excess of $2 million.

Brian Vaccaro

Great. And then last one just sticking with Del's can you touch on the unit economic expectations of the smaller footprint to some high level on, on some of the, the average square footage, average costs and the AV that you would expect in those units.

Norman Abdallah

Yes, the way that we're looking at those the smaller square footage and again is going to be market-by-market specific as far as what the top-line would be but the smallest square footage one would be somewhere in the range of $7 million to $10 million AUV. The cost per square footage will be relatively close but the cost per square foot on the Del is today because we want to make sure that we continue to make the space what we call big and bold which is a key piece of what Del Frisco is in the square footage I would generally scope around that 9 to 10,000 square feet compared to our system average now of about 13 to 14,000 square feet when we wanted to take our one of our big boxes.

Tom Pennison

And we probably tend to see some patio opportunities in the smaller box tune in some cases.

Norman Abdallah

Yes which is patios are typically no occupancy types and the one that we have under LOI right now finalizing some design elements of it as well, it has nice a patio opportunity on it.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Brett Levy with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Brett Levy

Good morning, I apologize if you may have already actually answered these or discussed it, can you give us a little bit more color on what's going on with Sullivan's, obviously you've now announced a second closure are there any others that are at risk that has lower cash flows where you might need to do something, do you have any updates on your thoughts and the timing of the refranchising and also you said growth of four to seven units across all three concepts, I would assume that means inclusive of Sullivan's, is that going to be a company or a franchise? Thank you.

Tom Pennison

I will take the front end and I will let Norman speak to the franchising. We are always reevaluating the portfolio of all of our concepts, Sullivan's definitely had some locations that historically if you quartile Sullivan's there was a bottom quartile that was really was dragging down some of the margins of the overall company. And as we look to these as they come up for either lease renewal or other opportunities in the case of Seattle was one that it really never was a very successful location, it was basically breakeven and it got even more challenging as the business environment evolved in Seattle to where we chose to close out one and get out of it before the end of the lease term.

In the case of Houston, we're approaching the end of our current lease term this year and the landlord had already communicated desire to do something with the space and we captured it anyway, so that kind of played out through it there. But there are other Sullivan's that we will look to based on their performance as they come up and evaluate does it make sense to continue to operate in the future as we would normally look for anything in the portfolio but we want to make sure that we don't have a small number of low performing units that in many cases are location issues dragging down the strength of the Sullivan's concept especially when we're looking to franchise it into future, it'll help show the strength of the concept more strongly without having these one-offs that drag it down.

Norman Abdallah

All right. And then as you look forward to the future of the four to seven as we go into 2018, when we look at that number we are in the middle negotiating LOI for location earned out that will be company owned, one and that will be the prototype as I discussed in the call the future, we also have one other restaurant that we will be remodeling in the Sullivan's brand.

On the back half of 2017 and possibly shifting to 2018 as well that will show a redesign that will continue to be the prototype of future as well as we continue to lean into the original Sullivan's heritage. As far as the franchise, refranchise program as discussed earlier, we're doing behind the scenes work on this right now, so be in the back half of 2017 into the first half of 2018 is when we start to speak to that program and in the strategy behind it.

Brett Levy

Tom one follow-up question on the Sullivan's closure, was that included or excluded from this comp base and if it was excluded what kind of drag was it?

Tom Pennison

As far as in Q1, the Seattle location was in the comp base, are you speaking to Q1 are you speaking to what I said as far as Q2 quarter-to-date?

Brett Levy

No, no Q1.

Tom Pennison

Q1 did have in the comp base in from a top-line it wasn't a drag in Q1.

Operator

Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference back over to management for any additional or closing remarks.

Norman Abdallah

Well thank you very much for advice and time this morning as we review Q1 and the strategic initiatives that are we're continuing to focus on as an overall brand. I look forward to continuing to have discussions over the next three quarters and again thanks for your time.

Tom Pennison

Thank you all.

Operator

This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.