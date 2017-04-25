Freeport-McMoRan: So Far So Good

Support around the $12 level looks strong and the stock has a chance to break out of the current $12 - $14 range.

In my previous article on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), I stated that the low end of the current range ($12 - $14) might be a good entry point for a pre-earnings play. Now that the report was published, it's time to access the thesis.

Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.15 per share, in line with analysts' estimates, on revenue of $3.34 billion. The Indonesian situation hurt copper sales, which ended at 809 million pounds for the quarter. The company now expects full-year sales of 3.9 billion pounds of copper, 1.9 million ounces of gold and 93 million pounds of molybdenum. Second-quarter sales are expected to pick up compared to the first quarter thanks to restart of Indonesian operations. The company is also optimistic in its assumption of operating cash flows for the year 2017, expecting them near the $4 billion level.

While Freeport-McMoRan reached an agreement with the Indonesian government to resume concentrate exports for a six-month period, the long-term problem in Indonesia remains unresolved. The company tries to negotiate a new special operating license and investment stability agreement to support its long-term investment plans.

Much money is at stake - besides the fact that Grasberg is a huge mine and a great asset (if we omit political problems for a moment), Freeport-McMoRan will need to invest $0.8 billion per year over the next five years to develop underground projects. Currently, the company plans to transition to the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine in late 2018 as the final phase of the Grasberg open pit comes to an end.

Judging by the trading action, stock market participants were satisfied with the earnings report and cash flow projections. I tend to agree with the market and I expect that Freeport-McMoRan will find strong support above $12 unless copper prices dive below $2.50 per pound or we hear bad news from Indonesia.

At the same time, it's a bit early to become very optimistic. Freeport-McMoRan was able to reach a temporary solution to the Indonesian problem, but the issue has not been solved. Time is running out as it's high time to invest in the underground mine if Freeport-McMoRan and Indonesian government want to see a smooth transition from the open pit mining. The company's cash flow projections depend on amicable solution to the Grasberg problem, which is not a given at this point.

Technically, Freeport-McMoRan remains in the $12 - $14 range and will likely need strong catalysts to break out of this range - either to the upside or downside. We'll likely hear more about the Indonesian issue in the future, but for now the key catalysts for Freeport-McMoRan will be the price of copper and the general direction of the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY), which is near record highs.

Should the market break out to new highs, further support for Freeport-McMoRan shares should be expected. So many stocks are at ridiculous valuations that investors will search for the ones which have not reached insane levels. Freeport-McMoRan is definitely one of them. Despite the fact that it comes with a big uncertainty over the future of Grasberg and a significant debt level, it gives a great copper and gold exposure and could enjoy more upside when investors get tired of paying 40 times earnings (or even more!) for current market darlings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.