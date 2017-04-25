Express Scripts: Buy On The Drop?

The drop comes following first quarter earnings results and an announcement that Anthem will not be renewing its contract with the pharmacy benefit manager.

Express Scripts Takes A Fall

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) stock is down 12% in Tuesday's trading session after reporting first quarter earnings results, which included an announcement that the company would be losing Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) as a customer:

ESRX data by YCharts

Additionally, Express Scripts is facing a stricter regulatory environment due to claims of arbitrary drug pricing and lack of transparency in regards to fees and rebates paid and received to and from insurers and pharmacies.

In this article I will discuss these issues and why I think they make Express Scripts a Sell at current prices even with the 12% drop. I will briefly summarize the likely reasons ESRX fell Tuesday and then move through them in more detail.

Though there were certainly negative aspects of the report, Express Scripts' first quarter earnings results were rather good from a quantitative standpoint. The revenue and EPS figures for the quarter were relatively in-line with consensus analyst estimates (a slight beat on EPS and slight miss on revenue), but the real impressive numbers were the company's guidance for fiscal year 2017. Express Scripts boosted EPS guidance from a range of between $6.82 and $7.02 to between $6.90 and $7.04, which at the midpoint represents year-over-year ("YoY") growth of 9%. Importantly, the midpoint of $6.97 is also a beat of the consensus estimate for FY2017 EPS of $6.93 (according to data from Yahoo! Finance).

The other major highlight of the report was that cash flow from operations in Q1 was $1 billion, up 33% YoY, which is very impressive considering how relatively stable Express' business is in general.

I am of the opinion that the actual results of the Q1 report were not the reason for the sell-off, and that, if not for other problems ongoing at the company, ESRX shares would likely have gotten a boost after announcing numbers like these. However, there was also a bombshell contained in the report, which is that health insurance company Anthem would not be continuing its relationship with Express Scripts beyond December 2019 (when the contract between the two is set to expire).

In its Q1 press release, Express Scripts provided a handy guide to financial performance with and without the Anthem contract, which I urge all ESRX investors to read. The table shows that for FY2016 and Q1 2017, Anthem comprised 18.5% and 18.3% of Express Scripts total revenue, which is substantial but perhaps not catastrophic. However, the table also reveals that the Anthem contract was a high margin one as Anthem contributed 31% of EBITDA in FY2016 and 33% in Q1 2017. That's huge.

Express Scripts CEO Tim Wentworth stated the following in regards to Anthem's refusal to negotiate an extension:

It is difficult for us to understand why Anthem has not recognized the potential value which could be brought forth by engaging in meaningful discussions regarding a mutually beneficial pricing arrangement for the remaining term of our contract and beyond . . . We just can't explain why Anthem would choose to walk away from an opportunity to realize $1 billion in annual savings, which we have no obligation to provide under our current contract, in exchange for a contract extension at prevailing market rates with a longstanding business partner who has proven its ability to deliver value for their members.

For some reason, it seems Anthem really didn't want to discuss a new contract. Whether this has to do with another pharmacy benefit manager offering a better deal is unclear, but I think Mr. Wentworth is being professional about the split when the reality is that Anthem and Express Scripts are at extreme odds with each other. Last year, Anthem filed a lawsuit against Express Scripts seeking a whopping $15 billion in damages and the ability to end the 10-year contract between the companies. It's fairly apparent these two entities were not and are not on good terms.

The revenue and profit contributions of Anthem will be gone by 2019, assuming the contract even lasts that long, and Express Scripts will be left with a gaping hole in its financial statement, which will of course trickle down to slash cash flow which has been growing robustly up until this point. This new revelation certainly warrants a valuation haircut for ESRX, and 12%, or about $4 billion in market capitalization, is probably optimistic by the market. Considering Anthem's contribution to FY2016 EBITDA was $2.2 billion, there may be yet more price declines to come for the stock.

However, I would like to introduce a further negative catalyst for ESRX: regulation. The outrage at manufacturers like Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) and Valeant (NYSE:VRX) for exorbitant drug prices has now fixed on PBMs and their roles in perpetuating these high prices. New regulation and policy changes appear poised to affect Express Scripts and other PBMs in two primary ways: 1) regulation will force PBMs to provide greater transparency into rebates, sale prices, fees and other transactions so that the public, and other companies in the supply chain, can see what cut of the profits the PBM is taking and 2) the expressed desire of Democrats, President Drumpf, and some Republicans as well, is to lower drug prices whether through competition or regulation.

Both of these two effects will cause margins to contract at Express Scripts and all other PBMs. When fees and rebates are transparent, all sides, including pharmacies, insurers, and employers, can see what cut the PBM is taking. This will increase competitive pricing pressure among the various PBMs, as it should in my opinion. Additionally of course, if drug prices were to go down, PBMs were earn a similar percentage cut on a lower priced product.

The regulation seems well-founded as well as there are many various conflicts of interest and potential margin pressures just waiting to become an issue, which I think is explained well in this article from Business Insider.

And it's not just insurers and pharmacies that want more regulation and oversight of PBMs -- many top employers in the US also want more transparency and cost control from these middlemen. Companies like American Express (NYSE:AXP), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and others have formed the Health Transformation Alliance, which consists of 38 of some of the largest American corporations. In a move that should worry ESRX investors, the HTA is instructing members to use the PBM businesses of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and ,UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), and to ditch Express Scripts if it is the PBM these companies currently use.

It seems that either CVS and UnitedHealth have been hard at work acquiring these customers, or Express Scripts has developed a negative reputation in the industry. Regardless, with Anthem refusing to negotiate even after being offered a significant sweetener, and other large corporations poised to drop Express Scripts as their PBM, I find the company's position to be very precarious. Forced transparency and lower drug prices threaten to hurt margins, and revenue is taking a hit from fleeing customers. The numbers and metrics may look good right now, but that can deteriorate very quickly.

Do I think Express Scripts is going bankrupt anytime soon? No, and it could be years even before any negative effects on revenue and profits are felt, but ESRX is not an attractive short-term or long-term investment in my opinion. The headwinds I mentioned will likely keep the stock subdued for the time being, and in the long-term, margin pressures from transparency and from falling drug prices will be detrimental to the bottom line. The stock seems like dead money for now. I rate Express Scripts a Sell on the drop.

