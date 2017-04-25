Welcome to another edition of 'Elroy's Chart Corner' where all types of technical analysis will be used to identify high probability set-ups in stocks, sectors, indices, or anything that can be traded.

Many thanks for all the requests last week. I now have about 30 charts to review and I'll my best to get through as many as I can in the next four hours before the US market opens.

The analysis will be based around longer term charts and ideas. You could zoom in and tighten things up, but as everyone trades different time frames and styles, I will leave that up to readers. Hopefully the charts provide useful context.

Abercrombie and Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

This is obviously a stock in a lot of trouble, but the pattern suggests you could look for a long term bottom in this area.

The wedge since the 2011 highs should complete around current prices where the decline is equal to the first wave down in 2008.

However, trying to catch the bottom will take patience and a wide stop. Price could drift lower and $11 could turn to $10, $9 and so on before the turn. It's safer to wait for the wedge to break, but you'll be buying a lot higher and will forfeit a lot of profit for safety.

Patient / brave / crazy traders could look for a long term bottom.

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

This ETF has made a significant break out in an impulsive move and should have a big rally ahead.

Price is currently on the 61.8% Fibonacci retrace and could turn up soon. New lows are very unlikely so that is where stops should be.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

I don't know anything about this company, but I can see from the way the stock moves it must be interest rate sensitive. I've seen lots of stocks in utilities, staples and real estate sectors with very similar patterns.

It should make new highs but in the longer term it will probably struggle to hold its gains and won't form a steady trend higher. In fact, it could top out in the mid to high $30s and fall back into the low $20s.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

This is another stock in all kinds of problems. The 5 wave decline is quite clear and this tells us two things. Firstly, expect a bounce. Secondly, another large decline will one day take hold (and likely take this stock to zero).

But for now, the first 5w down looks complete and there should be a decent retrace.

In theory, the bounce should be larger than at least one of the two bounces preceding it (waves 2 and 4 in the chart above). But first it needs to break the trendline resistance.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JNJ has an interesting long term chart.

There are 5 distinct channels and waves.

It's a bit of a scary count to be honest as we are in the last stages of a multi decade cycle. One more high above $129 should complete it.

The correction of a move on this scale will be long and deep.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Long term AMBA is broken and is very likely to make another move down below $33.

Shorter term there is a good chance it breaks higher into the mid $60s and puts in a solid 20% rally.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA seems to be repeating price action from the first decline and rally.

It may repeat again in a smaller scale. A pull back here would setup an inverse head and shoulders pattern which triggers at $23.

I'd buy any dip to the $12s for an eventual break higher.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

ARLP ended the bear market in early 2016 and made a solid initial recovery. This is now retracing and you can buy the dip at Fibonacci retraces and potential support.

I think you could try to buy versus the $20 low, but failing that, the gap and 50% retrace around $18 seems a decent spot. ARLP should make it into the $30s in the medium term.

Next Edition

Apologies for all the stocks I've missed. I have all requests noted down and I'll get to them in time.

Conclusions

Not every chart will have an actionable set up. Personally I wouldn't rush to trade any of the stocks included in this week's article, but there are certainly some ideas I will look into further and I have set some alerts for future trades.

There is always useful information we can glean from a chart, even if it's only 'I wouldn't buy here'.

See you again next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.