Sibanye: Time To Add?

At today's closing price, the stock is down 20% in the last four trading days as a result of the $1 billion rights offering announcement.

SBGL declined more than 25% following the announcement of a $750 million rights offering on December 8.

It's been a week since we published our second report on Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL), praising the performance of the stock. However, the last four trading days were enough to erase a 40% return in a one-month holding period.

What happened?

Last week, one day after our second report, Sibanye announced that it will raise $1 billion in equity through rights offer to partly funds its takeover of Stillwater Mining (NYSE:SWC). The $1 billion equity raise was higher than the $800 million figure the market expected, which triggered a 20% decline in the stock price which was trading at 2017 highs.

We believe that the decline is temporary and a return to YTD highs is inevitable. Thus, we are more than doubling our position in the stock.

The acquisition was already baked into the stock price

Sibanye announced its SWC acquisition offer on December 6, 2016. Two days later, the company released a report that showed the details of the transaction. In that report (which you can still find on SBGL's website), Sibanye made it clear that a minimum of $750 million of the $2.2 billion acquisition price will be funded through rights offerings.

(Source: Sibanye's SWC acquisition report on December 8, 2016)

After that report, the stock dropped nearly 28%, before increasing 70% reaching 2017 highs. At yesterday's closing price, the stock is at the same level it was trading at on December 8th.

However, since that time, Gold and Palladium prices rallied 8%, and Platinum prices rallied 2%. Taking Sibanye's production structure after the SWC acquisition is completed, the increase in metals price since Dec.8 should add ~7% to SBGL-SWC value.

But, as most acquisitions, Sibanye overpaid for SWC shareholders. So, by how much should the stock price decline?

The best way to calculate the expected decline in SBGL's value is to calculate the goodwill recorded in the transaction. According to an analysis by BofA Merrill Lynch, the implied per share equity value, which is calculated using DCF analysis, is $12.3/share (taking midpoint), a 31% discount to the $18/share offered price by SBGL.

This yields to ~$680 million in goodwill, or 16% of the two companies' equity value of $4,200 million .

Knowing that the price increase in metals added 7% to SBGL-SWC value since December 8, the decline in value should be nearly 12%.

At current share price of $8.5/share, the worst-case scenario is a drop to $7.5/share. We are classifying that as "worst case" due to the 25% drop that followed the announcement of the $750 million (minimum) rights offering on December 8. We believe that it's unlikely that the market will react viscously twice.

Concluding, we believe that the market is over-exaggerating the $200 million ($1 billion actual offering vs. ~$800 million expected) additional offering. The 20% decline since last week wiped off $510 million in SBGL's value, way above the $200 million surprise. In addition, the 20% decline has nothing to do with last week's acquisition approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US since the market was already placing more than a 90% probability of that happening (SWC stock price has been trading at more than $17/share since Jan 2017 vs. $18/share offer). Last but not least, if the market chose to punish the stock again, we believe that the maximum drop should be not more than 12%.

Note: Today, each of Stillwater and Sibanye's shareholders approved the acquisition.

Happy Investing to All.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.