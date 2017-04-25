American Eagle Outfitters: Currently Overvalued

The top line is doing quite well and may improve given the high rate of the company’s operational flexibility.

It still shows good profitability metrics, although it is far behind Buckle and Gap.

The company has shown a relatively strong track record since 2014, currently sharing the market pressure with its peers.

American Eagle Outfitters' (NYSE:AEO) shares have shown a rather poor performance over the last five years relative both to the peers and the market as a whole. As evident from the graph, the stock has been closely following its peers since 2014 after the initial demise in 2012-2013. Although there is a wide spread between the returns, it should be mentioned that the five-year monthly average beta remains at 0.85 which implies there is a good chance that the stock may follow the S&P 500 index in the long-term (provided fundamentals do not disappoint).

The history of the stock's returns is a bit puzzling given the company's relatively high performance indicators. In terms of profitability metrics, American Eagle Outfitters has one of the best ROE and ROA metrics of 18.8% and 12.5%, respectively. There is much to be done to reach Gap's (NYSE:GPS) numbers in terms of ROE and Buckle's (NYSE:BKE) figures in terms of ROA. It is important to mention that the company has a relatively strong net profit margin of 5.9% compared with Abercrombie & Fitch's (NYSE:ANF) figure of 0.1%, for example.

American Eagle Outfitters has no debt at the moment. This makes the company more flexible in terms of strategic and operational restructuring. We have seen the disastrous effects of leverage on companies like Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) during the turbulent times over the recent years. Debt can seriously hinder a company's ability to change the course when market conditions change.

However, competitors like Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) and Buckle also have debtless balance sheets, while the industry overall is also not particularly leveraged. The company's retail metrics like the inventory turnover and the average days receivables collected are in line with the closest peers.

It seems like the underperformance relative to the overall market may be explained by the lack of significant growth in the top line, although peers have not shown better revenue dynamics, either.

American Eagle Outfitters operates through its two main brands: AE and Aerie. As of the last quarter, the company experienced growth in women's tops and bottoms, as well as in accessories. The comparable sales for women's clothes are up by 4%, while the Aerie accessories are up by 17% on a year-over-year basis. However, the men's clothing business is doing quite poorly with a 7% decline in the AE brand:

As the market is getting more and more digitalized, American Eagles Outfitters is moving some brands into e-commerce. In addition, there have been six net store openings in the AE brand and five net openings in the aerie brand in the latest quarter. Further analysis shows that AEO has a few aces up its sleeve:

It is flexible in terms of channeling, which caused positive results in among the few specialty apparel retailers in 2016 It has a flexible store fleet with approximately 580 leases expiring in the next three years It is successful in terms of restructuring with the idea of changing to the franchising or leasing business models for its unprofitable store locations in the UK, Hong Kong, and China

Apart from concerns pertaining to the company, we should also mention the fact that American Eagle Outfitters is quite shareholder-friendly no matter how substantial its capital expenditures and other costs and obligations are:

The following is stated in the Q4 Earnings Call:

"We are well-positioned to capitalize on the strength of our brands and organization to fuel continued growth and return to shareholders"

Just to remind, since 2010 the company has returned $1.6B of capital to its shareholders, 60% of which have been through dividends, while the rest has come in the form of share repurchases. The current dividend has remained unchanged over the last two years in-line with free cash flows:

In order to strengthen our analytics, we have included a DCF valuation with the following assumptions for FY2018:

Revenue up by 2.1% EBITDA margin at 14.1% of revenue Net margin up by 6.2% Cash flows from operations at 9.9% of sales Capital expenditures at 2.9% of sales WACC (discount rate) is in the range between 9% and 11% The EV/EBITDA multiple in the range of 3x to 5x (currently it stands at 4.7x based on LTM data)

With these assumptions, the model has the following results showing no potential upside within the next twelve months. The base scenario shows the range of $9.1 to $9.9 per share, implying a -35% to -29% upside figures:

American Eagle Outfitters has posted an EPS guidance of $0.15 to $0.17 for the Q1 2017 versus $0.22 as of the last year. To be consistent, the company will continue promotional strategies on men's and women's tops and bottoms offerings which will end up in higher operational costs. As for the seasonal business, the first and the second quarters are not as active as the latter two, which keep the top line relatively flat. However, we do expect growth in operating metrics for FY 2018 due to diversified omni-channel strategies and promoted men's brands.

Conclusion

Although there are many initiatives within American Eagle Outfitters regarding operational improvements, as well as diving deeper into trends to save market share, we do not see any significant changes in the company leading to the possibility of reaching historical heights within a year. As a result, we recommend staying away from the stock and set the target price range at $9.10 - $9.90 per share.

Investors seeking risk may consider buying put options to get directional exposure in the stock. In this case, be sure you analyze implied volatility in the options in order build a cost-effective strategy.

