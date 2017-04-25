Whitbread's (WTBCF) CEO Alison Brittain on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Whitbread Plc (OTC:WTBCF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Richard Baker

Good morning everybody and welcome to Whitbread's results for 2016 and '17. I'm very pleased to report, we've delivered another set of good results, which again demonstrate the strength of our two very strong brands, Premier Inn and Costa. You may not know that Whitbread is one of Britain's longest established and most successful companies and we celebrate 275 years in business this year. And the board are very aware of our responsibilities to ensure that the company continues to thrive for many years to come.

As such we're focused on both driving excellent growth from the company, but also managing risk to an appropriate level and the obligation to demonstrate excellence in corporate governance. We operate a conservative to the management of our balance sheet and this provides us with a solid base in turbulent and changing times. Our strong cash flow has enabled us to increase the full year dividend by 6% to 95.80p.

Thank you very much .And I'll hand over to Alison.

Alison Brittain

Thank you, Richard. Good morning everybody and thank you for joining us for Whitbread's full year results. I have got a number of collogues from Whitbread's executive committee with me today and I'd like to introduce them. I'll just get them to stand because why should be they shy, Dominic Paul, MD of Costa; Simon Jones, MD of Premier Inn and Restaurants UK; Mark Anderson, MD of Property and Premier Inn International; Louis Smalley, our HR Director; Chris Vaughan, our General Counsel; and last definitely not least and no need to stand, Nicholas Cadbury, our CFO.

I'd like to start the presentation with a brief introduction and overview of the group highlights for the year. Nicholas, as always is going to take you through the detail of the number in the numbers today and then he'll hand back to me to give you an update on how we're progressing on the strategic plan. And then finally, on the bit you're all looking forward to I know, we'll be delighted to answer any of your questions at the end of the morning.

So let's start. This is a slide developed presented this time last year and again the capital market day November. It highlights the benefits that Whitbread has from operating two businesses, both with strong structural growth opportunities and market leading brands. These strengths along with our conservative financial framework, our strong balance sheet and our prudent approach to capital management enables us to exploit opportunities to grow both in the UK and internationally and deliver compounding returns for shareholders.

However, in order to deliver our future growth, we do need to develop and invest in our business. In the next few years, we must retain our core strengths, but at the same time invest to sharpen our customer focus and innovate to ensure that our leading brands remain relevant and fresh. And we need to build new capabilities in areas of IT systems, digital, procurement and logistics to support the efficient long term sustainable growth that we want.

This time last year I set our three strategic priorities for Whitbread, to grow and innovate in the core UK business, to focus on our strengths to grow internationally and to invest in building the capability and the platform to support our long term growth. Focus and investment in these areas will deliver strong return on capital and long term growth in earnings and dividends for shareholders.

We've made good progress on each of these strategic priorities this year and I look forward to taking you through the highlights of that later this morning. But turning now to this year's performance, I'm really pleased to report that Whitbread has delivered another good set of results and another year of strong growth. Total revenue was up 8.2% to 3.1 billion, driven by both like for like sales and the continued growth of our business. Both underlying PBT and underlying earnings per share increased by around 6%, which has allowed the board to recommend a full year dividend of 95.80p, up 6%.

In addition, we maintained good returned on capital of 15.2% and a strong balance sheet with healthy leverage at 3.2 times. Now, turning to the year ahead, in terms of the year ahead, let's start with the caviars, we are only seven weeks into the new financial year, but trading has started well. However, in line with other commentators we remain cautious regarding the consumer environment. Nicholas is going to cover this in more detail, but Premier Inn has had a good start to the year and Costa has also same positive like for like growth.

In the longer term, we remain confident about our customer leadership and unique business models that capture the significant structural growth opportunities in our two major businesses. We'll continue to invest in the business to underpin good returns and sustainable long term growth for shareholders. The strong fundamentals across both our brands are going to be outlined in the next couple of slides and they provide the platform from which we continue to grow.

Starting with Premier Inn, Premier Inn's unique and winning model has distinct competitive advantage and continues to deliver strong revenue, profit and return on capital. We have a formidable network strength, we've opened 9,000 rooms in the last two years, which are maturing fast. Notwithstanding the significant increase in capacity, we have still managed to grow our Premier Inn UK total sales by 9%, like for likes by 2.3% and have maintained occupancy at over 80% that along with driving another record year for direct bookings.

We're really proud of what our customers think of us and we lead in the market on both value and quality. Our value for money credentials have been helped by our new pricing model. Once this automated trading engine, which is what we call it, snappy title, is still in a test and learn phase, we're excited about the incremental benefits to both the business and to our customers as it develops.

Our strong brand has also translated well into a new market in Germany and our first hotel in Frankfurt is currently ranked number one on TripAdvisor. We built our pipeline up to five hotels and remain confident about the long term opportunity for the Premier Inn brand and we will continue to look for opportunities to accelerate the delivery of our strategy in Germany.

On Costa, Costa has grown profits by over 5% and return on capital also continues to be strong, finishing the year at 45%. Once again this was underpinned by organic growth through increased space and like for like sales, with total sales of 10.7% for the year. We continue to invest and innovate to drive our future performance and brand strength.

This includes the introduction of new products, new store designs, both in the UK and internationally as well as implementing new infrastructure and digital tools. And our investment is paying off, we've retained our position as the UK's favorite Coffee Shop for the seventh year in a row, an incredible achievement. Customers love our brand and our large network and shows that we remain the most convenient way to meet their needs for quality coffee.

Later I'll go into more detail about the progress we've made in the business this year, but let me now hand over to Nicholas to take you through the full year financial results in more detail. Thank you.

Nicholas Cadbury

Good morning everyone. Before I start, just to note, the previous year was a 53 week and to show the underlying performance, all the profit and loss numbers, we equate on a 52 week comparative basis. On the slides, you will also see the 53 week comparison as well.

We've delivered revenue growth of 8.2% and underlying profit before tax on expectations at GBP565 million, up 6.2% on last year and basic underlying earnings per share grew by 6%. This profit was driven by good revenue growth in both of our businesses.

Premier Inn had strong total sales growth of 9%, with the UK like for like growth of 2.3%. Restaurant sales grew by 1.2% with eight new sites and a small like for like decline of just 0.3% which was just ahead of the market.

And Costa had good total sales growth of just under 11%, with UK equity like for like of 2%. This was as previously indicated at the bottom end of the guidance of 2% to 3% that we gave at the beginning of the year.

As you know in Premier Inn, we are focused on driving total hotel sales and total profit rather than individual revenue per available room. As last year, I've included a page to show the components of our total sales that hopefully help explain our good performance.

On the bottom right hand of the slide you could our total UK sales growth of 8.7%. We then split this out between the regions and London. Working down the page, at the top of the chart on the right, you can see the growth in revenue per available room where we have not added new capacity which is up 1.4% and was ahead of the mid-scale and economy market.

Our new capacity including extensions diluted to our RevPAR, but the benefit we get from the additional rooms and extensions grows our total sales in these hotels all as previously guided, which gives us good like for like growth of 2.3%.

With the help of our new automated trading engine that focus is on the estate as a whole, our new hotels contributed ahead of our expectations with sales growth of 6.4% to give us total sales growth of 8.7%.

In the regions on the left, total sales grew by 9% with good like for like sales as we benefited from the strong underlying RevPAR where we hadn't taken capacity and again from the contribution from extensions.

London continues to be a good market for us with very high occupancy and low market share. We did see a more challenging market in the first nine months, particularly in the mid-scale and economy sector, which is largely focused on the domestic customer with the four and five star hotels performing a little bit better as they benefit from the weak pound and the inbound traffic.

However, we're pleased with our overall growth in London of just over 7%. Our underlying RevPAR was in line with the economy and mid-scale market and performance of the new hotels, which we'll show you later and maturing very quickly was excellent and added 9% to our total sales growth.

Profit from operations was up 6.8%, Premier Inn and Restaurants profit in the UK and Ireland and Germany was up 7% and international hotel losses was slightly down at 3 million. The losses for our Southeast Asia business will remain an underlying profit until we exit the business later in the year. Costa's profits were up 5.3% to 158 million, with international profits of 3.7 million.

The next two slides show the margin progression through the year of the two businesses. In Premier Inn and Restaurants the margin was maintained year-on-year. Given the cost of headwinds in our sector and the investments we're making in systems in improving our customer proposition, we're really pleased with this. And showed the benefit of the leverage we get from our growth and the very good progress we have made on our cost efficiency program.

In Costa, you can see the benefit we have from our like for like growth and the new stores more than offset inflation. However, we are investing to support our future growth and the margin percentage was down 80 basis points. This was 20 basis points better than our guidance due to around GBP2 million of investments in China and systems that we rephrased in 2017, '18.

Profit after tax after none underlying items was up 10.5%. As we align our business to the three strategic priorities, we had none underlying operating charge of GBP39 million. This predominantly related to the exit from Premier Inn in Southeast Asia, the closure of our Costa equity business in France and cost relating to our efficiency program.

This was net of profits on disposal of properties of around GBP20 million including the profit on the sale and these market transactions we did in the year. As we own a number of our Southeast Asia freehold assets going forward, we would expect a small net cash inflow from these charges as the properties are disposed off.

We continue to generate strong cash flow from operations of 816 million, which both supports our capital investment and also provides us our balance sheet flexibility. This strong cash flow provided a funding to invest 206 million in improving our products, maintenance and systems and technology and 404 million in expansion re-capital that I'll talk about in a moment.

We also received proceeds from sale and lease back transactions on the sale of an associate investment in our hotel in Edinburgh which totaled the proceeds of 207 million, giving us a net overall cash inflow of 20 million. We continue to be committed to maintaining our competitive advantage through our strong balance sheet and finished the year with debt leverage at 1.1 times and our adjusted pension and lease debt leverage at 3.2 times.

Our debt benefited from the GBP20 million cash inflow and ended the year at 890 million, which gives us significant headroom compared to the total funding facilities of 1.9 billion. And with the freehold making up 64% of our premier in the estate, our balance sheet in good health.

Continuing on this theme of a strong balance sheet that set out in our property strategy in November, we've had success in capturing some of the property development profits through ford selling three London hotels. The total proceeds will be around 289 million, a 186 million of which was received in last year, which we invest in new high returning opportunities.

As you know, we're careful on the quantum of sale and lease backs we carry out to ensure we maximize the yield and maintain our strong covenant. By doing this, we were able to achieve a yield of just under 4% at a rent cover that will help us manage future trading volatility. This year we will plan to generate proceeds of between 100 million and GBP100 million from sale and lease back transactions.

Going into our capital expenditure in more detail, at the bottom of this page you can see that we invested GBP610 million of capital or 424 million net of the proceeds from the sale and lease backs. Over 400 million of this investment was on future expansion with 338 million in Premier Inn and Restaurants in the UK and GBP70 million in Germany.

To maintain our market leadership, we also invested GBP144 million in Premier Inn and Restaurants and GBP64 million in Costa in improving our customer experience, refurbishing and maintaining our hotels and coffee shops, enhancing our IT and digital technology platforms and building our new Costa Roastery.

Return on capital is a prime focus for Whitbread and on the right you can see that we made good return on capital of 15.2%. On the left Premier Inn and Restaurants returns remain at good premium to our cost of capital at 13%. We have over GBP200 million of capital tied up in future hotel openings. Excluding these investments, return would have been around 14.6%.

Costa in the middle of the chart continues to make a very high return at 45%. Costa has a relatively light capital base and as previously indicated Costa's returns have reduced year-on-year as we build our new Roastery.

Turning to the fourth quarter, total sales growth was good at 7.8% in the quarter. We're pleased with Premier Inn sales growth which was ahead of the full year at 9.3%. Due to the new space maturing rapidly, I would remind you that we have opened 9,000 rooms over the last two years. And we've also seen a pickup in London market with like for like RevPAR growth of 2.7%.

We had great sales growth in London and we're really focused on maturing the new space. London total sales were up 13%, with the 11% from the new rooms and regional sales were up just under 8%, with RevPAR from rooms where we had not added capacity up just over 2%, well ahead of the economy market and contribution to sales from new hotels at 5%.

In Costa, total sales were good and up 9%, the like for like was down 0.8%. As explained in the third quarter results, the 53rd week last year has offset the comparative weeks and if we look at Costa on a comparable calendar basis, like for like would have been up 0.6%.

We did see a more challenging environment on the high street where our sales were down just over 1%, especially in January and February, reflecting the trend seen by the recent retail market footfall data. We are however seeing good growth in the channels where we're focusing our pipeline, travel, dry fruits, concessions and our fast format frontier.

We were pleased that we continued the good performance from Express and we returned to positive like for like in China. We've only had seven weeks of trading and the comparative will be impacted by the timings of this to quickly turning to current trading.

Very early indications are that Premier Inn has had a good first few weeks of the year and Costa's like for likes have been positive despite a weaker trend seen on the retail high street and Express and China have continued to be positive.

On the next two slides, I've laid out some of the financial considerations for this year. Overall, it is very early stage our plans are in line with overall expectations. On the left, Premier Inn and Restaurants, as I showed last year, I've given an indication of some of the components to our total sales growth. The new hotels contributing around 6% growth, new capacity including extensions continued to dilute our RevPAR by around 1.5%, but then the additional sales from the extensions adds around 2.5% to like for like sales growth.

Room openings will be around 4,200 and in the appendix I've also laid out the rent expectations which include the cost from the recent sale and lease back transactions. As previously indicated, we're planning for margins to be between flat and down 20 basis points year-on-year.

Turning to Costa on the right, we're not giving specific guidance on sales, but we're confident that our initiatives will give us positive like for like growth in the UK with the investments we're making particularly in the first half, giving us benefits later in the year. However, with some economic uncertainty and rising inflation, we expect the consumer environment to be tougher than the last year and we do remain cautious.

We will open around 230 to 250 stores and install around 1,250 new Express machines. With the investments we're making together with the one off FX and headwinds we expect our margins to be down around 120 basis points. This is in line with our previous guidance including the 20 basis points of investments delayed from last year.

On this page is the capital plans for the year, with growth spend around 650 to 750 million and proceeds from sale and lease backs of around 100 to 150 million. So in summary, we've had a good year and delivered on the expectations. We've delivered strong profit growth and return on capital. Our balance sheet is in a healthy position with sensible average and we are well funded.

As mentioned, although we expect the consumer environment to be tougher, with our cash generation, our strong balance sheet and the momentum behind our cost efficiency program we're in good position to make further progress this year.

I'll now hand back to Alison to take you through the business in a bit more detail. Thank you.

Alison Brittain

Thank you, Nicholas. And I'd now like to give you an update on the three strategic priorities and the progress we've made in this financial year. Let's start with Premier Inn and how we've delivered on the first of those priorities to grow and innovate in our core UK business. You would have seen this chart before, I call it the virtual circle and it demonstrates how our business model continues to drive profitable growth and strong returns in a number of ways.

Our network remains the largest and fastest growing in the UK, offering our customers unrivaled choice of location. We're building rooms in a number of ways. New hotels in new catchments, hub hotels are compact city format and through our hotel extension program. All our formats are reaching maturity quickly and contributing to strong total sales growth.

We maintain high guest scores through our comprehensive refurbishment program and supported by the rebranding of our restaurant offer which is fundamental to customers. In addition, our new automated trading engine has been implemented to build on our strong value for money credentials and optimize both rate and occupancy.

And this is why we continue to be the UK's favorite hotel brand, a strength that enables us to obtain high direct bookings and reducing our exposure to the online travel agents. This huge competitive advantage allows us reinvest more money back into growth for about a brand.

Convenience is a top priority for guests and with the largest network in the UK we are the best placed hotel chain to get our customers closest to where they want to be. Premier Inn's market share continues to grow ahead of our competitors.

Over the last two years we have opened 65 hotels, compared to 48 for Travellodge, Holiday Inn Express and IBIS combined. This phenomenal rate of network growth has contributed to our sales growth and we have maintained occupancy at our 80% and achieved strong returns of 13%.

Not only are our hotels well positioned, but they also offer guests consistent quality and value for money and that builds loyalty. As our virtual circle of success highlighted, we don't grow our estate at the expense of quality or investing in our existing rooms.

Over the last two years, we've increased the mix of our latest room designs within the estate from 70% to 84% and we've halved the percentage of legacy rooms. And in terms of guest experience, this chart nicely demonstrates our strength on two key customer criteria that of quality and value for money.

The independent YouGov survey gives us a 20 point gap to travel agent quality and a 10 point gap on value. This broadens our appeal to both business and leisure segments and enables Premier Inn to deliver high occupancy across the week and supports our network growth.

In June we launched a new pricing model across the estate. This automated trading engine aligns our strategy of optimizing both rate and occupancy of every hotel room in order to maximize our total sales growth across the estate. AT aims to start room prices low and increase them in a systematic way up to the date of stay without price drops and that's really important to customers because they hate price dips.

The chart at the top of this slide shows how we've reduced price dips. The purple line indicates how many price dips we saw during 2015 to 2016 and the pink line shows the number of price dips we saw over the financial year just finished. There's a clear improvement since the launch of 88 that's not on the chart, enabling us to manage our customer proposition and give people the confidence to book well in advance of their stay.

Occasionally we're asked why we don't drive our prices higher, especially if our customer satisfaction and occupancy levels are high. And the answer to that is simple, we're a value brand and we place a lot of importance on retaining our loyal customer base. And also maintaining price discipline makes it harder for our competitors to compete and that's why we maintain a price camp on our room rates.

However, there are ways we can capture rate across the pricing curve and this is where our pricing engine comes in. The second graph shows year-on-year like for like RevPAR, the purple line relative to the economy mid-scale competitors, which is the orange line. As you can see, during quarter four, there were a number of event nights, where we priced fully the market.

As the AT system evolves and learns we'll be able to respond more quickly to event driven demand and price accordingly. Increasing price and filling rooms much more quickly, but crucially not sacrificing our value for money proposition for customers while stirring it.

So value for money consistency in a large network gives us great competitive advantage and it allows us to sell most of our rooms directly to our customers. Over the last three years we've grown our direct distribution through premierinn.com to 88%, by investing in our in house digital capability, the teams and supported by our brand prudential's, also total direct booking now stands at 94%.

Direct booking is better for the customer as this is a channel that offers the lowest prices and also gives them better information about their stay. It's also better for us as it's on lowest cost channel and it gives us the greatest insight into our customers.

Over the last five years we've delivered a strong financial performance with increased capacity occupancy and profit growth. The combination of network planning, dynamic pricing, digital retailing and the growing power of our brand has enabled us to achieve over 80% occupancy, while simultaneously growing our available room nights.

This underpins our structural growth and as a result we've delivered sales CAGAR of 9% and improved our EBITDA margins and returns. London remains a substantial opportunity for Premier Inn. This slide demonstrates the pace of our London room growth relative to the competition and the benefit that we've seen in sales.

The left hand chart shows that we've grown our market share from a low base opened over 3,000 rooms in the last two years, compared to just over 1,000 for Travellodge, Holiday Inn Express and IBIS combined. The second chart highlights our strong sales performance relative to the economy and mid-scale market especially over the last two years. This is underpinned not only by the increase in our capacity, but also the fast maturity of our sites.

We are typically seeing occupancies of over 80% within one year of opening and at the same time we are maintaining the overall estate occupancy in London at over 85%, reflecting very strong customer demand for our Premier Inn offer. Hub by Premier Inn is a large part of the London strategy, as the compact format is designed to deliver good returns in high asset cost locations.

It gives us access to new customer segments in new markets and we now have five opened, four in London and one in Edinburgh and the committed pipeline of a further 11 hotels. So far the performance of Hub hotels has been excellent with outstanding TripAdvisor scores and a very good maturity profile and returns.

These are the same charts that you saw for London to show how we're growing our market share in the regions, opening over three times as many rooms as Travellodge, Holiday Inn Express and IBIS combined over the last three years. This has delivered sales growth consistently ahead of the economy and mid-scale market and there's a winded gap this year as our competitors start to reach the limit of their strategy to relentlessly push up customer rates.

Essentially, our price and brand value for money discipline will constrain their ability to increase prices whilst we will benefit from faster maturity of new sites. The combination of our broad appeal, large network and implementation of dynamic pricing is delivering room occupancy levels around 75% and generating profits within year one, whilst at the same time we're maintaining the total regional estate occupancy at over 80%.

With 68,000 UK rooms today and a committed pipeline of around 14,500 rooms, we're making good progress towards reaching 85,000 rooms by 2020 and have line of site to 100,000 rooms beyond that. The pipeline consists of good quality hotels and extensions which will deliver returns in line with those achieved today and growing as new hotels mature beyond 2020.

And Restaurants remain core to our joint site proposition as Premier Inn guessed amongst the good breakfast and dinner option, especially our business guests. Consequently, we achieved high RevPAR and guest scores at sites where Whitbread delivered the food and beverage as opposed to a third party.

This year we continued to rejuvenate our brands and converted a further 53 Beefeaters to the Orange Cow restaurant format with the aim of completing all conversion of Beefeaters by the end of the first half of 2017.

We also successfully launched a new format for city centers called Bar and Block, that's in three locations and all of them are showing very positive early signs, trading well and receiving great guest scores.

Lets' turn now to Costa and let me take you through progress we've made this year. I'm excited about the opportunities as we have to grow Costa and in November we shared with you a clear plan to achieve growth in each of our businesses in the UK, in China, the rest of the world and in Express. So let's start with the UK.

Our UK plums focus on capturing profitable growth by sustaining our estate like for like growth and accessing new structural growth potential and ensuring the engagement of both our teams and the communities that we work in. Our initiatives fall under a number of categories and I'll take you through some of those in more detail in the following slides, but in summary, in brand we're amplifying up on strength by increasing communication with our customers ensuring that we're always front of mind.

This year we were inspiring Britain to love a great coffee through our TV advertising campaign and social media. Coffee credentials, coffee will always remain at the core of our business. We're introducing customers to new premium coffee experiences and look to extend the category into some of them by introducing cold brew which has been such a success in the US.

In food, we serve food to complement our coffee and continue to innovate our offer to support coffee sales and increase transaction values, more of that later. Channel mix and stir experience customers' needs differ by location and occasion, so delivering the right format in the right place is fundamental to our sales growth as well as ensuring that our highest growth travel channels make more of our pipeline going forward.

And in digital, our substantial number of loyalty card customers is one of our strengths and further digital enhancements will increase the personalization of our communication ensuring that customers remain loyal to the Costa brand. And now I'd like to take you through a couple of those jargons in more detail starting with our well-loved brand.

Costa has been independently voted the nations favorite coffee shop for the seventh year in a row, an incredible achievement. However, we don't take this for granted. This year we'll maintain our media share of voice across the country through campaigns like Never a dull cup, which broke us our warmth passion and consistent quality. And we're also continuing to invest in our product to make sure we're delivering on those promises now and in the future.

Some of the main reasons our customers remain loyal to the brand are our accessibility, convenience and value. Our network has over double the size of other coffee led specialists, and even under the continuously changing landscape where food led operators are entering the coffee space, we maintain network leadership.

Despite our recent price increase, we continue to retain headroom on price when comparing the same size core offer of both Starbucks and Nero. This means that customers know that wherever they are they can get a great quality cup of coffee, but also that the cup of coffee will be great value for money.

We have exciting plans for Costa to drive further growth. Last year, we invested in the tools and equipment to facilitate initiatives which would deliver this year. This included Merrychef ovens and microwaves. Last year's investments enable us to launch more products this year as this chart demonstrates.

Our single origin Old Paradise Street blends have been strong contributors to our like for like sales and we'll continue to capitalize on the trend for premiumization of coffee to drive growth, with two more blends launching in May and September. We'll also extend the coffee category into the summer months this year by launching cold drinks such as Frostino's and cold brew.

We'll continue to step change our food offer by launching seasonal ranges and using targeted promotions. This year we'll broaden our offer by introducing hot food and healthier options, especially at lunch, but our initial focus is on breakfast. And by May we'll offer healthy yogurts, hot porridge and hot bacon rolls to increase our transaction values during one of the busiest parts of the day.

Convenience of coffee shops remains a crucial criteria for customers and our network planters plenty of headroom in the UK to increase our presence further. This is supported by more diversified channel growth with dry fruits, retail parts and travel, all offering plenty of opportunity.

Our travel channels are performing very well, achieving the highest like for like growth win in our estate and we'll therefore make up more of our pipeline going forward constituting almost 30% of equity store openings this year.

So in summary, our Costa UK strategy is focused on specific drivers of growth including innovation in food and drink products, store design, channel management and technology. And we'll continue to drive both space and like for like growth by responding to customer's changing preference to retain our leading brand position and capitalize on the growing coffee market.

I'd like now to turn to the second strategic priority focusing on our strength internationally. Germany provides Whitbread with a great opportunity to continue our growth. The hotel market is the third larger than the UK with a fragmented competitor set and the high percentage of independence and a value orientated customer base. This leaves us well positioned to replicate our unique UK model in a new market.

Our first hotel at new Frankfurt in February last year and the feedback has been excellent, achieving very high customer ratings on TripAdvisor and it's currently ranked the number one hotel in Frankfurt. We're pleased that despite not relying on food frontiers for our distribution, our occupancy levels are maturing well in this new market, highlighting the strength of the proposition.

Our room bookings are 100% direct, with 70% made through our website premierinn.de. We have a committed pipeline of five hotels as shown on the map as well as a large number under negotiation in target cities. Consequently we're looking to commit capital in the region of 60 to 100 million per annum to gather pace in what we perceive to be an attractive market for Premium Inn.

In the next few years, in addition to organic development, we will also look for opportunities to accelerate our strategy in Germany through the acquisition of converged ready going concerns. Following on for my review of our international strategy last year, we decided to maintain our position in the Middle East, where we have a successful joint venture with Emirates Group, which is growing in profitable. However, I also announced the withdrawal from our hotel operations in India and Southeast Asia and we're on track to complete the exit of these markets during this financial year.

Turning now to Costa international, our equity business in Poland continues to make good progress with high single digit like for like sales growth and the potential to substantially increase our current store count of 131. We also have 259 Costa Express machines in this market which are performing well.

Within Europe, Middle East and India, we have a strong and profitable franchise business with a total of 731 stores across 23 countries. Our franchise business has grown rapidly over the last few years and we've learned a lot about what makes a successful business model. This will allow us to focus our resources in people and markets where there is an opportunity for us to grow profitably and win market share.

And coming on to China, China is a large market with a burgeoning middle class and the propensity to drink coffee is rising. This presents an exciting opportunity for Costa to become the clear number two in the market. We've built a solid foundation from which to grow and we'll now take a more strategic approach as we narrow our focus across ten top tier cities to build scale and brand presence.

We will exit or turnaround poor performing stores to improve the overall profitability of the estate. We'll enhance our brand awareness through digital media, build our coffee credentials and through improved store formats create the meeting place of choice for our target customers.

During this year we opened 63 new stores and exited 37. In addition, we've introduced five new look concept stores with an improved customer proposition and although it's early days, results have been very promising. We aim to add additional new concept stores during the course of 2017, '18, but the success of these stores so far gives us greater confidence in our ability to scale successfully in this growing market and we will look for opportunities to accelerate our strategy.

Costa Express continues to be an exciting growth engine for Costa globally. Our machines have good economics, strong returns, and are supported by a strong market proposition with good partnerships and an excellent IT infrastructure, which makes it efficiently scalable.

This year we installed a record 1585 new machines taking our global total to 6801 with over 10% outside the UK. We see good prospects in the UK and internationally and plan to install further 1250 machines this year on trials in new markets, as well as maintaining our strong contracts with partners in the UK.

In terms of the machines themselves, we've recently implemented a brand-new backend system, which offers us improved scalability through remote machine monitoring and management of content. This is crucial for our future international expansion.

And finally I would like to take you through the progress we've made on the final strategic theme building capability and infrastructure to support long-term growth. As Whitbread marks its 275th year anniversary, we're reminded of the importance of taking a long-term view of the business. We will invest not only to innovate our core propositions for today but to develop the technology that underpins the business and provides the platform for future growth.

This year we've made good progress in building our capabilities. Our winning teams are the center of our success. This year we strengthened our executive team with a number of promotions and new hires and we were recently placed 8th in the Sunday Times list of the Best Companies to Work For. This supports our acquisition of the best talent, a fundamental aspect of our business as we depend on terrific people to deliver the very best customer experience every single day.

Given the investments we're making in the cost headwinds in our sector, I also believe it's important to put cost efficiency into our D&A. We've added everyday efficiency into our Heartbeat model, so that it will run right through the company from our stores to our support center and into our supply chain.

In November, I announced a 150 million cost efficiency program over five years to help offset some of the impact of our investment and our sector cost pressures and I'm pleased to say we have made good progress this year in areas such as procurement, supplier consolidation, and labor scheduling, which has helped maintain our margins.

For example, in procurement, we successfully renegotiated and consolidated some key contracts to achieve tighter management of our processes and ultimately reduce prices, standardize processes and enforce tougher policies. We've also had a detailed look at our labor force and how it's managed.

It's such a large cost for the group that is ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time adds significant benefits for our cost base, but equally importantly creates a positive impact on both customer satisfaction and team retention. We've also taken a more active approach to our property management optimizing the state to deliver shareholder value.

This year we successfully completed sale and leaseback transactions to fund our future developments and we continue to use our freehold assets to deliver UK growth and unlock future value. We've recognized the technology underpins our future growth and this year we've made progress by insourcing our digital teams and consolidating suppliers, as well as launching the ultimate trading engine.

Our in-house digital capability now encompasses digital marketing and production with teams of software engineers building and optimizing our websites and apps allowing us to move more quickly unreduced costs. A great example of how we produce driving innovation efficiency is on new Costa Roastery, which facilitates the growth in the UK and globally for the next 20 years.

The new roastery not only quadruples our roasting capacity but it also enables growth that is more innovative and more efficient and more sustainable. We are able to produce new coffees through an integrated laboratory and there is also a new coffee academy, which can train up to 3000 baristas a year, putting investment in people alongside investment in technology and in great coffee.

As part of building a long-term sustainable business, we realize that how we do business is just as important as what we deliver. And consequently, our force for good program is called to the way we operate from how we look after our customers and teams to the way in which we interact with and engage with local communities and how we safeguard the environment.

This year we continued to raise substantial sums for our two main charities. We've now raised nearly 9 million pounds for the Premier Inn Clinical Building at Great Ormond Street, which will open this year to coincide with our 275th year anniversary and we've reached the milestone of 11 million pounds raised for the Costa Foundation.

In addition, we continued our successful award-winning apprenticeship program with 1500 team members now completed and over 800 currently in learning. As part of our commitment to our customers, we strive the high welfare and health targets. We've committed to be 100% cage-free on whole shell eggs by 2020 and we have become the largest hotel and restaurant chain in the UK to serve sustainable fish, as well as continuing to reduce added sugar in our Costa drinks.

Finally we focus on our environmental measures across the group. The electricity we use in our UK-owned and operated state is now 100% renewable and at Costa we've introduced a nationwide cup recycling scheme across all 2000 stores. This work has contributed to us being identified as leaders in our sector and best-in-class for three areas within the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

And so in summary, Whitbread has delivered another strong year of growth and returns and we've made significant progress on our strategic priorities. Our business model is strong and sustainable supported by our market-leading brands and structural growth opportunities. We continue to be confident in our long-term plans and in our investments in growth, innovation and efficiency.

This alongside our disciplined approach to financial and capital management will drive long-term growth in earnings and dividends, as well as good return on capital creating significant future value for shareholders. Thank you very much for your attention this morning. Nicholas and I will now be very happy to take your questions.

Vicky, ladies first. Jamie behind. And then you need to move to the left of the room.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Vicky Stern

Good morning. It's Vicky Stern from Barclays. Just a few questions on Costa. Firstly, you talked about UK high street like-for-like is I think down 1.2%. Back at the Investor Day you were talking in quite a lot detail about the abilities to be quite flexible about the high street to stay given the structure of the leases.

Just generally how are you thinking about the store profile on the high street? Could there be score for some access for some of those locations? And more broadly to sort of quantifying how many of these stores you're planning for Costa are going to come from the UK? That's international.

Just secondly sort of a big picture on Costa. Returns have come down to about 45% I suppose. Do you have a figure in mind as to anything ultimately the right return on capital employed should settle out?

And then just finally, travel stores you said would be around 30% of the pipeline going forward for Costa. Just any sense on the economics of those or square footage similar kind of economics in terms of profit? Thanks.

Alison Brittain

Raft of questions about stores. Why don't I start? So, I make a few points. Nicholas, chip in with a few points. Maybe even Dominic might chip in with a few points. And if we cover all your base is great, and if we don't, you will ask us a follow-up I'm sure.

So, we have currently around 40% of - I guess in the equity side in the high street more than if you include shopping centers and then retail [indiscernible] and we would plan to have a pipeline, which was lower than that from a high street presence perspective. I think we said at the Capital Markets Day that in five years' time 70% of openings would not be on the high street and we reach about the low 30s level for high street as a percentage.

We are not so unhappy with the high street. So, don't get me wrong. We've got lots of places in the UK where Costa coffee is a fantastic addition to high streets and we are the nation's favorite coffee company by some considerable margin. So, don't think that we are not profitable in the high streets or that we want to have a complete withdrawal from high street, but in the minute we see some constraint and it's probably our lowest like-for-like area and we do see some very high growth opportunities in other places hence the shift and the move.

But I don't want people to walk out thinking that we have a big high street problem in our core store. We do have relatively flexible position in terms of leases. We generally have unlike some of the big retailers a very long lease infrastructure. We do have 10 or 15-year leases, but we generally have a five or six-year break period.

And so, we do have the opportunity to churn to move stores if the high streets move to move stores if we're constrained and want a bigger premises also exit completely out of a particular area and we intend to use that flexibility for the benefit of growing our business over time. We did do some churn this year. I think we had about 40 stores we churned this year, I'm sure that that sort of level of churn is not something that we would shy away on an annual basis. If I missed anything, Nicholas?

Nicholas Cadbury

High Street will change. That will become - it will become more leisure, so it's about us sort of going to change what we offer in our high street. So, it's more longer developed better food, all the things we're just kind of investing.

Alison Brittain

I think we must have got to the base of that.

Nicholas Cadbury

Just return on capital, we've kind of given - we gave indications I think kind of the last year that kind of return on capital, I mean, two years ago, a year ago, nearly 50%, which was exceptional. It's not sustainable and not where we wanted to be overall. We gave indications about 35% to 40% is where we would like return on capital to be and it's a good return on capital and it allows good sufficient investment back in business for long-term growth.

The last question was about travel and kind of just about the dynamics of travel. Travel is quite a diverse portfolio. I think from Pronto which is traveling the metro stations. You've got travel where you might have a franchise or an equity store near or in a railway station and then you've gotten the kind of drive thrus as well. The return on capital is good in all three of those locations. And the square foot and frontier is very small. Drive thru is very big.

I guess probably anyone to call out is probably drive thrus where we are probably looking for - we would like to provide 10 drive thrus a year. We got about 50 drive thrus today. We think it's a big opportunity in the marketplace going forward. There is an opportunity to do the freehold, particularly the Premier Inn sites or in new sites as well. So, we tend to be a little bit more capital going into that. That could be about GBP1 million of the capital going into the drive thru if you are doing it through a freehold model where you are constructing the building as well.

Jamie Rollo

Jamie Rollo, from Morgan Stanley. Just sticking with Costa, the price increase you put through in January coincided with the like-for-likes in Jan or Feb. Was there any sort of consumer pushback on that price increase?

And so secondly on Costa, could you give us a feeling for the speed and maybe the magnitude of the turnaround you expect in lots of the initiatives? I guess we are not going back to the mid-to-high single-digit days. But you backed away from the 2% to 3% like-for-like sort of informal guidance. What is a sign of success in Costa should we say in terms of topline like-for-likes?

And then just finally on hotels, you quantified that there is sort of new space impact sort of negative 200 basis points for the year. And in the appendix it looks like it was 3% for the fourth quarter. So, clearly the fourth quarter has quite a lot of sort of cannibalization or impact of lower occupancy than you have in new hotels. Do you get that back as these hotels mature and do we sort of start to see that in a better relative RevPAR performance this financial year? Thanks.

Alison Brittain

Okay. I will start, but I will ask Nicholas also to chip in. Price, just we miss them of price lapping. So, to be clear, we had - three weeks. So, they weren't quite coincidental from year-on-year. We didn't see anything outside of our expectation in terms of transaction or response, major customer response of price change. We didn't see anything outside of our expectation from a transaction perspective.

On Costa, one of the reasons for not being very precise of that guidance is it's a bit of a tricky balance this one, isn't it? We're starting to see some retail data, which everybody in the room will have seen over the course of the last few weeks, which is showing a slightly more constraint consumer in the UK who are probably watching the pound in that purse and thinking a bit more about how to spend that wisely and I think some of the retail guys have started to comment on people using the - they are spending in a different way.

Equally on the other side of the coin we are seeing GDP forecast, which our hotel business uses as its core going up to 2% and we've seen tourism into the UK going up. So, we've got across the business, across Whitbread we've got various forces at play. And within Costa, if there is lower - people on the high street shopping less than they will visit - even though actually they are visiting for leisure purposes.

So, we are offsetting what we think might be a headwind there with a tailwind of having invested quite a lot last two years in order to promote and improve our like-for-like, particularly in the food ranges and the coffee ranges during the course of this year. So, we'll see - we're trying to marry up what we think would happen and what would happen if we haven't done the investment and we haven't got the initiatives going through and where we will be and which is why we are being less than precise about what that could look like.

But we do expect life to be positive and we do expect the initiatives to go down well with consumers and we do expect to gain business as a result of it. Probably we can't really put any more than that. And on Premier Inn, if we are asking about pricing and the performance in Q4, was that the heart of the question, Jamie?

Jamie Rollo

You gave us the slide. Well, I think it was a 2 percentage point difference between RevPAR and - RevPAR and on affected cash from [indiscernible] and actual RevPAR and on the appendix I saw something that I think was 270 basis points in Q4. So, it had a much bigger impact [indiscernible] given the SKU last year and this year. I'm wondering when that comes back, because these hotels are clearly dragging down the reported RevPAR, because they are coming at lower occupancy, but then most ramp up, because your maturity profile is quite quirky. And so, when does that come into the RevPAR numbers such that the sort of head plan underperformance reverses.?

Nicholas Cadbury

Yeah. So, I think the point is if you look at our underlying where we - in catchments where we were not impacted by within that new capacity, RevPAR was actually up over 2%, which was slightly ahead of the midscale and budget market overall. When you look at our kind of RevPAR, we're kind of very flat, slightly down kind of RevPAR for like-for-like. So, our total RevPAR was up 0.4%.

It kind of just shows you that the new space is performing particularly well. The difference on that is really about kind of the dilution we get from the extensions in the new capacity we've said. What we've always said, though, on that dilution in the fourth quarter is the fourth quarter is a low occupancy quarter and we've kind of always said that actually when you're adding new capacity and it has a bigger dilution on your RevPAR in that quarter, so the guidance across the RevPAR division to be down about 1.8%, about 2%, so roughly, but in the fourth quarter has a bigger diluting impact, just because it's lower occupancy overall.

As you get into maturity, you should get the maturity impact. This takes about two years before your sites go into your like-for-like figures, so you should get kind of benefit from those, particularly the ones we opened in the last - 9,000 rooms we've opened in the last two years, which are doing well. You will get a benefit from maturity kind of this year and next year from that.

The only kind of caveat I would say for that is the London site of maturity incredibly quickly, so that we're already take. The ones we've opened in the last years are already at 80%. So, they kind of do less maturity, because they mature so quickly overall.

Tim Barrett

Good morning, Tim Barrett from Numis, just on Costa. You've given a very specific 120 basis points circa, sorry, 120 basis points margin outlook. Can you just help us a bit in the breakdown between investments overseas, presumably benefit from automation of labor scheduling and like-for-like sales? And then I suppose a bigger picture question on Premier Inn and the hotels market. You mentioned a couple of times midscale economy lacking in the total market. Anything you can do to take back a good market share or possibly benefit from the currency aspect? Thank you.

Alison Brittain

I'll take the second question first and then you take the first question, because that's the hard one, Nicholas. I'm very technical and very specific. So, in terms of inbound tourism, which looks like it's on the rise as people are looking to enjoy London and I think the cost if you're an overseas traveler, that largely starts with four and five start hotels filling up and that not sort of lags down into the midscale sector.

We are [indiscernible] been a domestic value-oriented. We like being domestic. It does give us in other times of uncertainty great strength. So, when there is an outflow of all of those overseas visitors for one reason or another, we get the strength of having been a big domestic player.

So, with domestic business, domestic leisure, we have a small proportion of international travelers and we will be doing things to encourage more of that by upgrading our websites and looking how we reach those customers more appropriately on a direct basis outside of our business, because of course we would like to improve in that area, but we don't want to replace our domestic focus with an overseas focus, but that's what makes the difference is that when it's based on an influence of travelers, it starts in the four or five star when it staycation and if staycation takes off this year that we will say more of that coming to us.

Nicholas Cadbury

Just on the cost of point I'm probably disappointed I'm not give you too much granularity just the kind of the bridge, we're giving you the bridge for last year on the margin, which hope is a kind of guideline it's going two - it's kind of difference between the bridge that hopefully you'll seen in years were number of bridges, differences you will see is we've talked about we're confident about the kind of positive level, would you think the consumer environment will be a bit tough this year.

In terms of the cost to bridge what you'll see in cost of bridge a day for last year as you don't see the efficiency program coming through when you started last year, so you'll see - we'll see some efficiencies coming through in the current year. The inflation last year you had about 1.2% headwind from inflation the kind of difference for this year, lot of inflation is to say in national living wage for rent et cetera, the one difference is you've got an additional about £89 million coming from FX and commodity prices, which go against it was well, anything I say we'll continue to invest and that kind of all the investments Alison showed you a very keen to in a little bit tougher out there are very keen to make sure we continue to invest for that long term over that.

Tim Barrett

Alex [indiscernible] from Redburn. Just two questions please. First on distribution, you've done a very good job on keeping your distribution internal, I guess that's a benefit of controlling your hotels versus franchises that don't so much, if you could talk about how that can move in the UK and if you're leaving anything that you're not getting, because you're not using those channels and then I guess if you look into Germany how that would play out and do you need to use those channels more because you're not up the scale and maybe not a long time?

Second on that F&B, talking a lot about F&B within the hotels, if you could talk about how you benchmark yourselves against the other hotel groups are clearly do F&B entirely internally and where you are in terms of revenue mix and it doesn't ambition as well I can get you? Thank you very much.

Alison Brittain

Okay, again I would do and Nicholas could finish, and we're starting with direct bookings and we are strategically keen to maximize direct bookings, so and there's two reasons for that one is because we don't take questions to [indiscernible] and that's in some ways a second order of business, the first is because we would like in direct relationship with our own customers that direct relationship allowing there's lots of insight into what they do and how they do it and how we help and support them and how we improve our business and able to improve their experience by giving them more information and more insight in terms of their own state.

So strategically it's an important part of the way that we want to run the business that number will increase the 94 four will go up and not down and that we would move away. We do use booking.com however, so in terms of that leaving stuff on the table we have a limited inventory with booking.com which we try and control quite tightly, but that allows us access when we need it and it allows access more access to overseas markets than we have built for ourselves today, but again we are planning to build some of that for ourselves for the future, so you should expect that the trajectory that we expect to see is to be more direct not less.

In Germany, we've gone with our direct model and of course it is much more difficult, because you're a brand new brand in Germany, so totally unknown, but and we have wanted with our first hotel at to at least test our ability to operate in a direct environment rather than simply defaulting to an OTA environment, which would be then quite hard to get off and we couldn't then test direct, you can test direct to move to OTA you can start with OTA and then move to test direct.

So we're pretty pleased with having been able to mature hotel in a brand new market with an online brand on a direct basis in the way that we have and we've got you know to reasonable occupancies in within the first year. As we get bigger and there is more scale we will continuously review our ongoing use and if we have to use OTAs in a tactical way, we wouldn't show away from doing so as we do in the UK today, but our preferred strategic option remains dealing directly our customers.

What's your second question on that?

Unidentified Analyst

F&B is the biggest competitors is Travelodge, and they just had their recent results, and they just talked about the importance of a good breakfast they've got 500 hotels and they've got 165 cafes in those that they can get breakfast for. So I guess it just shows how important is what they're missing out on, so I think it gives a kind of a structural kind of advantage on those completion?

Alison Brittain

I said most of the growth issue had come from improving their F&B offer for breakfast, but they still only have 160 hotels that got it. So it will show you that from - when we talk about that diagram with the virtuous circle you know offering a good food and beverage offer within our cool proposition is really important especially to business customers, business customers especially want to breakfast and interruption.

We have food and beverage you know all of our hotels, we don't supply it ourselves in all of our hotels, so we have couple model we have the joint site model where we run an actual restaurant that external guests will come to and when we benchmark ourselves, we use the pub benchmarks for the UK for normal restaurant pubs, and we make sure that we are managing in line with that market.

We run our F&B in soulless operations so the restaurant is inside the hotel, and it doesn't really attract customers from outside, but it does service the customers that stay in the hotel. And the third model we have something we call code locations where a third party like a different pub company like Mitchells & Butlers or Greene King operate the pub, which is in the car park of the hotel, and do the breakfast in the lunch and the dinner there. They would be our worst guests course, because it's awfully difficult to encourage a third party pub company to want to get out of bed to make an 899 and kids go free breakfast at 6 AM in the morning and staff a shift of people to make that fantastic breakfast experience, whereas we consider it that's be a cool part of the way the restaurant operates in the core support premier in so we do that brilliantly well.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Alison Brittain

Yes history.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Alison Brittain

Yeah, so importantly one of the reasons we've got a lot of the restaurants without external access this internal restaurant as it work is because in metropolitan areas, we haven't really had a brand appeal sufficiently well in those metropolitan areas as opposed to those cozy pubs in the out of town regional space which are so popular. Our Bar & Block concept which we launch three this year is absolutely in the sweet spot of being able to play in those metropolitan high streets and it gives us therefore an opportunity in future new builds in London and in other big cities to put in that joint site model, which gives us a high RevPAR and high return on capital, so was the purpose of that particular invention.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Tim Ramskill

Thank you, good morning, Tim Ramskill from Credit Suisse. Three questions for me please. I think in terms of the margin performance in Permian it was a little bit lights of the guidance you've given I know you explained why what cost of margins are little difference and if you can give the same explanation there?

Secondly in terms of our Alison of the sort of five year efficiency program and cost saving plan they've been very clear that you're not going to make it very granular, but why do some of it take as long as five years, so is there a chance you could achieve things more quickly just some sense there?

And then the final question Vicky asked about returns within cost, it's obviously fundamentally a very high return sector and probably for that reason it's very competitive, so why all the returns to settle at 35%, why we continue to be driven down lower than that over time by very intense competition?

Alison Brittain

If you take the first one, I'll take the second one.

Richard Baker

Yeah, just in terms of premier in guidance we kind of gave guidance kind of that we thought at the beginning of year we guidance actually the premier margins will be down and we gave slightly up and they were - I guess as we went through the year the kind of two areas that we probably spent a little bit, we accelerate some of the investment as one as we dialed up some of our digital teams, and secondly we consolidated some of our IT suppliers little bit faster than we had anticipated that's where the 20% basis points of margin, which will give you benefits going forward, and it's what next year we originally gave guidance of kind of 20 or 30 basis points and where we're now guiding to more than a flat 20 basis points over?

Alison Brittain

Cost on the five year program, if you're right I mean not getting granular on that, but it's all not linear, so when we've got a number of 150, we want to as we said at the Capital Markets Day, we wanted to put a number out not because we really want to put a number out there, because you guys kept asking us and it was more a question not so much about what the actual number is as the quantum type you know was it 10 million I was talking about or was it much bigger than that. So we wanted to give you a sort of sense of the size that price.

Now anything that you showed you allow in the early years is much more certain than what you put out into the two years and so more - and so it is not and it's not a linear position, because giving you a number, which is a five year number there you know there is more uncertainty at the tail end of it, so we want to make sure we've got lots of certainty in the first part of it.

But yes, some so on it does take time, because some of it requires investment to achieve it and some of it requires time to achieve it, so one of my examples for this would be a supply chain is a huge issue for all of our businesses and Whitbread and we've not necessarily managed supply chain in a holistic manner, but we do have a contract renewal in 2018, which if we not prepared for a contract renewal, we can't actually go into a tender or bidding process, because we're not put ourselves into a position, where we've consolidated our demand considered our strategy going forward and understand what we're asking people to bid and tender for.

So there's quite a lot of work going on now and during this year just simply preparing ourselves for a bidding intended process on supply chain, which should reap significant benefits and those benefits will then start immediately from the renegotiation the contracts. That's just one example but there are a number of examples where yes, you can see how you see very specifically, how the phasing works, what's required and when the cost comes through and there are others which you know are more from ten loaded and then there's a sort of tail end of things that we think will come through, but we've been much more conservative about how much we've put against the out years than on the former years where we have got a more discrete price and something that we're working on immediately.

What was the last part?

Tim Ramskill

Return on capital.

Alison Brittain

Oh yes, where should return capital, you're right, I mean anyone, any school of economics is going to say that if the return on capital gets very high, and you've got no barriers to entry there's going to be an influx of competition to the settles to a normal level. That's my theory generally in speaking of you know sort of what you call sort of excess returns on capital.

What it says to me probably when you got to 50% return on capital is the main of the investing enough in your business to remain competitive, so I think that having the right level of ongoing investment year in year out to maintain a market leading brand position and execute against structural growth is really critical, and is as much about much like in the hotel business where we look at the refurbishment of the rooms alongside the opening of new if you don't research refurbish the old eventually that will capture with you and your brand will be detrimental impacted.

So why do you think around the 40% mark probably and we say 35% to 40% around that 40% mark probably where it settles where you feel that you are getting the return you deserve as a market leader, but investing sufficiently to make sure you retain that market leadership.

Richard Baker

I think you have an independent to the moment out there you're probably feeling it quite tough you probably on the high street, you're probably seeing all that inflation you haven't got the leverage from scale coming away and we're really looking forward to seeing most of your time new registry in kind of couple of months' time, so what you'll see that hopefully as a reverse you got a laboratory of innovation that should hopefully kind of drive all kind of long term success going forward as well, which if you're a small independent again. So I'm not saying the independent to [indiscernible] got lot more kind of headwinds that we do kind of going forward and just going to reiterate we're in a great category at the moment as well, we in the UK a lot of us [indiscernible] more of our Europeans and that is changing?

Tim Ramskill

Good morning [indiscernible] from Bernstein. Just one question, because you mentioned the registry there, you say that the capacities fours time so your capacity of the old registry, how are you going to fill four times, where do you see four times [indiscernible] you're going start selling more retail, more international territories, how are you going to fill that up and how much efficiency gains do you get as you fill that up?

Alison Brittain

When the original roast string was built in lumber [ph] in the 80's I suspect they never thought they would ever run out of capacity ever, so you have massive excess capacity available because you know you've got these big roasters. And the same will be true, we have though ahead because although your question is interesting and how do we feel that we've actually go extension potential that we've secured on the site to make sure that at the end of 20 years if we hit our capacity, because we think we will at 20 years that we can grow again in the same site without having to relocate.

So actually this is a 275 year old business that really is thinking long term in terms of its roasting incapacity. So if we take - if you take our growth trajectory, we would fill that up with 18 year when you must come say it all of you must can say it's enormously efficient as an operation and enormously sustainable and it does, it won't feel to you like it's operating under capacity because it's built in a way that allows you them to sort of add on at peak times and sort of wait and down wait the amount of capability that you use any and particular period.

So it doesn't fail on used and on loved. So we do have lots of really great ideas, which we haven't yet even developed about how we might do more in coffee over the longer term and all of those ideas would need us to roast and all grind, our own coffee in larger quantities. So we would look to fill it overtime for sure.

Richard Baker

You take a thirty year view of it, but also the incremental cost of building it was a big isn't great.

Tim Ramskill

Good morning [indiscernible] Deutsche Bank, two questions please. First of all would like to know if you can give us some details within your pricing compared to your main competitors for Costa following supply side we seen in Feb.

Alison Brittain

This is the Costa, yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

For Costa, yeah, and secondly regarding your medium term targets, so I guess you gave some medium term targets in terms of margin last year saying the margin should stabilize even slightly rolling in few years, so just if you can convince on that please.

Alison Brittain

So we start by asking dominate to Dominic to talk about and cost as pricing as you're late in the sharp and do you want to describe Mike and just want to hear from and say something about how I thought some pricing and maybe there on the bundling and things to come.

Dominic Paul

I guess the general thing on our pricing is our cup size is generally saw a larger than our competitors. So if you compare one of our medium sized coffees with the equivalent size coffee for say Nero or Starbucks, I think where say 265 for being Cappuccino that 270 I think Starbucks of 280, so we're actually lower price point. And in fact even if you look at the Greg's if you look at a flat white, if you look at the flow down you bought a flat white in Greg's recently hopefully.

Alison Brittain

Not many Greg's in London. They're more of an independent sector, I suspect for this.

Dominic Paul

It's a very small so it's actually per flow down cost is a very similar price to Gregg's for a flat white, and then we also have a loyalty came as well, so customers get a good value price for the coffee and then we have a loyalty scheme people kind of points as well. One of the things one point Allison makes about the pricing of the food is one of the things we'll be doing moving forward is to create a stronger value proposition in terms of a coffee and food, so we're going to launch a new breakfast range in May and one of the things we'll do is a launch offer is you when you buy medium sized coffee you get a Bacon butter for one pound for the launch period.

What that will do is it will drive increased attachment rate of food versus coffee, because our focus is on a five year plan with very much to win in the breakfast area, we can see that's a growing day pa and we want veteran, not so increase attachment work rate of food coffee, but also we think it's going to increase footfall of people coming into cost through as well. So it's initiatives like that will both drive customer volume little slow and hopefully be increased attachment rates.

Dominic Paul

And on the margin question as we kind of guidance for this year to be kind of flat 20 basis points per restaurants and 20 basis points down in cost to get going forward we expect kind of margins to kind of stabilize towards and hope it was the end and might start growing again, and then had to kind of caveat that which is your efficiency program as you say is 150 it's not a flat line program you might get some spikes within that.

Alison Brittain

And we have any more questions in the line. It looks like we may have finished. So thank you very much for your time and attention this morning, it's been a pleasure as always, if you've got any follow ups that you want just grab us here at the end otherwise have a great day everybody.

