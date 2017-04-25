Honeywell Does It Again

I've long thought Honeywell (NYSE:HON) to be perhaps the best industrial money can buy. After GE (NYSE:GE) disappointed me with its plan to divest Capital and attempt to buy back stock, I became a Honeywell man after largely ignoring the stock for years. However, I've come to see the light and with results continuing to come through like Q1's report that featured yet another guidance raise, I'm not going back anytime soon. Honeywell seems to be an underappreciated gem - if there is such a thing for a $100B company - and Q1 has done nothing but bolster the bull position in my view.

Honeywell has been better than GE for the past couple of years because it has been able to do two things that GE has not. Those two things are growing sales at a meaningful rate and improving margins and while that sounds simple enough, it is the honest truth. GE's been mired in a transition to a pure industrial that isn't really going all that well while Honeywell has continued to chug along unabated. GE's dreadful Q1 and Honeywell's rather terrific Q1 are further evidence of that.

Total sales were flat in Q1 on a reported basis but on an organic basis, it was rather much better at +2%. The difference between the two is a combination of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation, but on the whole, HON's segments performed very well. The only segment that didn't produce a sales increase was Aerospace and it was flat against +3% for Home and Building, +5% for Performance Materials and +3% for Safety and Productivity. More so than the headline revenue number, these results give you an idea of just how hot Honeywell is right now and the thing is, this isn't new. These kinds of results have been compounding over time and it is why the stock is at new highs again. Honeywell is doing what other industrials are struggling to do and that is grow in this environment.

But the growth doesn't stop with revenue; margins are an even bigger story. Segment margins on the whole were up 70bps against last year's Q1 while each of its businesses contributed. Aerospace was up 90bps, Home and Building was up 70bps, Performance Materials was up a staggering 260bps and Safety and Productivity was up 50bps. These numbers are tremendously bullish and it means that, even after a strong 2016 for margins, the party hasn't ended and there are even brighter days ahead for margins. Honeywell's steady revenue growth is certainly a reason why it's a winner but margins are far more important to the bull case and Q1 is further evidence it isn't slowing down in the least. As Honeywell continues to fine tune its business mix, I expect margins will continue to rise over time and boost EPS well in excess of the rate of revenue growth, as we saw in Q1. All of Honeywell's margin growth (and then some) came from reductions in the cost of delivering goods and services as SG&A expenses were up about 5%. I don't like money being spent on SG&A anymore than the next guy but at the same time, I take solace in the fact that SG&A that clearly isn't optimized can leave the door open for further margin gains down the road. I wouldn't say that's likely anytime in the near future but it is something to keep an eye on for certain.

At just over 18 times this year's earnings Honeywell is still relatively cheap, which is kind of amazing considering how good it has been for years. Admittedly, the yield isn't that great and it isn't like it is scorching higher in terms of earnings growth. But this company has produced time and again and that is good enough for me. With high single-digit earnings growth for years to come, 18 times earnings looks reasonable to me and particularly, in light of all the expensive stocks that are floating around these days, GE included. Honeywell is easily the superior choice given that it isn't in the middle of an expensive and jumbled turnaround effort, its sales continue to grow and its margins are tremendous and moving higher. That makes Honeywell the best large industrial in the market right now and after Q1, the future is brighter than ever as Honeywell wins in a tough environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HON.

