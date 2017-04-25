Ralph Lauren: Executing Its Way Forward Plan

There are still numerous expenses to hit the P&L statement as it executes its Way Forward Plan.

Investment Thesis

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) has fallen 50% in the last 3 years. Investors are disenchanted with this iconic brand and have little hope that its efforts to drive future growth by refocusing on its brands will be successful. However, investors that are willing to have a long term view on Ralph Lauren's true potential as it executes its Way Forward Plan could see contrarian and patient investors receiving satisfactory return at the current price. Upside potential of 50%.

Business Overview

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company's brand names, which include Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Ralph Lauren Collection, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren, Polo Sport, and Club Monaco.

Last June, the company announced that it would execute its turnaround through a plan it called the Way Forward Plan. The Plan includes increasing its product's desirability, increasing profitable sales growth, reducing supply chain lead times, right-size its cost structure and reducing the layers of management from 9 to 6.

This restructuring will trigger restructuring charges of $400m. These restructuring expenses are comprised of cash-related restructuring charges of approximately $300 million and non-cash charges of approximately $100 million. Ralph Lauren also expects to incur an additional non-cash charge of up to $150 million associated with the reduction of inventory. So far, for the 9 month of fiscal 2017 it has only recorded $91m, implying that there are still heavy restructuring activities to be expected in 2017 Q4. Additionally, a further $370m of new restructuring charges were announced on April 4, subsequent to the quarter end.

As the company has continued to close underperforming stores it has brought down inventory levels by 23%, which is remarkable. Together with its receivables management which provided $215m in cash, working capital has been a huge source of cash and amounted to $228m in cash for the 9 months of fiscal 2017. All together, the company's financial position stood at a rock solid $874m (although the vast majority of its cash is held overseas and would see applicable U.S. and foreign taxes in the event of repatriation).

Comparables

Interestingly, while total revenue has been struggling and was reported as down 11% for at the end of 2017 Q3, the table below highlights an interesting aspect.

The retail segment was up for the quarter 22%. Although this quarter did benefit from a favorable timing shift that drove post-Christmas week sales into the third quarter. Nevertheless, the company's initiative to move away from heavy discounting towards higher quality sales might be starting to work.

Insiders Ownership and Compensation

Insiders own just shy of 1% of the company, with Ralph Lauren owning approximately 30% of the company. Ralph Lauren owns 100% of the voting rights.

Relative Valuation

The table above shows that Ralph Lauren is trading at depressed multiples on several multiples implying that there is not a lot of hope being priced in that management will be successful in its turnaround efforts.

Valuation DCF

I performed a back-of-the-envelope DCF analysis with a normalized $536m of FCF (for the last three fiscal years), with 5% growth over the next five years (which is in-line with its 10-year normalized CAGR on its EPS line), before leveling off at 3% (which is below average for Ralph Lauren). I then discounted this FCF back at 9%. I used 9% (which is slightly lower) because it has such a strong financial position and should be able to weather the storm. This brings the DCF to approximately $10B, which is at least 50% higher.

Conclusion

Ralph Lauren has a lot on its plate. Its ability to right-size its footprint and find annualized savings of over $300m will be a huge challenge fraught with difficulty.

Also, since Macy's (NYSE:M) accounts for 11% of Ralph Lauren's total sales any issues that are currently plaguing Macy's will have a downstream effect on Ralph Lauren's financial performance. Additionally, the lack of revenue growth in the past three years are causing investors to turn away from a brand that has seen its place in popular culture for 50 years. Mr. Market's pessimism is leaving at least 50% upside potential on this stock that investors willing to be patient and contrarian could in time see the share price revert to at least $120.

