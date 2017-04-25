The Good Times Get Better For Advanced Energy Industries

Opportunities continue to develop outside of semiconductors, with OLED and scientific instrumentation looking like high-potential near-term markets, and Advanced Energy could use its healthy balance sheet to accelerate the process.

I last wrote about Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in September and said, "I don't think the semi-cap cycle has peaked, so growth/momentum investors may still find more room to run with Advanced Energy." The shares have shot up another 60% since then, outperforming other semiconductor equipment stocks I've liked, including MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI).

This performance hasn't been just hype and hope, as Advanced Energy has been outperforming its own guidance and seeing solid evidence that opportunities tied to new chip architectures, advanced packaging, and non-chip markets like OLEDs are converting to actual orders and revenue. Bulls may argue that these drivers will lead to a substantially greater addressable market and a longer up-cycle, and I don't necessarily disagree.

Likewise, Advanced Energy has plenty of room to grow outside of its core semiconductor market(s). All of that said, I can't make a quantitative value argument here, so these shares really only seem appropriate for investors who want to take on the risk that the good times can still get meaningfully better before valuations come back to a lower orbit.

A Rising Tide...

As a leading provider of power subsystems to semiconductor equipment makers like Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Advanced Energy is benefiting from the increasing complexity and more demanding requirements of the next-gen processes that are required for 3D NAND, FinFET, and advanced packaging designs. Revenue has been growing at a double-digit year-over-year rate recently, with demand tied to 3D NAND and sub-28nm logic leading the way.

I don't believe this opportunity has peaked. Management has estimated a semiconductor market size of around $600 million, with Advanced Energy holding around 40% share (double that of MKS). These new architectures and processes are meaningfully changing the long-term potential, with the addressable market likely expanding 50% or more over time due to these increased demands.

Multipatterning requires more etch and deposition steps (three to five times in some cases), while 3D architectures require five to 10 times as many steps. Not only does that mean more tools, it also means more elaborate tools, and Advanced Energy is seeing the number of power supplies per tool increase (to three or four, versus one in older conventional systems). Although tool re-use has been an issue, and fabs certainly have incentives to make the most of re-use opportunities, I do expect Advanced Energy to see meaningful growth from these new architectures and processes.

The Non-Chip Opportunity Is Real, But Needs Time And Investment

The semiconductor market is treating Advanced Energy well these days, but long-time investors know better than to trust that these good times will last indefinitely. Sooner or later, the fabs will slow their equipment purchases and the equipment and component makers will see their orders fall, followed by their revenue and profits.

In my mind, the key to a more sustainable revenue, profit, and cash flow profile is a more balanced model that leverages Advanced Energy's power capabilities in markets outside of semiconductors. Management is certainly not blind to this. It has been a point of discussion for some time, and especially so since the company exited its solar inverter business.

Opportunities in thin film applications are obvious targets for the company to pursue, as the company's power supplies have been used in thin film deposition equipment for some time (both within and outside the semiconductor market). Flat panel displays have been a meaningful secondary market for the company, and the emerging opportunities in OLED manufacturing are exciting. Orders from/for OLED manufacturers will probably be lumpy for a little while longer, but as OLED adoption picks up in smartphones and then in other consumer products (like TVs), it should represent a real opportunity for Advanced Energy.

How far Advanced Energy can go beyond that is a bigger unknown and a more significant swing factor in the long-term value equation. Building on that underlying position with thin film applications, Advanced Energy has seen their power supplies used in applications for glass coating (altering the amount of light/heat architectural glass reflects), solar cell coating (reducing reflectivity), and industrial coatings, but there are other applications like pyrometry that the company can pursue.

In addition, management has turned its attention to driving greater adoption in analytical/scientific equipment, including industrial X-ray, mass spec, and electron microscopy. Medical applications are also a worthwhile area of focus - MKS has found some success in areas like plasma sterilization and power solutions for MRI machines, and I don't see why Advanced Energy couldn't address similar opportunities.

I believe that M&A will be an important driver in this process. MKS spent almost $1 billion to acquire Newport and expand its addressable market not only in semiconductors, but also in a wider range of addressable markets in lasers, optics, and photonics. I don't think Advanced Energy has to go the same route, but there are opportunities in reactive gas, vacuum, and specialty power that the company could pursue.

Valuation multiples are high in the semiconductor tool space, and Advanced Energy has laid out relatively stringent M&A deal requirements, but I do believe there are opportunities the company can explore in specialty industrial power and heating, as there are several private companies with mid-to-high single-digit market shares in specialty markets that could be accretive and synergistic for Advanced Energy.

The Opportunity

Advanced Energy outdid my expectations on revenue by around 7% for 2016, and also did better than I'd expected on operating margin and free cash flow generation. Between that outperformance, management's guidance, and the overall trends in the semiconductor tool space, I've increased my expectations for 2017 and 2018 by around 10% to 15% on the top line and also increased my free cash flow margin estimates by a few percentage points.

That's good news, but one key question continues to rattle around in my head - is the total addressable opportunity for Advanced Energy developing into something larger than I initially expected, or is the company seeing the orders come in faster (in other words, is it a question of size, a question of timing, or both)? I'm nervous about increasing my long-range expectations too far, but I do think that the near-term semiconductor opportunity is developing nicely for the company and I do think management has made real progress on cultivating opportunities outside of semiconductors, not to mention growing its service business.

In terms of valuation, though, I can't get to a comfortable place with my model - at least not unless I buy into a "it's different this time" scenario where tool demand not only grows strongly for the next few years, but doesn't meaningfully fall of as in years past. It's true that "backfilling" the business with more non-semiconductor business could offset future semiconductor cyclicality and support a higher long-term level of revenue and profitability, but I'm already expecting that and still can't get to a compelling fair value today.

The Bottom Line

Buying Advanced Energy shares today feels to me like playing musical chairs. That's not meant as a statement on the quality of the business (or management). Rather, I just believe that the market is already pretty bullish on the semiconductor tool space and the opportunity at Advanced Energy in particular. That may also sound appealing to investors looking for short ideas, but I'd offer the warning that bullish enthusiasm can run hot and a "blow-off" end to the cycle could be painful to sit through before valuations come back down.

As long as the company continues to deliver beat-and-raise quarters and major fabs continue to invest in next-gen lines this story can continue to work, but I personally prefer a larger margin of safety in my own holdings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.