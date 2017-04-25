A Strategy For Dealing With The Demise Of Loyal3

Back in 2015, I learned of a relatively new platform that allowed small-time investors to make purchases toward partial shares for as little as $10 per transaction. Better yet, those transactions required no fees. This was the nudge that it took to get me investing.

I've been making small purchases, usually between three and five every month, ever since. Few of these transactions exceeded $50 at a time. Regardless of the small amounts that I invested with each purchase, I was able to build up a nice account with a value of more than $1,600. Not bad, if you ask me.

The Demise of Loyal3

Investing through Loyal3 essentially became the beginning of my Slowly, But Surely Dividend Income Portfolio. Unfortunately, I got news this week that Loyal3 is shutting down and that funds that remained with the platform after the final shutdown date in May would get transferred to a new brokerage known as FolioFirst. This new platform for investing is going to charge $5 a month as an account fee.

While up to 2,000 trades a month will be free with FolioFirst, as an investor who's looking for dividend income, the $5 monthly fee would equal $60, or about 3.75 percent of my current account value, over the first year. This was higher than the annual dividend income of about $43 that I'd built up in the account. As they say on one of the more popular Price Is Right games, that's too much! Furthermore, new investments have to be at least $25, which was up from $10, and this would obviously cut down a bit on the speed of dollar cost averaging.

I'm removing my funds and transferring them to my traditional IRA. Here's some reasoning that Loyal3 investors might also want to consider.

How to Come Out Ahead on Taxes

Chances are that you'll have some capital gains if you started investing at any time prior to the last month or two. The stock market is in the middle of what amounts to an eight-year run. The Trump bump in the months after the election sent the market up to even higher highs.

If you started investing more than a year ago, some of your gains would be classified as long-term gains. Therefore, you'd pay no federal taxes on this income as long as you're in the 10 or 15 percent federal tax bracket, which is income up to $37,950 for singles and $75,900 for married folks.

Short-term capital gains are taxed at your marginal rate, which for most people will be 10 or 15 percent, as well. Qualified dividends get similar tax treatment.

It's possible to cash out and transfer the funds to a traditional IRA, which I already have from a previous rollover. I'll have to pay short-term capital gains tax, which on the $100 or so of gains that accumulated will be about $15-$20.This is not an amount that's going to get too many people excited. It's definitely not a huge deal to me.

By transferring the proceeds into my traditional IRA, I'll actually come out ahead when it comes to taxes. If I transfer the total amount of my account (slightly north of $1,600) to my traditional IRA, my tax bill for 2017 should go down by more than $240. This number assumes that I'll be in the 15 percent bracket this year. $240 is greater than $20, so this will put me ahead when it comes to paying taxes.

I'll effectively have $220 more of my income in 2017 to invest, pay down debt, or do basically anything that I want. The investment can then grow and earn dividends until I decide to perform a Roth transfer or retire. I see all sorts of recommendations for investing in Roths today, but this article on current taxes and IRAs changed my mind toward using tax-deferred vehicles.

How to Grow Dividend Income

Loyal3 investors only had access to around 60 companies, most of them consumer staples and consumer discretionary firms, with a few tech giants like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) thrown in for good measure. Most of these consumer staples had dividend yields of 3 percent or less. Loyal3 account holders could invest in Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) and its current yield that's higher than 20 percent. However, this is most likely not sustainable if the company's past history is any indicator. I'd not touch it with a 10-foot pole, personally. This high yield was definitely an outlier.

My account had a dividend yield of less than 3 percent, with most of my investment dollars having gone to Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), and Kraft-Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). I personally like all of these companies, and I'd be interested in owning them again, especially Starbucks, because it appears to me to have the most room to grow its dividend more quickly in the future.

Instead of recreating the holdings that I had with Loyal3, I'm planning to buy more shares of companies like AT&T (NYSE:T) that have higher dividend yields that appear to be relatively sustainable. This category of companies would definitely not include the aforementioned Frontier, but I already hold AT&T, and I'm looking to add to my holdings.

AT&T just dropped below $40 a share late last week, so I could theoretically buy 40 shares with my proceeds. My dividend income with Loyal3 was less than $45 on an annualized basis. A purchase of 40 shares of AT&T would add nearly $80 to my dividend income, based on the current yield that's back close to 5 percent. That $35 increase over the $45 I had previously is only about $3 a month, but it's $3 a month that I did not have, and it would be likely to grow should T continue to grow its dividend as it has for the past three decades. Additionally, the $80 could get redeployed to 2 more shares of AT & T stock (through dividend reinvestment) or an entirely different company that pays out dividends.

I could also purchase nearly the same number of shares in a company like Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). I already own 50 shares in this company, and a purchase of an additional 40 or 50 shares would increase my expected even more than a purchase in AT & T. OHI just announced a penny increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.63 a share. As this is my largest holding at this time, and I'm looking to diversify more, I'm likely to pass at this time. However, it's a company that some dividend investors will find attractive.

Conclusion

I'm truly sad to see Loyal3 go away. It was a great choice for small-time investors to get their feet wet with small investments for low costs. It got me started. Its demise leaves one less option for new investors to start building a diversified portfolio in very small increments.

However, not all is lost for those who held stock with Loyal3. There is the opportunity to save money on taxes and increase the amount that they can invest in the current year. Every dollar that does not go to the tax man is a dollar that can go to work making more dollars and building more wealth. Additionally, it's entirely possible for an investor who wants to increase dividend income to do so relatively easily with the purchase of companies that were not accessible through Loyal3.