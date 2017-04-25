PayPal: Riding The Momentum

However, before going bullish, it will be interesting to know how strong PayPal ranks in an industry that is now being prodded with the needle of disruption.

As a result, taking a bullish position appears to be the less risky option for investors who want an exposure into the future of online payment.

With its market share and leadership in online payment, it is hard to doubt the value generating capabilities of its business model.

For every investment, sustainability lies in the hand of debt and equity investors who determine how much capital should be risked for management to generate returns in excess of the risked capital.

To assess the health of an idea under favorable and unfavorable macro and competitive conditions, two important valuation yardsticks stand out. Growth and returns generated in excess of invested capital.

Historically, PayPal (PYPL) has been able to demonstrate strong and sustainable growth. This has been highlighted by its payment volume and active user growth. These metrics provide a leading indicator of a continuing upward ramp in revenue driven by price (margins per transaction) and volume (total payment volume).

Source: SimplyWallSt

However, much of the competitive moat which has ensured increasing growth and ROIC is now being challenged. Regardless of the headwinds to future returns for investors, I believe 4 risks stand in the way of PayPal’s ability to generate positive alpha in the long run.

Overpricing

MA EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

This can be determined by PayPal’s valuation relative to peers in the payment industry. While it is important for investors to pay more in excess of every dollar in revenue/earnings, it is equally imperative to ensure that valuation ratios don't veer into extreme territories. Overvaluation is generally an indication that investors are demanding less in return for every dollar of capital invested in a business. This might signal a willingness to gain market share at the expense of profitability. In the case of PayPal, a slight overvaluation is allowed for it to keep its market share which is being gnawed at by fintech start-ups and big banks that are fighting for a share of the next payment revolution. PayPal is still slightly discounted using its forward EV/EBITDA multiple. This is indicative of the market's need to discount its loan risk and declining take rate which I will delve into later.

Disruptive competition

Disruption in the payment industry is being driven by the need to simplify payments for consumers at every vertical of their financial transaction. In the past, PayPal has been able to secure a stronghold in online payment, driven by consumer’s rapid adoption of a cashless payment system. While PayPal has enjoyed its fair share of its middleman fee for every online transaction that is being processed within its network, competition is shrinking margins per transaction, measured by the "take rate." Simultaneously, a new green field is being established in the offline payment vertical fostered by smartphones and new technologies which facilitate faster and contactless means of payment.

Here is the critical point.

The bearish narrative which starts from the chapter of PayPal losing out on market share and future growth potential needs to be separated from its ability to take on competitors in the offline/retail market.

In terms of online card payments and transactions, PayPal has built such a wide moat in brand awareness and security that it is nearly impossible for new entrants to sustain a competitive battle with it. However, the few competitors that exist can only survive in niche markets that PayPal has either been unable to penetrate or by virtue of significant regulatory hurdles will be considered to not be in the best interest of PayPal. It will be hard for any new entrant to focus its strategy on battling PayPal’s online business, given the shrinking margins in some of the payment packages.

To offset those declining margins, PayPal is expanding into the offline retail market which currently has a host of competitors including Android Pay, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, AliPay and many more merchant products.

The pushback by major retailers to allow a single dominant platform stems from the need to own the data churned from the consumer's experience down the path-to-purchase. I feel merchants might be reluctant to forgo the opportunity to collect actionable data on their users if they allow a third party payment system to dominate their offline sales.

This has consigned most payment platforms to serving their own network of users. Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) is focusing on android app payments, Apple (AAPL) on iOS and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) on users of its devices.

This remains the biggest issue for PayPal. In an attempt to take on the myriad of competition, PayPal has introduced Paydiant for merchants to create customizable payment wallets. It is yet to be established how PayPal will make a fortune on that, however, if successful, it can slow down the pushback from competitors who are planning to acquire capabilities that might disrupt the payment industry.

Demand softness

Source: McKinsey

Demand continues to grow as the proliferation of mobile devices coupled with the adoption of easy to deploy forms (cashless) of payment continue to drive the growth of technologies that facilitate smooth payment. Leading drivers of demand stagnation are currently indicative of more growth as e-commerce and contactless payment drives the new wave of revolution that is brewing in the payment industry. According to a Mckinsey research, total payment volume will continue to increase driven by growth in APAC (with China leading the way) and more growth will also be witnessed in North America, Latin America, and EMEA. Therefore, it is safe to conclude that fundamental macro forces will continue to serve as tailwinds into PayPal's near-term growth. However, more competition by other payment platforms coupled with FX instability might increase volatility as the payment market becomes more fragmented.

Poor Sales conversion

The leading indicators of declining sales are the take rate and transaction margin. While total payment volume is projected to trend upward, the need to innovate faster and expand into new markets means PayPal will be forced to process more transactions at a shrinking take rate. This is already happening with Venmo (free peer-2-peer platform) and Braintree driving growth but recording lower margins per transaction.

Conclusion

Investors will have to determine how much multiple expansion will be sufficient to support management’s investments in new playing fields required to grow market share at the expense of competition. While PayPal has the potential to profit from its new investments, there is a growing threat from competition.

