Alphabet Offers A Glimpse Of The Self-Driving Future

Rethink Technology business briefs for April 25, 2017

Waymo Starts a Ride Sharing Program

Source: Tech Crunch

Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) self-driving car subsidiary Waymo has announced that it will offer a ride-sharing service in the Phoenix, AZ area using a fleet of self-driving Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans.

Waymo calls this the Early Rider program, and prospective users can sign up for it here. Waymo currently is deploying a fleet of 100 of the Chrysler vans and plans to expand this fleet by another 500 Pacificas.

Waymo has racked up 2.5 million miles in the past 8 years that it has been developing its autonomous vehicle technology, according to the WSJ. Probably, Waymo has the most experience in terms of mileage of any of the 30 companies that have applied for self-driving car test permits in California.

Waymo also appears to have the most reliable system based on California's 2016 Disengagement Reports which testing companies were required to file. Waymo reported that its disengagement rate was on average once per 5000 miles. A disengagement is where the system either ceases control of the vehicle of its own accord or is overridden by the human test driver. Waymo's Early Rider service will continue to have drivers behind the wheel.

But apparently, Waymo believes the rate of disengagement is now low enough to be acceptable to the early riders, and that safety will not be a concern.

Waymo's Early Rider program certainly demonstrates its leadership position in self-driving cars, but it isn't the first to offer autonomous vehicle rides to the public. That honor probably goes to Local Motors' Olli self-driving bus, which makes use of IBM (NYSE:IBM) Watson artificial intelligence.

LIDAR's Role in Autonomous Vehicles

One of the interesting trends in the autonomous vehicle race is that companies that are making extensive use of LIDAR, such as Waymo and GM's (NYSE:GM) Cruise Automation appear to be making rapid progress. LIDAR is a kind of sensor system that makes use of lasers to construct a 3D map of its surroundings. Most of the LIDAR sensors currently being used in autonomous vehicle development involve scanning systems mounted on the roof of the vehicle.

Source: Automotive News

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on the other hand, has been making slower than expected progress in delivering the full features it promised last year for Enhanced Autopilot. Tesla doesn't use LIDAR in its cars, but instead an expanded suite of 8 video cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and radar for its system.

Although Tesla's progress has been slow, it may have opted for the better approach in the long term. Consumers using a ride sharing service may not care what the vehicle looks like, but it's doubtful that consumers will want to have massive LIDAR systems mounted on their personal vehicles.

The LIDAR systems are also expensive, and will add significantly to the cost of a self-driving vehicle. In effect, Tesla may have traded a more expensive (and protracted) software development effort in return for simpler and lower cost hardware. If Tesla can successfully complete its software development efforts for Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving capability, its simpler hardware platform will give it an economic advantage.

Waymo's New Allegations Against Uber

One very strong indicator of how important LIDAR has become in making self-driving cars reliable is the Waymo suit against Uber (Private:UBER). Waymo has charged that an engineer once employed by Waymo, Anthony Levandowski, stole 14,000 computer files full of design information and trade secrets regarding Waymo's LIDAR system. Waymo alleges that Levandowski then used that information to design the LIDAR system that Uber currently uses.

Part of Uber's defense in the suit has been that its LIDAR is fundamentally different from the Waymo design, but the accusation of theft of IP by Levandowski has not been effectively countered.

The WSJ reports that Levandowski took the 5th Amendment to avoid answering all but the most basic questions in an April 14 deposition. Questions regarding the fate of the 14,000 files, or even his role at Uber remained unanswered.

Proving that a system that was significantly different from the one designed by Waymo nevertheless infringes Waymo's patents and trade secrets might have been difficult for Waymo. In light of this, Waymo appears to have altered tactics.

Waymo now alleges the existence of a second LIDAR at Uber that was personally designed by Levandowski and which Waymo claims is a copy of Waymo's system. Waymo points out that the existence of the system had not been disclosed to the court.

Waymo seeks to halt Uber's LIDAR development and block Levandowski from working on LIDAR systems for Uber. If Waymo can indeed prove the existence of this second system and that it's a copy of the Waymo system, it may have a good chance of achieving its objectives.