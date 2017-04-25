Liberty Oilfield Services Sets Terms For $400 Million IPO

My opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

Oilfield service providers are losing barrels of money operating expensive fleets with no pricing power and low volume.

The company wants to expand its fleet capacity in a difficult pricing environment with oil remaining at $50 per barrel.

Fracking service provider Liberty Oilfield Services is proposing to sell $400 in stock for its IPO.

Quick Take

Well completion company Liberty Oilfield Services (Pending:BDFC) has proposed terms for a $400 million IPO.

Post-IPO, the company is proposing to value itself at a pricey $2.2 billion, or a 5.86x Price/Sales multiple, versus a reasonable comparable of PUMP at 2.57x.

Competition is fierce, and the company is losing a gusher of money with no pricing power as oil hovers at $50/bbl.

Company Recap

Denver, Colorado-based Liberty was founded in 2011 to provide E&P (Exploration & Production) firms with wellsite fracturing services.

The company is headed by CEO Chris Wright who has been with the firm since inception. Wright has significant industry expertise, and previously commercialized a system for 'tiltmeter and microseismic fracture mapping.’

Liberty is focused on providing its fracturing services in five major oil shale basins located in the Midwest region, including the Permian Basin in Texas.

Below is a brief video illustrating a wellsite operation:

(Source: Liberty Oilfield Services)

One interesting element of Liberty is its “Quiet Fleet” capability. The video above shows how close it can operate to populated areas in order to maximize access to shale formations.

Liberty currently operates 13 active fleets, up from 11 in January 2017 and says ‘the demand for our hydraulic fracturing services exceeds our current capacity, and we expect, based on discussions with customers, to deploy six additional fleets (240,000 HHH) by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Liberty’s customer base includes:

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC)

Commentary

Liberty is one of a cohort of oilfield services companies attempting to go public at a time when the price of oil has stabilized at around the $50 per barrel level.

I previously wrote about Liberty’s original IPO filing in my article, Liberty Oilfield Services Files For $50 Million IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint per Common Class A share price of $17.50, the post-IPO market cap would be approximately $2.2 billion, resulting in a Price/Sales multiple of 5.86x.

Compared to a recent oilfield services company that went public, ProPetro (Pending:PUMP), which has a 2.57x Price/Sales multiple, Liberty’s offering is incredibly high-priced.

Irrespective of Liberty’s too-high valuation, I have been a consistent bear on the immediate prospects of oilfield services companies, believing that a worldwide oil glut will keep a lid on macro pricing, thereby resulting in little pricing power for the services companies.

Management of each of these oilfield services companies state with confidence how their company is different and will win in the marketplace, yet the few services firms that have gone public in the current cycle are flat to down vs. their IPO price.

While it is encouraging that Liberty plans to use the funding to expand its fleet capacity, which is apparently already spoken for, topline revenues continue to drop, as its financial operations results clearly indicate:

(Source: Liberty S-1/A)

Furthermore, Net Loss ballooned in 2016 to $60.56 million from $9 million in 2015, as management failed to reduce its Cost of Services to offset the drop in revenues.

This points to a fundamental question: how can fracking oilfield services companies make any money at $50/bbl. oil?

The problem isn’t just limited to Liberty; it’s the same situation I see with all the other oilfield services companies attempting to go public now.

In my view, unless the service providers can significantly reduce their Cost of Services, i.e., the costs of operating their fleet of fracking systems, $50/bbl. oil won’t support their proposed IPO capital structure.

Which points to another important question: when will industry consolidation begin?

While we wait for answers, my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

