Coca-Cola: You Didn't Really Think It Would Last, Did You?

You didn't actually think it would last did you? Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is a dividend growth machine that I started covering last fall with a buy rating, especially if you could get shares for under $40. When shares hit that magical number a few times in the last 6 months I told you to dive on them under $40 if you are in this name for the long-term I have said of course that shares appeared that would be tough to acquire under $40 again, but with some luck, it could happen again. For now, we sit at $43. The stock has been a tough investment lately as it has been a name that has moved sideways for quite some time including most of 2016. But for those seeking a safe investment for income, Coca-Cola has to be on the list. Nothing has changed. Coca-Cola is a sparkling example of a dividend growth name. I continue to think that the stock is best served in a long-term, tax deferred account like an IRA, with the ultimate goal of reinvesting the dividends and amassing a large position. But when to buy?

The short answer in my opinion still remains under $40. Let the stock fall, buy it and let the dividends accumulate. Buy incrementally, trade around a core position. Now, long-term is the buy worth it? Well we need to consistently watch performance to make sure our dividends and capital are secure. Thus, I will examine the just reported results and discuss the outlook for the stock. Let me start with some highlights. On the surface, it was a report in line with my expectations. First the company saw revenue of $9.13 billion which beat analyst expectations by $240 million, but it was also down 11% year-over-year. Ouch. Earnings continue to be strong, with Q4 earnings coming in at $0.43, which just missed estimates by a penny.

So what is going on with the revenue? There were operational changes that hit for 10% and an impact of foreign currency of 1%. Further, KO saw organic revenue growth that was flat in the quarter. This was driven by concentrate sales that dropped 3 points, but was offset by 3 points of positive price/mix. The latter demonstrates the pricing power the company has. It is important to recognize there were 2 fewer days in the quarter however, and this had a negative impact of 2% on organic revenues. It is also important to note that total unit case volume was flat from last year, a strength considering fewer days in the time period. Looking more into this figure we saw growth in developed markets in the low single digits, but Latin American markets continued to see weakness. Global sparkling beverage volume was down 1%, but was led by Coca-Cola soda, as well as some strength in Sprite and Coke Zero. In still beverages the company notched gains in global volume and value share. There was volume growth in all still beverage categories of 3%, with the most strength being seen in sports drinks and water.

Currency fluctuations remain an issue as I discussed above, and this is only exacerbated when we start looking regionally. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the segment saw a -5% change from last year in currency, which helped lead to a 7% decline in reported revenues year-over-year. In Asia-Pacific, it was a positive 3% year-over-year impact, and reported net revenues fell 2%. Then there was Latin America which saw the once terrible currency issues abate significantly. Currency was -1% year-over-year and contributed to the 1% decline in reported revenues. North America remains strong with a 1% increase in revenues. While the currency issue is diminishing compared to year's past, it is most certainly contributing to the fact that the company is bringing in less money.

Looking ahead, the company sees an adjusted 3% growth in revenues for the year on an organic basis. The company also sees growth of 7% to 8% on a constant dollar basis in revenues. As a whole, currency is expected to hit the company for another 1-2% headwind. What keeps a lid on the stock is that adjusted earnings will decline year-over-year. KO sees adjusted earnings actually declining 1 to 3% versus the $1.91 this year. The bottom line is this. Performance is not appreciably better or worse than expected for the present quarter. Coca-Cola is that the company isn't going anywhere, but is facing growth issues. There will always be ups and downs in share prices but expect the name to move mostly sideways. As such, we need to take advantage of those 'downs' for the long-term. Pick your spots, even if you plan to hold for 30 years.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.