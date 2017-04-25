KMG Chemicals' (KMG) CEO Chris Fraser on Acquisition of Flowchem - Call Transcript

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG)

KMG to Acquire Flowchem LLC

April 25, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Eric Glover – Investor Relations Manager

Chris Fraser – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Marcelino Rodriguez – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Rosemarie Morbelli – Gabelli & Company

Mike Harrison – Seaport Global Securities

Operator

Eric Glover

Thank you, Tekia. Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss KMG’s agreement to acquire Flowchem, which we announced yesterday after market close. Joining me on the call today are Chris Fraser, KMG’s Chairman and CEO; and Marcelino Rodriguez, our CFO.

On Investor Relations section of our website, we’ve provided an accompanying presentation for today’s call. I’ll start with the agenda for the call today. First, Chris will discuss the strategic rationale for the acquisition and why this is a compelling transaction for KMG. Marcelino will then comment on the financial details of the acquisition and how Flowchem adds significant value for KMG’s shareholders. After Marcelino’s comments, we’ll open the call to your questions.

During today’s call, we will refer to financial measures, not calculated according to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Please refer to our quarterly SEC filings, which discuss the reasons for our use of non-GAAP financial information.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that information on this conference call includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions then in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the future performance of the company.

I’ll now hand it over to Chris Fraser, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead, Chris.

Chris Fraser

Thank you, Eric. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss KMG’s pending acquisition of Flowchem. This is a great day for KMG. And we are thrilled to reach a definitive agreement to acquire Flowchem and couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities this transaction provides, as we continue to build and strengthen our product offering and capabilities in the global pipeline and energy services market.

Flowchem is a unique asset that represents a compelling and synergistic addition to our existing valve lubricants, sealants and services business. The transaction is consistent with our long-standing strategy of acquiring established, well-managed businesses with strong cash flow, high barriers entry and value-added products that provide essential performance enhancements for our customers.

Flowchem is expected to be highly accretive to KMG’s EBITDA, KMG’s margin and our adjusted earnings per share. Supported by the strong cash flow for combined businesses, we intend to delever our balance sheet prudently and quickly.

Flowchem ranks second among the world’s primary providers of drag-reducing agents or DRAs, serving more than 50 pipeline operators globally as well as midstream service providers and distributors. In addition to its DRA business, which constitutes a large majority of its revenue, Flowchem provides logistics services, DRA equipment such as injections kits and storage tanks in engineering and field support services for customers globally.

DRAs are specialty chemicals used in midstream pipelines to increase pipeline throughput, lowering operating pressure and reduce energy costs. By reducing friction near the pipeline valves and within the turbulent fluid flowing through the pipeline network, DRAs are highly effective in optimizing pipeline flow and lowering pipeline operating costs.

To give some historical context for this acquisition, over the past two years we’ve made two acquisition of leading companies focused on industrial valve maintenance and pipeline services. Over this time, we’ve also been looking at adjacent products and businesses that would complement our existing presence in the pipeline market.

DRAs are an ideal extension to our existing lubricants, sealants and services business, as these specialty products are proven to improve pipeline operation, reduce costs and enhance safety. Combined with our existing lubricants and services business, DRA strengthen our value proposition with our global pipeline customers.

Industry dynamics driving the continued use and adoption of DRAs are highly favorable. From a high-level perspective, there are four key factors driving the DRA market growth; one, rising global oil demand; two, rising electricity costs; three, an aging pipeline infrastructure globally; and four, new pipeline construction, which is increasingly being designed for DRA usage.

First, DRA usage is not dependent on the market price of oil. Instead, the DRA market is driven by global oil demand, which has grown consistently nearly every year. Rising global oil demand increases the strain on existing pipeline networks, incentivizing pipeline operators to use DRAs to optimize pipeline throughput.

Second, DRA demand is driven by rising industrial electricity costs, which continue to increase steadily. Higher industrial electricity costs raise pipeline operating costs, since it costs more to pump the same volume of liquid through a pipeline network. DRAs provide a cost-effective solution to this challenge as well, as they reduce operating pressure in the pipeline, and thereby, lower pumping-related electricity costs.

Third, DRAs are highly advantageous for existing pipelines, which often operate relatively inefficiently due to their age. In the U.S., for example, it is estimated that approximately two-thirds of crude oil pipelines are at least 30 years old, creating an attractive domestic market opportunity for increased DRA usage. By reducing pressure within the pipeline and improving throughput flow, DRAs can help extend the useful life of aging pipelines while also reducing operating costs. This presents a compelling value proposition for pipeline operators and is a key factor driving increased DRA adoption on a global basis.

Fourth, a growing number of pipelines under construction globally are being designed specifically for DRA usage, reducing pipeline construction capital requirements and creating a favorable tailwind for DRA suppliers. Market research forecasts that a number of global operating pipeline miles designed for DRA usage will grow by approximately one-third over the next 10 years.

Due to all these significant advantages, the DRA market has grown consistently, achieving a compound annual growth rate of approximately 10% over the past six years, and the market is estimated to grow approximately 5% to 10% annually over the next 10 years. Flowchem has consistently grown well in excess of the broader market for DRAs, underscoring the value of the company’s product technology to pipeline operators worldwide.

Flowchem is a unique and extraordinary asset that represents a strategic and compelling acquisition for KMG. Flowchem expands and strengthens our capabilities and product offering to growing global market for pipeline performance products and services. The company has significant size and scale to KMG and will create substantial shareholder value through a high-level of accretion to our EBITDA, our margins and our adjusted earnings per share.

Flowchem has a track record of impressive financial performance, with strong growth, robust margins and strong cash flow generation. The company possesses truly global reach, with exposure to high-growth markets. Flowchem’s tremendous technology and operating capabilities provide a broad product offering that delivers significant benefit for pipeline operators.

Flowchem has an exceptional management team, with more than 20 years of industry experience in the pipeline services market. We’re excited to join forces with Flowchem, and we look forward to working with Flowchem’s dedicated and very talented team to better serve our pipeline customers across the world.

I’ll now turn the call over to Marcelino for a discussion of financial details of the transaction.

Marcelino Rodriguez

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. As indicated in yesterday’s press release, KMG has agreed to acquire Flowchem for a purchase price of $495 million, including working capital of approximately $17 million. The acquisition and associated transaction expenses will be funded with committed financing for a new bank loan of up to $550 million, provided jointly by KeyBanc and HSBC.

Given our existing free cash flow, combined with Flowchem’s strong cash generation, we intend to delever prudently and quickly. We are confident that the strong cash flow of our combined business will enable us to reach a more optimal debt level within the next two years. We expect this transaction to be accretive to our adjusted EPS in the first year by $0.75 to $0.90 per share.

Over the trailing 12 months ended March 2017, Flowchem generated an EBITDA of approximately $43 million, which is consistent with the company’s high cash flow generation and low CapEx business model. Flowchem has a free cash flow conversion ratio of more than 95%. We anticipate $2 million to $3 million of immediate EBITDA synergies for management and operational benefits and an additional $1 million to $2 million of operational synergies over time. Flowchem will be significantly accretive to KMG’s margins. We expect that our combined pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin will be approximately 25%.

I will now turn the call back to Tekia to begin the Q&A session.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and congratulations.

Chris Fraser

Thank you, Rosemarie. Good morning.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Marcelino, you said that the target is to deleverage quickly over the next couple of years. What is your comfort level in terms of net leverage, which is going to be over 5.5 times when you close the acquisition?

Marcelino Rodriguez

I think as – I think we want to get to an optimal level. I think getting to what our current structure is, at 3% to 3.5%. I think that’s certainly a target that I would like to see in the next couple of years.

Chris Fraser

And if I could also add to that. Just I wanted to point out, many of our peers, when they talk about their adjusted EBITDA, don’t include the expense of our stock-based compensation. So when doing ratios to leverage, as you know, a lot of people take those out. We include stock-based compensation expense, which in 2017 is going to be approximately $6.5 million. So I just wanted to clarify that as people look at leverage ratios and consider all those aspects.

Rosemarie Morbelli

So you said you are going to borrow $550 million. You also recently filed a shelf registration for $200 million. Is it more likely that you are going to be using a combination of that and stock given that your stock valuation is reasonably high on a PE basis?

Chris Fraser

Yes. So you’re right, Rosemarie, we did file with the SEC, and actually, our filing registration has been approved for up to $200 million. It’s a universal shelf. So what that did is it gives us a flexibility and optionality to manage our balance sheet and our debt level. So at this point, we’re very happy that we have worked with HSBC and KeyBanc to borrow enough money and set up a structure that allows us to make this transaction do it completely with bank debt.

But to the extent, it makes sense for us, whether it’s near or midterm, to draw down part of the shelf and do an equity raise to balance out and – our balance sheet and get to a more optimal level of leverage. We’re going to consider that. What I like is that we have the option to do what makes sense for KMG at the time.

So at this point, we’re not stating we’re going to do an equity raise nor are we saying we’re not. We’re just saying that’s an option that we have, and it’s something we’re going to be considering as time progresses both near and midterm as we look at our balance sheet and our leverage ratio. But point’s well made that we do have a shelf that has capabilities up to $200 million.

Rosemarie Morbelli

And two quick questions before I give it back to everyone else in line. Do you anticipate that the acquisition will be accretive for the balance of – on an EPS basis for the balance of 2017? I mean, you will have had it for about 4.5 months. Is it going to be neutral equities dilutive for the balance of this year?

Chris Fraser

Yes. So we expect the transaction to close mid-to-late June. Our fiscal year ends at the end of July. So it really is only going to be 1 month to 1.5 month. So to say that it’s going to be really accretive over one month, I mean, clearly, from an EBITDA standpoint, it’s going to be clearly from margin. From an EPS and adjusted EPS, it’s – again, it’s only one month.

But I think the more important number that Marcelino talked about is upcoming year, which is not – I mean, it’s not our fiscal 2018, it’s a little bit of 2017 as I just talked about and a portion of 2018, based on the current finances as well as the current earnings of the company. We think it’s going to be highly accretive to adjusted EPS.

And when we get toward the end of our fiscal 2017, we don’t provide guidance on EPS, we never have, but we thought it was important that we gave this kind of reflection out because of the magnitude of this acquisition. But as we finish out our fiscal 2017, we’ll be providing guidance on revenue and EBITDA at that time as well.

Rosemarie Morbelli

And if I may ask my last question, could you talk about the size of the market and the competitive environment, who are your main competitors and how big is the money, including Flowchem?

Chris Fraser

Yes, so there’s three primary players. There’s Baker Hughes and Lubrizol, and Flowchem is the third. We’re the second largest, Flowchem is the second largest. We don’t want to give out specific market size. It’s – at this time, we don’t own the assets, and we’re going to respect the current business. And so we’re going to not get into the size of the market at this point. And at a time, we’ll have a further discussion about that, but this time, we’re not going to discuss that.

But what I would say is Flowchem, from a size standpoint, is number two. They’re very well positioned around the globe. They’re in some of the fastest-growing markets. They’ve got an exceptional team that serves the market globally. Their plant in Walnut, Texas is a tremendous operation, very impressive. And their operations are impressive as well as their people. And their capability, their technology know-how, their operations know-how, their polymer chemistry know-how that they have is significant. And so they’ve – as I’ve mentioned, they’ve been outpacing the overall market just because of their capabilities and their approach.

So as I said, we’re – it’s an exciting asset for us. It’s very unique, and the capabilities they bring to bare in a growing market. As I talked about it in the past last, over the last six years, it’s been growing 10% annually, and the projections by multiple consultants is the market is going to grow anywhere from 5% on the low side to 10% on the high side. So it gives a good band of growth potential that we’re really excited about that add to our existing business that is – as you know, has been performing well and has very good tailwinds to continue to perform very well.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Thank you and congratulations again.

Chris Fraser

Thanks Rosemarie.

Mike Harrison

Hi, good morning, congratulations.

Chris Fraser

Thank you, Mike. Good morning.

Mike Harrison

Wanted to go into – I think at one point in the press release, you referred to the high barriers to entry in this business. But it seems – I don’t know, just looking at it on the face, it seems like a fairly simple business once you figure out some of the science behind the polymers and the surfactants that are used in manufacturing DRAs, and then obviously, there’s some application expertise. But can you help me understand why there aren’t more suppliers in this space? And maybe what some of the barriers to entry are?

Chris Fraser

Sure, Mike. So I would say, as I said, they’re high. And I would not do justice to – whether it’s Flowchem or the competitors, to say that it’s fairly easy technology know-how. It’s developed over years, the expertise that’s required, the polymer knowledge to develop and produce the right polymers with the right products, understand what the customers’ needs are, apply that technology. There’s not a generic or commodity DRA. Each company has unique formulations that provide value specific to customers and customers’ needs. You’ve got all sorts of variables, whether it’s size of the pipeline, the type of products moving through the pipeline or the climate that it’s being applied in. You have technology on how to inject it into the pipeline, how much – what volume gets put in.

So there’s all this tremendous technology know-how, there is patents, there is intellectual property as well as customer service interfaces that are required, and it’s global. So there is – we feel very good after spending considerable amount of time understanding the market, understanding the competitors as well of Flowchem, that their position in the market is convincing and the opportunities to continue with that and to continue to perform the way they have is very significant.

Mike Harrison

All right. And I was also hoping that you could go into a little bit more detail on how valve maintenance and DRAs are related. It seems like they’re both involved in pipeline operations. Help us understand what led you to look into DRAs, and specifically, look at Flowchem?

Chris Fraser

Sure. So pipelines – pipeline operators, their basic model is to operate their pipeline safely. And second is to increase or maximize the throughput through a pipeline that they’ve invested billions of dollars and will be there for a number of years. So their business model, obviously, is to do it safely, but the more throughput they can get through this asset that they’ve spent billions of dollars on, they get paid on a per-volume metric of flow through the pipeline. And additionally, they make their margins based on how efficiently they can do that. So when you think about the valve maintenance and lubricants and sealants area that we’re in, when we first got into, we started thinking that this would be a natural vertical play to expand into other lubricants.

As we understood the business more and more, we began to look at it slightly differently. I’m going to call it more of a horizontal play. And started looking at our customers and what solutions that we were providing, what other solutions we could provide to do one of those three things: safety, throughput or which could be uptime, but also their efficiency to flow their product. And so valve maintenance is key, because, one, if a valve is not operating, because it’s not lubricated properly, you’ve got – or it’s not sealing properly, you have both safety and downtime issues. So maintaining that and keeping that pipeline operating is important to the pipeline operators.

So helping them do that. As we bought seal welds, what we saw is seal weld, actually, had even a broader application through the services. Whether they were training, operators had to maintain valves, and again, maintain them to operate appropriately, but help them from a safety standpoint, whether it’s emissions or the ability for the valve to seal properly or it’s to keep their uptime and maximizing the flow through the pipeline and keep their maintenance costs as optimal as possible.

As we started to look at seal welds and what they did around services, as I said, training or educating the operators how to do that as well as providing products that allow them to do their job and maintain the pipelines better, a natural extension was to say what other products are being used in the pipeline stream. So we didn’t look at it from an additive standpoint into the oil or the product flowing through the pipeline, we looked at it how can we mechanically help these operators improve their business.

And again, from an efficiency standpoint, throughput or safety and DRAs hit that very well. We saw this product that has got a good adoption, with a tremendous potential of further adoption. It’s a global product. We already had a global infrastructure. This gives us even a bigger presence around the globe. They’ve got tremendous touch points for the customers. The cross-selling is significant, because we’re providing a solution to the operators, allowing them to, again, business desires and needs. And so it comes together rather nicely when we talk to the operators and what’s really important to them, and it’s not just about selling them a product, it’s about providing solution to help them be better in what they do.

So it was a natural fit. When the Flowchem assets became available, we were excited about that opportunity. We’ve been involved in this longer than it appears, because, obviously, we haven’t talked about it. But the DRA market, specifically Flowchem, has been something we’ve been looking at, talking about and diliging quite a bit over a number of months and just really excited that we were able to reach this definitive agreement to proceed and have – be part of the KMG team and building out this very compelling platform for the future for KMG.

Mike Harrison

You mentioned the adoption rate and the potential for further adoption. Do you have any sense of where that rate is right now? What portion of pipelines that could be using DRAs are actually using them? And how has that changed over the past several years?

Chris Fraser

Yes, a great question, Mike. So I’m far from an expert on DRA yet, but we’re getting to be more expert. But having talked to multiple people as well as industry, I mean, as we looked at this asset, we utilized our current customers and talked to them about DRAs just about what they saw and how they were adopting. So we’ve got pretty good insight, not only from third parties, but also from customers about it. So the statistics that people point to is that the DRA adoption today globally is 30% to 35%. So if you were to look at all the pipelines that could use the DRA, I’m going to say, roughly 1/3 of them use DRAs today. If you – you can obviously do the math and get some pretty significant numbers that the market can grow very significantly if you had 100% adoption. 100% adoption is probably not realistic, but it gives you some perspective on what the market potential growth could be.

And the growth that we talked about the last six years, adoption has grown, but also, you’ve got a – as we talked about some of the other drivers behind it, the knowledge of DRAs, the benefits of DRAs are becoming more and more prevalent, so the adoption rate is increasing. Going forward, the addition of pipeline, there’s thousands – hundreds of thousands of miles of pipelines being added as we speak, some in the U.S., as I think everybody is aware of, but also globally. And I want to point to the fact that the DRA consumption is agnostic to oil prices. So if you think about it, when oil prices are high, obviously, there is a huge demand to try and move as much product as possible, because the price of oil that’s moving through the pipeline is very valuable.

When you think about oil prices getting low and the product is much lower in price, you think about efficiency. So if I can maximize my capacity and have the flow through my pipeline be more efficient, i.e. DRAs are perfect solution for that, it increases demand. So what we studied over time was even with oil prices moving up and down, the DRA adoption and DRA consumption continued to grow, which makes this even more compelling.

So as we go forward, the aging pipeline, as I mentioned, the continued rise in cost of electricity, which impacts the cost of pumping, so if you think about, if you can reduce the pressure on a pipeline and an aging pipeline that allows you to utilize that pipeline longer, so you can reduce the pressure, but keep the flow going, or as electricity rates go up and you can reduce the cost of pumping, maybe even reduce the number of pumps that you need over the miles of the pipeline, again, DRA is compelling. And when you think about relative cost of a DRA to what additional throughput and efficiency gains that a pipeline operator get, it’s a very compelling business model, which again is why, Mike, we’re so excited about, not only the market, but Flowchem.

Mike Harrison

Last one for me is, what does this deal mean for any of the additional actions you might have been contemplating in electronic chemicals. I know you’ve been talking about potentially another acquisition in Asia. Is that something that’s off the table near term?

Chris Fraser

Yes, that’s a real good question, Mike. So as we thought about this acquisition, obviously, the size is much bigger than anything we’ve done in the past. And as much as it fits everything that we desire and meets our criteria, I wanted to make sure it didn’t derail our opportunities to continue to grow our other businesses. So as you’ve mentioned, acquisitions in Asia for electronic chemicals have been on the forefront for us. So what we have done is to look at what our near-term acquisition opportunities in Asia are. As you know, we’re investing in Singapore through our Nagase acquisition that is ongoing. Those capital dollars are being spent. We expected it to come on full stream with our additions and capability additions there early 2018 calendar, but it’s on schedule, and we’re very excited about that.

But other acquisition opportunities we looked at, there was nothing that we saw today that would meet our desires and was actionable. So our several assets that we do think would add value and be a good addition to KMG electronics business, but none of them today are actionable. We have been at this for a number of years. We’ve had several opportunities that we thought were – that we could bring to fruition, and we’re unsuccessful for any number of reasons. So we looked at and said, they’re out here. None of them are near-term actionable to the extent that we were, let’s say, tomorrow, one of them was to become more actionable, we realized it would be 9-plus months before a closing could possibly happen at the quickest.

So we looked out and layered out our CapEx as well as the cash flow generation of our existing business, this transaction, and our ability and optionality to deleverage our balance sheet, we felt that there would be no opportunities lost over the near term, midterm or long term by doing this transaction. So again, if we had something that we were very far down and we thought we could close on in several months, then clearly, this would have an impact.

There are – there is nothing in the pipeline of that near term that we’re of interest in. So again, we don’t think it’s going to impact. Obviously, we’re going to be very prudent on how we progress. But I like the flexibility we have to get our balance sheet in order and the options that we have to do that and the fact that this business has such tremendous cash flow generation. And I like the tailwinds that our existing business has and the cash flow generation that they have.

Mike Harrison

All right. Well, congratulations again and thanks for answering my questions.

Chris Fraser

Thanks Mike.

Chris Fraser

Thank you very much, operator. And thank you, everybody. We appreciate everyone’s participation today and your interest in KMG. We look forward to speaking with you on our third quarter conference call in June. Thank you.

