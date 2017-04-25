Emotional Sentiment

Don't let an emotional market rob you of opportunity.

Nearly all decisions are based on emotion. Fear, being one of the largest causes for market sentiment, is taking its tolls on New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Thursday, prior to Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) releasing a bit of bad news, NRZ sat around 17.80. With bear news comes bear results. NRZ now hovers around 16.45 after hitting a low of 15.70ish. This is a prime example of allowing emotion to run the market. The bears are over reacting - don't cut off your arm for a mosquito bite!

New Residential Investment Corp. is a publicly traded REIT that focuses on investing in residential real estate, but more specifically drives risk-adjusted returns by aiming at Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSRs), Servicer Advances, non-Agency residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS), and associated call rights. The beauty in all of these ghastly long names is their ability to generate long-term cash flows that help generate consistent returns in different interest rate environments. (all of this info is found in their annual report, here)

NRZ's Financials: I place financial strength to be the biggest reason to own shares in anything. Interest income for 2016 exceed one million, up 67% compared to 2015, while interest expenses only increased by 56k (47.9%). <- page 92 of 10k. Net income was 504.4k vs 268.6k prior year, up 87.8%. Diluted EPS ending Dec 31st 16 was $2.12. Book value per GAAP numbers were $13.00. All of this was during a year with historic lows for interest rates.

NRZ has four primary variables that can impact their operating performance:

Current yield Interest expenses Taxes Gains or losses in their portfolio.

All good news - rates are much better than a year ago, all companies experience an increase of expenses, taxes are in trumps territory, and gain and losses are always to be expected. What's to run from?

NRZ's portfolio is diversified between MSR's, excess MSR's, Servicer Advances, Agency RMBS, non-agency RMBS, residential mortgage loans, consumer loans, and real-estate. Top three investments are in Agency RMBS (guaranteed by an agency) make up 9.0%, Non-Agency RMBS (residential loans not guaranteed by an agency and are issued by either public trust or private label securitization entities) make up 7.9%, followed by MSR's at 7.0%. Ok, not scared yet.

U.S. residential housing market has been on the eloquent road to recovery from the 08-09 crisis, and with interest rates rising (less pre-payment and loan origination); the following was copied from their annual report. "In the ten years prior to the credit dislocation in 2007, the securitization market drove an increase in the number of residential mortgage loans outstanding. Since 2007, the mortgage industry has been characterized by reduced origination and securitization activities, particularly for subprime and Alt-A mortgage loans. However, in the third quarter of 2016, first lien mortgage loan origination totaled $579 billion, up 27% year-over-year, reaching the highest origination volume since the second quarter of 2009, although this recent trend could be dampened if market interest rates increase. The role of private capital has increased in financing the mortgage origination process despite the GSEs' presence as the largest purchasers of residential mortgage loans." How is this not compelling.

NRZ was a spin off from 'Drive Shack' (formerly 'Newcastle Inv. Corp.'), in 2013 (Newcastle was in 2011). NRZ is externally managed, and owns 'New Residential Mortgage LLC' who became a licensed mortgage servicer in 2016. *This is important*. NRZ now has the rights to service their own mortgages through a wholly-owned subsidiary. It's amazing what reading a 10-K can do.

So, if I'm not worried about the company being profitable, what am I worried about?

The fifth bullet point under NRZ's Cautionary Statement regarding forward-looking statements mentions their counterparty concentration and default risk associated with them. These parties include Nationstar, Ocwen, Onemain, Ditech and others.

Ocwen has been highly talked about, taking a 50+% dive in the last week. The people at Ocwen have a rough road ahead of them. I think it's likely they get downgraded by S&P, but hope they keep the ability to service some of NRZ's MSRs. But still, my concerns don't revolve around their ability to service loans, if there was an impact I don't think it would be devastating. I am, and always be, more worried with decisions to take on new loans. Nothing noticeable to speak of now, but their manager, Fortress Investment Group, LLC (NYSE:FIG), is undergoing a merger with SoftBank Group Corp (OTCPK:SFTBY). Management has said that Fortress will still operate as an independent business within their New York headquarters with their senior level investment professionals that previously provided services for NRZ, but forward-looking; this needs to be watched in the long-term. I find this scarier than any one servicing company having a rough day and think the market is overreacting to the news of Ocwen on NRZ!

I expect an increase in value in interest in Excess MSRs, MSRs, and Servicer Advances. I am not running from NRZ, and I don't think you should either. The volume hasn't been high enough for me to sweat it. I'm willing to take any chances prior to their Q1 results. I think NRZ will be back near 17 after, or before, their earnings.

Disclosure: I/we are long NRZ.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.