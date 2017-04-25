Wal-Mart's Shiny New Thing

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) has been on a tear in recent months as investors have become very optimistic concerning its e-commerce business and growth plans for groceries. While I haven't exactly been a WMT bull of late, I'll admit that it has made significant progress towards producing some sort of meaningful level of growth, which is something I wouldn't have said a year ago. The problem for me, however, is that WMT's margins haven't improved since dinosaurs roamed the earth and that isn't going to get any better with its current strategy. Indeed, its shiny new thing - online order pickup - will likely further deteriorate its margins, exacerbating its already-tough situation with respect to profitability.

I respect WMT's drive to grow and innovate; it's more than you can say about Target (NYSE:TGT). WMT was a stagnant, lumbering behemoth in the not-too-distant past but those days are gone as the Jet.com purchase has sparked a fire under WMT's proverbial posterior. That is what has investors so excited about the stock but as I've said all along, one must also consider the costs and not just the benefits.

To get us started, I've pulled some data from Morningstar regarding WMT's gross margins as well as its operating margins; this first chart is the former.

As we can see, the range that WMT's gross margins have stayed within is pretty small; over a decade, the range is only about 130bps wide. And to its credit, gross margins are up in the past two years off of a few sub-25% showings from 2012 to 2014, so things are looking up. However, WMT's online pickup discount looks to undermine that progress. After all, WMT may be saving on shipping costs but offering a discount is really the same sort of thing, isn't it? A discount erodes margins in the same way that shipping costs do so I'm not really sure I see the appeal for WMT to offer this.

In addition, the reason people like to have things shipped to their house is because they don't have to go anywhere. Offering a pickup discount is fine but doesn't that defeat the point of ordering online? And yes, WMT has more merchandise available online than it does in the store but again, why, as a consumer, do I want to order online to then drive to the store and pick it up? I can't imagine the discounts are significant enough to offer consumers a meaningful cost savings and in that case, I cannot see a scenario where this drives lots of new revenue. On the flip side, if the discount is significant, margins will suffer mightily. Just like with the Jet purchase, I don't see a silver lining here.

At any rate, gross margins are perking up in the past couple of years, but what about operating margins?

This is where things get tricky as this chart looks quite a bit different than gross margins. All I've done is take gross margins and subtract out SG&A costs to get a spread that shows us pure operating margins. And unfortunately for WMT, the trajectory of this number is not only far more important than gross margins, but it is much worse as well. WMT's gross margins have been in steady decline for years at this point and are well under 5%. Offering online pickup discounts is not a way to improve this number and this is why I've been skeptical of the WMT rally; yes, it is finally growing the top line but the costs are immense.

We don't yet know just how much this is going to cost WMT or how much revenue it may produce but one thing I'm quite sure of is that its operating margins aren't going to improve as a result of this program. Keep in mind that operating margins are far more important to a retail business than picking up a percent or two in terms of top line growth and to demonstrate that, we only need to look at a couple of data points.

WMT's spread between gross margins and SG&A two years ago was 5.56%. Last year, that number was 4.64%, implying that better than 16% of WMT's operating profitability has disappeared despite higher gross margins and as a direct result of its e-commerce push. WMT's revenue is roughly flat over that period so operating income and net income are way down as a result of much lower profitability. Will we see more of this from the online pickup initiative? I certainly think so as it either won't be meaningful to consumers and therefore, will not drive sales, or it will be meaningful but tremendously expensive to operate. Neither of those options benefit WMT and thus, I'm skeptical. I appreciate WMT's desire to move forward but I think the online pickup discount initiative is misguided and will either be neutral or detrimental. So before you get all excited about WMT's shiny new thing, make sure you understand the costs as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.