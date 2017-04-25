Chipotle Q1: Beware Going Into Report

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) stock has been on a tear this year, up 25% year-to-date as investors get excited about the company's ability to rebound from its e-Coli. scare. The huge run-up in the stock also implies investors are expecting big things from the company's Q1 report, which is due after the bell on Tuesday, 4/25.

CMG data by YCharts

But that is a risky gamble. CMG stock is richly valued here. At $470, the stock is trading at 47x management's "stretch" EPS goal of $10. By comparison, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is trading at 27x this year's consensus EPS estimate. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is trading at 26x this year's consensus EPS estimate. As analysts with Standpoint Research have pointed out, the market is treating CMG stock like a high-growth, big-moat tech stock name with a huge TAM and sustainable earnings growth potential into perpetuity.

But that simply isn't the case with CMG.

It's a burrito company that will have trouble getting back to pre-e-Coli. scare profitability levels.

The bull thesis is predicated almost entirely on the fact that the 47x stretch P/E multiple is on depressed earnings per share. If you look at LTM EPS in September 2016 before the e-Coli. scare, after all, that figure was $16.77. And CMG is growing its store base at around 200 stores per year. If that store-opening pace persists and unit sales rebound to peak levels of around $2.5 million per year, then CMG would have a terrific earnings growth trajectory which justifies the currently stretched valuation.

But we don't think that will happen. Health-conscious, fast-casual food is a strong trend, and strong trends attract intense competition. When Chipotle lost mind-share last year among the health-conscious consumer, other brands rose in popularity. Poke, handmade pasta, and wood-fried foods have been the hottest food trends lately, and none of those particularly play into CMG's favor. It is also interesting to note that many of these players have successfully mimicked the DIY model of Chipotle.

We actually liken CMG to Subway. In the same way that CMG stole Subway's health-conscious consumers, we believe poke and sushi bars and DIY pizza chains are stealing CMG's health-conscious consumers.

Even if sales do rebound, CMG is going to have a tough time leveraging opex as labor costs continue to rise around 5% per year. Rising labor costs and continued promotional activity in a competitive environment actually implies that margins may have peaked in 2016.

All together, CMG stock looks risky here. The stock has been on a tear, but any hiccups in the Q1 report put the gains made in that rally significantly at risk. We caution investors into this report, and remain bearish long-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.