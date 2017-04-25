National Commerce's (NCOM) CEO John Holcomb on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 25, 2017 09:30 AM ET

Executives

Will Matthews - Vice Chairman and CFO

John Holcomb - Chairman and CEO

Richard Murray - President and COO

Analysts

Nick Grant - KBW

Christopher Nolan - FBR & Company

William Wallace - Raymond James

Will Matthews

Thank you Glenda, good morning everyone and welcome to our first quarter 2017 earrings call and also where we’ll discuss our acquisition of Patriot Bank in the Tampa, Florida area, and about which we're very excited. I'm joined by John Holcomb and Richard Murray in this call and our structure will be as typical we're going to make a few brief remarks about the Patriot acquisition, then some brief remarks about the quarter and then we'll open it up for questions.

For those of you haven't yet accessed and if you like to access the presentation around the Patriot acquisition, you can go to our website which is nationalbankofcommerce.com, you can go to the learn more tab, About Us, Investor Relations and you'll see on the left, you'll see Corporate Information, under that you'll see Webcast, you click on the webcast and that will pull up a copy of the investor deck.

After our prepared remarks, we’ll open for questions. This call is being recorded and a replay will be available for the next 30 days and you can find a link to that replay on our website. Before I turn the call over to John Holcomb, I'm going to read a few customary disclosures. During today's call we may make statements relating to our future operating plans, expectations and performance that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

Any such forward-looking statements only reflect management expectations based upon currently available information, are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the risks described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed and/or implied by such forward-looking statements.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this call. Also during today's call we may discuss financial measures derived from our financial statements that are not determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles including tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio and operating efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the non-GAAP measures presented by National Commerce Corporation may not be comparable to those used by other companies. A reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP measures discussed on this call to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is presented in our earnings release.

I will now turn the call over to John Holcomb, our Chairman and CEO.

John Holcomb

Thank you Will, the format of this morning's call is that I'll make some introductory comments about the Patriot merger and the operating performance for the quarter and then Will and Richard will discuss more details on the merger before providing further information on the quarter. We’re terribly excited about the merger, we've been calling on CEO David Key for some time and getting to know him, his board, his leadership team over the past few years. We believe David has an excellent leader and a great fit in our company both culturally and professionally.

Turning the attention to the financial results, we're pleased with the first quarter’s performance and believe it provides us a good base and start for the 2017 year. As reflected, we earned 5.9 million in the first quarter, a record for us. Earnings per share were also a record coming in at $0.45 per diluted share, up $0.11 from the $0.34 we reported in the first quarter of 2016 and up a $0.01 from the fourth quarter of 2016.

Our return on average assets came in at 1% and return on equity at 7.67, tangible on tangible equity at 11.45. As Richard will discuss, asset quality metrics continued to be good, but we all know this is an area where we can never consider ourselves satisfied. Generally we're pleased with our profitability and our asset quality. We were also pleased to complete the Private Bank of Buckhead merger in January 1 and the system conversion in mid-March.

Some concluding comments, as previously announced, I will be stepping back as CEO on May 31 and Richard Murray will assume that position. There are so many dedicated people in this organization and I'm grateful to each of you for how you have helped to build this company. After some 26 years of working together with Richard and Will, I want to express my full confidence in their leadership and leading this company as we grow and move forward into the future.

I'll now turn the call up back over to Will Matthews who will walk through some metrics on the Patriot Bank acquisition.

Will Matthews

Thank you John and just as always we know it's natural to offer congratulations on signing a deal and we are excited to reach this point. And as John said, we've got to know David and some of his Board and others in his company over the last couple years and excited that relationship building has paid off. But our goal is to be able to execute well enough over the next few years that will have earned a congratulation at that point. We also as you know don't like to on the front end tell you how great a deal is going to be because there's so much to do to make it successful.

But we do realize you need some information to allow you to judge the deal yourself and to make some modeling assumptions, so we will give you some information about that. While reminding ourselves and everybody on our team that the success this merger is going to depend upon our execution not on our spreadsheet math. We're going to need to continue with our new partners to grow the combined customer base ultimately through an expansion to more of Tampa and continue to generate revenue on a more cost efficient basis thereby improving our profitability and returns for our shareholders.

If you turn to the slide deck that you have in front of you, Slide 5 outlines the deal terms and Slide 9 outlines some of the expected financial impact and some of our estimates and assumptions at this point. A couple of items worth mentioning, the deal is 90% stock, 10% cash and we’ll cash out their options. The cash portion of the deal is $7.25 per Patriot Bank share. Financial impact, we expect minimal to zero tangible book value to dilution depending upon the final marks and final deal costs.

We expect it to be immediately accretive to EPS in the low-single digits after the cost saves are achieved and we hope to exceed that level in subsequent years if we're able to successfully build out the Tampa market with our new partners. Earn back, to the extent there is any tangible book dilution, earn back should be within an approximately six months but definitely inside of a year.

In terms of the assumptions, our cost save assumption is 24% and let me remind you again that we don't use general percentages in our estimates, but rather specifically identified cost saves. We are modeling a quarter of those cost saves to be realized in 2017 with the remainder in 2018. Our loan market is estimated to be approximately 2.3% at this point. Our quarter by the intangible is estimated at 1.5% and we use the seven year, sum of years’ digit amortization method for our CD amortization.

Growth assumed in the acquisition is in the mid teens and we think that is hopefully achievable and maybe conservative with our larger capital base and platform that will allow David and his team to call on a broader universe of customers. We have not assumed any revenue synergies, although we would plan to hire a mortgage origination team in that market when we can identify them.

In terms of the impact on our capital ratios, we will remain well capitalized with a sufficient cushion. Expect at this point the transaction to be slightly dilutive to our capital ratios in the range of 15 to 30 basis points depending on the ratio and depending on our growth and capital formation rate and that of Patriot between now and closing. In terms of contribution metrics using March 31 numbers, Patriot’s pro-forma share of the company; loans would be about 6.8%, deposits would be right at 6% and tangible common equity will be about 8.3%. Ownership of this deal as structured with 100% stock deal would be approximately 5.8% and as structured with 90% stock will be approximately 5.3%.

So in summary [indiscernible] it to zero tangible book dilution, nice earnings per share accretion with what we think are reasonable cost saving and growth assumptions and no aggressive synergy assumptions. Earn back period if there is any tangible book dilution between six months and a year. And as Richard going to discuss, because key to our share owner value creation is the execution. We think this is a great strategic and cultural fit with folks at Patriot and Richard now discuss that.

Richard Murray

Great. Thank you Will. As Will and John both said, we are very excited to have David Key, Kurt Beste and the rest of the Patriot team joining our company. We have consistently discussed our forward strategy on our desire to enter the Tampa Bay market in particular. So we think this is a nice strategic step our company.

David and his team have build a good base of assets with four offices in the market and more importantly they've built an nice culture and way of doing business that we feel will fit famously with ours and provide a strong platform for us to grow and expand through the Tampa MSA. We had a very senior team of seven folks including Will and myself performed the due diligence over a three-day period from the loan portfolio we covered as you can see 89% of the gross balances which is a little higher than normal, but the size and makeup of the portfolio allowed that.

We have significant coverage in all segments of the portfolio, but in particular we cover 90% of the CRE portfolio, 85% of the CNI portfolio, 93% of the construction and development portfolio and 100% of the criticized classified insiders and large loan lift portfolios. So we feel like we've got more than sufficient coverage of the portfolio and we'll say the quality of the administration of that portfolio is what we expected to see. So overall the loan portfolio at Patriot is not too dissimilar to ours and consists of a strong group of local relationships that we hope to be able to build on.

The pro forma loan portfolio as you see that composition shows very little change compared with our existing portfolio. We also have a good local core deposit base that we look forward to continuing to build out as well as with the loan book that pro-forma deposit portfolio shows very little to no change from our existing portfolio. So in summary, we think this is an attractive financial transaction both for the in-comp shareholders as well as the Patriot Bank’s. We are very excited to enter the Tampa market with Patriot Bank and think that the vibrancy of that market really creates an opportunity to add significantly to our growth profile going forward. And lastly the size of the transaction, our familiarity with the market, and most important the strength of the Patriot management team makes this represent a lower risk transaction as we enter the attractive Tampa market.

So now I’ll transition my comments and move towards the first quarter results and make some balance sheet comments as well as some asset quality and operating comments and then turn it over to Will to finish out talking about the quarter. We had a nice growth quarter both in loans and deposits. For the quarter, overall loans were up $69 million which is about 16% annualized growth rate. Corporate billing outstanding were up 15 million, reflecting the increased purchases that Will cover in a minute.

So the core bank, loan growth is about $53 million which is about 13% annualized growth rate, pretty consistent with our ongoing growth expectations. By geography, the loan growth was split pretty evenly across all three markets; Alabama, Georgia and Florida. By loan type, our traditional CRE was up $25 million, our traditional C&I was up $21 million and one-to-four family, 5/1 ARMs and home equity lines were up ten and commercial construction was up 9.

Deposits again grew 124 million for the quarter, which is about a 25% annualized growth rate. Similar to Q4, we feel that some of this growth is seasonal and will go away, in some cases, just for taxes pretty immediate and in some cases over the course of the year. By account type, our only reductions continue to be in higher cost CDs and the majority of the growth has come in the combination of interest bearing demand and money market accounts. However, the largest single component of deposit growth was in non-interest bearing demand which grew $53 million, which is encouraging.

By geography, about 60% of the overall deposit growth was in the Alabama market with Birmingham making up the largest part of that. In terms of asset quality, there was a small decrease in the non-performing portfolio, primarily this was a result of a $219,000 write-down of our largest non-performing asset which is a piece of OREO from an inherited loan situation that we hope will be soon resolved. The total non-performing portfolio decreased to 5.4 million from 5.5 million as a result.

We had net recoveries of $296,000. For the quarter, corporate billing net charge-offs were 82, so the core bank had net recoveries of just under 380,000. The total criticized loan list increased about 10 million in the quarter and this is due almost solely to the addition of private bank. This is very typical as we're very conservative in our diligence and we use that diligence result as our starting point when we have an acquisition. We do expect a significant number of those will be upgraded over the course of the year and that's already begun as we get updated financial information and further understanding of those credits. Past dues excluding non-accruals was 8 basis points which is no real change from 12/31/16.

And lastly as we talked about in Q4 or the call in January for Q4, the integration of private banking was started well before the January 1 closing and yet that continues today and continues to go well. Charlie Crawford and his team have been hard at work this quarter preparing for and working through that system conversion John mentioned at the same time having a really strong quarter of loan and deposit growth. The system conversion was completed in March and it went well but there's always a few surprises when we go through one. And so I would like to take this minute or moment to thank all of our employees who participated in that conversion, thank them for their hard work and the wonderful attitudes that they bring to the job every day. Each of these folks have significant day jobs in our company and their ability to do both of these is a real strategic advantage for us. So I wanted to say thank you to them.

And at this point, I'll turn it over to Will.

Will Matthews

Thanks Richard, so it was a good start to year for the company with $0.45 in EPS and as many of you know the first quarter is a tougher comparison sequentially due to the higher compensation costs that are typically experienced in the first quarter with like 401(k) et cetera. And then you add that we included in the first quarter is the January 1 acquisition of Private Bank, the work our teams did on that conversion that Richard just discussed. So we were pleased to start the year with all that. Richard mentioned the growth of our company excluding the Private Bank acquisition numbers and I'll just reiterate what he said about the deposit growth being surprisingly strong that ended up with us operating with higher levels of cash and fed funds sold during the quarter than we had expected.

From a revenue standpoint, our first quarter operating revenue was about 36.8% above the first quarter of last year, while our diluted share count was up about 19%. So we continue to have nice revenue growth on a per share basis. The expenses and efficiency ratio were in the quarter that we'd like them to be. But the conversion of Private Bank of Buckhead was not completed until near the end of the quarter and we've also made some personal investments this quarter in our mortgage area that have not yet generated revenue and I'll talk about that in a minute. A few unusual items to point out before I get into some of the margin detail.

In the quarter we had tax benefits associated with the new accounting guidance for share-based compensation that amounted to approximately $289,000. Coincidentally, the after tax impact of our merger-related expenses including consideration of nondeductible items was approximately $290,000. So those two roughly offset one another. We had as Richard said a write-down of our piece of ORE of approximately 219,000 in the quarter and another item to note is that we had weaker than expected profitability on our mortgage provision but very strong performance in our factory division and I’ll discuss both of those in a minute.

Our margin this quarter includes Private Bank which - and they've historically had an excellent margin and very good loan pricing. I’m going to focus these margin comments on a sequential quarter comparison with the fourth quarter of last year. The margin was 4.18 taxable equivalent, which was up 19 basis points from 3.99 in the fourth quarter factors that impacted that margin. On the negative side, we had a larger cash and fed funds and balances I referenced.

Our average balance in the first quarter was 259 million, up from Q4, it’s 141 million. If you were to hold Q1 ’17 cash and fed funds balances to the 141 million and reducing the interest-bearing deposit account balances proportionately. The taxable equivalent margin would have been 4.41 or 42 basis points above Q4 ’16. We also had higher accretion income in the quarter though that accounted for 18 basis points of the margin in the first quarter. So a comparison of Q4 margin. if you move accretion income from both of them would have shown a 7% margin in Q1 versus a 3.90 margin in Q4 ’16 excluding accretion.

So even with a significantly higher cash and fed funds all balances. Our margin accretion improved by 10 bps over Q4. Accretion income in the first quarter was 960,000 which is elevated from prior quarters due primarily to the addition of Private Bank in the quarter. Corporate billing also had increased volume this quarter, but given the acquisition of Private Bank, the factoring division represented a smaller piece of the total net interest income. It represented about 14% of total net interest income in the quarter, which is down from roughly 17% in prior years in spite of their good growth. And as you know that division has higher yields than the rest of the banks. So they do impact our loan yields and our margin accordingly. And our interest bearing liability costs were flat with Q4, down about a basis point.

Richard mentioned balance sheet growth, so I won't go in that, but in terms of capital ratios with that sizable deposit growth and the result in excess liquidity we carried on the balance sheet, combined with good long growth and the Private Bank acquisition during the quarter, our capital ratios declined from Q4 levels. The leverage ratio declined 71 basis points to 8.86. Our tier-1 risk weighted ratios declined by 40 basis points to 11.46. And out total risk-based capital ratio declined by 83 basis points to 13.07 seven. Our ending tangible equity tangible assets declined 58 basis points to 9.11 and our ending tangible book value per share was $16.48.

Turning to the factoring division, corporate billing had a record quarter for purchase volume and net income with purchase volume of 254 million in the quarter, up about 66 million from Q4 of ’16 and up about 75 million from last year's first quarter. I do want to point out though that we had one large relationship which had several different account added, but one client relationship that accounted for approximately 51 million of our volume in the quarter. This is a relationship we picked up in late Q4 of ’16 and that relationship is part of our negotiating.

We did agree to a reduced rate given the purchase volume and the quality of the account debtors. However that accounts needs due to its growth and the seasonality of its business exceeded our expectations. And at the end of the quarter we decided to exit that relationship. So those purchases will not be recurring in future quarters. So I do want to point that out. So excluding that purchase volume, the volume for the quarter was still over 200 million, so we saw very good growth in the core factoring business this quarter.

Our discount rate in the quarter reflects the impact that larger relationship that I just mentioned, so it was down about 25 basis points from our typical level. Turns were slightly better for the quarter at 36 days but that's in our in our average of 36 to 40 that we've historically experienced. And credit losses in the factory business were very good at 3 basis points of volume in the quarter.

We are very pleased with the factoring business performance in the quarter. We're optimistic that business will continue to be a very strong profit contributor for us going forward. On the mortgage side, I want to remind that unlike many of our other acquisitions, Private Bank of Buckhead had a sizable mortgage operation where they did approximate 280 million in origination volume in 2016. And this first quarter therefore includes this additional origination capacity.

Total volume for the quarter was 131 million. As one might expect, our refinance activity was reduced due to the rate environment post-election was 27% of volume in the quarter. From a profitability perspective, the mortgage division was approximate breakeven for the quarter, with a small profit contribution. Some of this is due to hiring expansion that we've done in the business with additional originator teams coming on board with pay guarantees as is typical in the business because they're leaving behind a pipeline of business and no revenue initially associated with new hires.

Some of it is also due to expenses associated with Private Bank’s direct to consumer business which business suffers in a low refinance environment like we had in Q1. And we're in the process of retooling their business to be more focused on referral based volume as we have in our traditional business.

As you know we're not in business to breakeven and we believe we should see some improvement in mortgage profitability going forward. Generally we expect this business to generate a pretax margin in the approximately 50 basis points of volume range. So this quarter's breakeven performance was a disappointment, but we are making some personal investments that we expect out in the future and we have a great deal of confidence in our management team in that business and the future prospects for success there. On other non-interest income, our merchant sponsorship processing business had another record quarter with revenue of 744,000 that continues to be a very good business for us.

Turning to operating expenses. They are a bit hard to compare to prior quarters as I said due to the Private Bank addition for the full quarter the fact we did a conversion at the end of the quarter. But looking at the future quarters, we should begin to see some cost savings from the core data processing system conversions and the positions that went away or are going away this quarter post conversion. I mentioned it the ORE write-down, I'll point out that is in other non-interest expenses rather than gain or loss on sale of ORE since it's not a realized loss. The pre-tax merger and conversion expenses were approximately 387,000, which as I said earlier was 290,000 after consideration of non-deductible items. And I want to mention that, we have been an active acquirer and it's likely we will continue to see merger related expenses in our future periods.

So we don't suggest these -- we don't mention these to you to suggest that you ignore them, but just point them out as a point of information for you. Our core deposit intangible amortization expense grew by 166,000 in the quarter due to the private bank closing as I mentioned. [indiscernible] amortization expense in the first year of an acquisition. All that led to an efficiency ratio that worsened in the quarter to 66.2% or 64.9% if you exclude the merger related expenses. That increase is due, number one, primarily to the acquisition, but secondly, some of the Q1 related compensation related tax and 401(k) expense load items that I mentioned before.

Also, the mortgage business in a normal environment doesn't measure typically very well on efficiency ratio basis and so the addition there of the private mortgage business as well as a very small profit or breakeven results in that operation, which mean it ran at approximately 100% efficiency ratio as a combined division negatively impacted our overall efficiency ratio. But as you know, this business does not consume much capital and very little risk capital, so we're comfortable with its normal efficiency ratio, though certainly not what we experienced in Q1. And that ORE write-down negatively impacted efficiency ratio by about 80 basis points as well.

The loan loss provision Richard mentioned was light for the quarter, because we had such good credit results with net recoveries and a very small net charge-offs and corporate billings as well as good asset quality ratios overall. Our ending allowance to non-acquired loan was 105 basis points, slightly where -- slightly below where we began the year.

So -- and some very good earnings and asset quality, good loan to deposit growth, good margin, improvement in the factoring companies, even when you exclude the large relationship we recently exited, weak profitability performance in the mortgage division, but we think our investments and the conversion to more referral based business there will show up and improve profitability going forward. And our capital ratio has declined with that solid growth we had and the merger closing with Private Bank of Buckhead, but they continue to be strong.

And I'll finish by saying we're really again excited to announce our entry in the Tampa market with the Patriot Bank merger and we're now focused on preparing for a successful integration of this team into National Commerce after we get through all regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Glenda, we’ll now take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Nick Grant from KBW. Your line is now open.

Nick Grant

Kind of want to start here on your -- on the deposit side, so you guys are getting really great growth, but it sounds like there might be some seasonal factors in there. Given your growth rate on the loan side, can you talk about or give some color on what's type of deposit betas [ph] you're expecting from here?

Will Matthews

Yeah. Our deposit betas of course vary by account type. And by that, I mean not just the -- whether it's a money market savings or CD, but also the nature of the depositor itself. So a larger, more sophisticated, more rate sensitive account type might have a higher beta. So money markets, depending upon the account, would range from typically 40 to 60 basis points is our beta assumptions. Our less sensitive accounts might be lower, but we've done the back testing although the back testing does not include a rising rate environment, so that's -- that will impact all of us perhaps differently than we have modeled and learned from our back testing. But that's where we derive our betas.

Nick Grant

Okay, great. Thanks. And then on to the mortgage business, obviously, you guys are getting really nice production with that. So as you continue to hire, given where rates seem to be going, so some slowdown to refi, do you guys think you can continue to grow off this base and obviously become more profitable, just given the hiring pace?

Will Matthews

Yes. That's a good question, Nick and it’s a hard one to answer with a lot of certainty because of the nature of the mortgage business quarter-to-quarter. Over a longer period of time, which is our focus as you know, the answer to that question would be that we are confident that the volume and the resultant profitability from these hires will pay off. Private plus mortgage, which is the name of privates mortgage operation has operated under was a more refinance heavy company than we were traditionally.

They last year, in 2016, roughly 65% of their volume was refinance, whereas ours was roughly 25%. So we’re more purchase oriented market, the referral based originators we have. The teams we've been hiring there are referral based originators and they are experienced and we are excited and optimistic about them. The proof will be in the putting though and so we will have to see. But we certainly think so.



Nick Grant

All right. Great. And then one last one for me. So you guys had done a private deal now, you just announced Patriot, do you kind of see you guys more on the sideline now on M&A or are you going to continue to look to leverage the stock price given where you're trading now and continue to be opportunistic there?

Will Matthews

We can all three answer this question, I think we probably all speak with one voice and that our expansion via merger and acquisition has always been a strategic focus of ours and it's a relationship building exercise that in most cases is something we've been doing for a period of years. So we first met David Key at Patriot a couple years ago I guess. So we’ve continued those efforts through ups and downs in the stock price.

Certainly, the market levels do impact sometimes sellers’ decisions and on their timing and that may present, it seems like it based on the level of conversations and our industry may present more opportunities. The Patriot acquisition is one we're very excited about, but it is a smaller acquisition in terms of its impact on our balance sheet. So we don't think it necessarily puts us on the sideline.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Christopher Nolan from FBR & Company. Your line is now open.

Christopher Nolan

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. I didn't hear you, did you mention the closing date for Patriot?

John Holcomb

We don't have one yet. There are a lot of uncertainties as you know between the SEC potentially reviewing a prospectus, the regulatory approval process, the shareholder vote and all that, but I would guess it to be sort of a September 30 close today. Given all those uncertainties, that would be my best guess.

Christopher Nolan

Great. And then is the Patriot senior management saying?

John Holcomb

Yes.

Christopher Nolan

And then on the operating expenses, what's the run rate you expect going forward is the good run rate to use?

Will Matthews

That's a hard question to answer due to some of the impact of the mortgage business and its size and when it's successful, it's going to be a bigger part of the revenue and expense base, but it runs at a higher efficiency ratio. And this is very rough with a lot of uncertainty around that piece of it in particular, but I would say looking at it today, we hope to have our efficiency ratio drop back below the 60% level in Q4. Get close to it maybe in Q3, depending upon how things shakeout, but Q4 would be sort of where I would see it dropping back below 60% at this point, but there is of course a lot of uncertainty as I mentioned particularly with respect to mortgage volume and its variable compensation associated with that.

Christopher Nolan

And then finally and then I will get back in the queue. This factoring relationship that you exited, could you give a little bit more detail on that? I mean factoring is such a short term type of lending and to exit a relationship like that just seems new?

Richard Murray

Yeah. Sure. I understand. It is not a decision we made lightly, but it was -- the business had very good account there, as I said. And while we look primarily on the recourse side, we look primarily to the account debtors for the credit. We also consider the aggregate exposure with the client as even though they're sort of a secondary source repayment.

And we try to be and I think are successful being disciplined in our risk management practices and the secondary exposure, if you will with the client we could see was getting to a level that was making us uncomfortable, regardless of our comfort in the primary -- in the debtor repayment sources. So [indiscernible] because as we’re being overly conservative, but we think it's best to stick to our discipline with respect to exposure to risk management practices. So that's what we did.

Christopher Nolan

Yeah. And I don't think anyone can fault you on that. But do you think that in the second quarter, this could incrementally impact the net interest margin.

Will Matthews

It could a little bit, but not as much as our traditional factoring line because of the discount. Effectively, discount rate on that and I don’t want to say it, exactly it was less than half what our typical rate is. So it's going to have less impact volume weighted than it would have had it been a traditional discount rate.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of William Wallace from Raymond James. Your line is now open.

William Wallace

Maybe just to kind of build on the last line of questioning, is there so many moving parts that you've highlighted in the margin? I'm just wondering maybe if you could help us think about what might happen in the second quarter, but first, you didn't mention in the prepared remarks whether there was any benefit from the December rate hike or quantify what that benefit was. Have you quantified that in your own internal analysis?

Will Matthews

I'm not quantified that, Wally, it’s a good question. We did see some benefit, but I can't quantify it for you and I'm -- I apologize I don't have the answer ready for you.

William Wallace

Okay. That’s okay. So as I look at your reported margin, you said 18 basis points was from the purchase accounting accretion and based on your commentary, it sounds like that was what you would have anticipated, what you would have scheduled from the loan and deposits.

Will Matthews

I would say the accretion in the first quarter was probably a little higher than I would've guessed. Not a huge amount, but maybe $150,000, $200,000 higher than I would guessed. It’s hard to predict some of the payoffs when they come in and whatnot. So I’d have a -- roughly 950,000 I think in accretion, that’s probably a little higher than I would expect the first quarter and I wouldn't necessarily -- I would not model that same number in the second quarter. It may come in that, but that's not how I would model it.

William Wallace

Right. So I guess that leads to the next question is, what would you anticipate being at. Obviously, you have no idea of what's going to pay off early, but you do have a schedule of accretion that you would anticipate, roughly what benefit you would anticipate in the second quarter outside of any accelerated pay offs?

Will Matthews

I hate to put a number out there because it never comes in as scheduled. But I would model something in that $650,000 to $800,000 range is probably a rough range, but I want to again emphasize, it could be higher or potentially lower than that number, but -- and so if you backed all the accretion out, margin in Q1 was 4% and that was with, as I said, with higher frequent balance than we would plan to be carrying a -- one of things we're looking at is understanding these, some of these positive relationships that we thought might have reduced at this point that have not and making some decisions about some of our relationships as to whether they are more expensive they want to retain over the long term and we might move a few of those out at the margin, but those aren’t going to be overly sized or I wouldn’t expect today at this point.

William Wallace

Okay. So the factoring relationships of 50 million in volume in the quarter, do you know maybe what the average quarterly kind of outstandings might be, would it just be a third of 50 million roughly?

Will Matthews

In that range, it may have been averaged -- on an average basis, probably a little bit higher, because the purchase volume grew. Yeah maybe $16 million to $20 million range roughly. I don't have it right in front of me.

William Wallace

So if we have say $15 million to $20 million of earning assets going away in the second quarter, it sounds like you haven't made decisions yet on what to do about your excess liquidity. So is there a chance that your liquidity on a percentage basis could actually increase in the second quarter or do you anticipate that you at least let call it 15 million to 20 million of liquidity go with that relationship?

Will Matthews

Yeah. I wouldn’t necessarily link the two, although it’s a logical way to approach it. But we have been taking a look at some of our deposit relationships that are maybe less relationship based in nature where the pricing might be such that we decide to exit, I guess some of those and once we've identified thus far, do you have to actually be that right around that range, but the two aren’t linked. We are, as you know, trying to make good long term decisions and not having the knee jerk reactions quarter-to-quarter based on a change.

Richard Murray

And I would also say, Wally, this is Richard, 40 plus or minus million of that deposit growth is seasonal. They're variations to the pattern of that seasonality. Some is for taxes that you would expect to go away completely in the second quarter. Some is -- some municipal relationships we might have where we have an operating account that builds up significantly in December and January and then drains out over the year or drains substantially out over the year and we also have some businesses that have some seasonality that results in them building up cash in November, December, January that then begins to bleed out as well. So we would expect to experience that too.

William Wallace

Okay. So I mean obviously it’s going to be tough for us to forecast margin, so maybe the best way to ask a question is to say, if we don't assume that your liquidity balances change or the benefit from the March hike and loan growth offset any of the pressures from lower accretion income and the loss in the exited factoring relationship or do you think margin would be flat to down?

Will Matthews

Wally, it’s hard for us sitting on the inside to predict our margin with a great deal of accuracy with all those moving parts. I mean if you can hold certain things constant, it would be a lot easier for us than for you and I know it's clearly with all that noise. I would say if liquidity were to stay high like it has been that the March rate hike would offer us some benefit depending upon the level of loan growth, depending upon the level of any decline, if we had any decline in the accretion income. They ought to roughly offset one another, but there's enough noise there that’s kind of, I guess as clear as mud in some respects and not trying to be evasive, but there are just too many moving parts to give you a great projection.

William Wallace

Understood. Obviously, we're struggling as well. So the last question I have along those lines and then I have one other just housekeeping question, but the loan yields on new production, are you seeing any change in pricing on the commercial real estate relationships that aren’t priced off of prime or LIBOR, in other words, the four, five, seven year fixed type stuff or is the competition for those lines still intense enough that the pricing is not budging at?

Richard Murray

This is Richard, Wally. I'll answer that in two ways. The owner occupied side of commercial real estate, the demand for those loans is such that you're not seeing any movement in price and has continued to be very aggressively priced. The lease repay commercial real estate, those, I think in the construction and development, I would say there is more visible change in the pricing of those loans than there is in the traditional CRE 300% bucket loans. There's probably some movement there, but I wouldn't say it’s much.

Will Matthews

And Wally, I’ll just mentioned that, well, the Private Bank of Buckhead as I referenced earlier, they have historically done a very good job pricing their loans and get paid for service. And so their pricing has been accretive to our pricing and should continue to be so.

William Wallace

Okay. All right. I appreciate all that commentary. Just kind of housekeeping, probably as I’ve missed it, what was the dollar amount of ORE valuation adjustment?

Will Matthews

219,000.

William Wallace

Okay. And then you mentioned the benefit to the tax rate for the stock option or restricted stock accounting change. Exclusive of that, are we at about 34% tax rate?

Will Matthews

Well, exclusive of that, if you back out, let me get my spreadsheet, if you -- remember you got to back out our minority interest piece of 0.25 billion, that 30% to back that out to get to our taxable income because the owned entity in which we own our 70%, that’s a pass-through entity as an LLC. So if back that, that 493,000 in the first quarter, that was the 30% owner’s pretax income piece. And you use, then it was about 35.7% adjusted rate.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Christopher Nolan from FBR & Company. Your line is now open.

Christopher Nolan

Hey, as a quick follow up, given the reserve ratios lower following the deal, what’s sort of your anticipation on that?

Will Matthews

Of course, the loans we acquired were marked fair value, so the purchase accounting, the purchase discount associated with that portfolio we brought over -- as we -- our credit quality has been very good and we all know that these things didn’t move and so I guess it's hard for us to sit here and project that we could continue to operate with expense of a couple of hundred thousand dollars a quarter to infinity. But a reserve relative to non-acquired loans was pretty flat with last year. Last year, it ran in the 106 to 110 basis point range I think or maybe 112. [indiscernible]

We’re not seeing signs in our critical that would indicate a need to raise that, but as we put new loans on and as the old loans, the acquired loans pay off, obviously you have to maintain a reserve for the non-acquired loans. So depending on our loan growth and then any losses we might experience that that's all going to impact it, but I don’t say -- today, I wouldn’t say there's any signs or point in needing to increase that, but there's always those other factors.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions over the phone lines at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Will Matthews for closing remarks.

Will Matthews

Thank you, Glenda and thanks everyone for your patience this morning as we've covered both items in one call and we appreciate your attention and interest in our company. Bye-bye.

