Ford's Slide Drives The Bulls Mad, But They'll Likely Have The Last Laugh

Ford (NYSE:F) has drawn the attention of the bears since its stock started to fall from $17.4 in early August 2014.

Greed

Some investors have become so greedy to believe its shares - currently hovering around a 52-week low of $11.07 - have more to fall before offering any value at all. As the stock continues to look for direction, the obvious outcome, they insist, is that its market cap could drop 10%, 20% or more from these levels, going as far as pointing to a meltdown scenario, according to which Ford might not be able to operate as a going concern over the medium to long term.

Ford could even go bankrupt, you know, in the next couple of years, they have argued.

No kidding: Certain risks are real after a record year for domestic car sales, and surely, these are critical times for Ford and its shareholders - but, are the bears right?

Not So Fast

I am fairly relaxed about Ford's prospects.

Its first quarter, due on 27 April, will provide more clarity about its operating performance. So, this is a good time, I reckon, to review its trailing first quarter numbers in order to determine if fear should prevail.

Before its financials are taken into account, though, it is worth considering that inflation prospects in the US remain highly uncertain, while oil prices and Treasury yields continue to send mixed signals - incidentally, the black gold conveniently started to fall in the summer of 2014, as the chart below shows, but Ford hasn't reaped the benefits of a benign environment.

Oil's been looking for direction for some time, and it looks like it might continue to trade around current levels for a little longer.

This is relevant because the impact of surging oil prices on disposable income will affect auto sales and appetite for more efficient substitutes than the goods Ford sells via its vast network of dealers; and it is still unclear how serious it is about electric cars, based on its current marketing strategy, although it is investing more than in the past.

In this context, long-term trends for oil prices pose little risk to its business, in my view, despite comments on this platform and elsewhere suggesting that Ford is doomed, and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will easily replace it as a leading auto manufacturer stateside within a few years.

That's premature, I'd argue.

Forecasts

Based on consensus estimates from Thomson Reuters, Ford is unlikely to grow its top line above prevailing inflation rates in the US over the next couple of years or so.

Fine.

That is a reasonable assumption, given annualized sales figures for light vehicles sales in the US and elsewhere.

If it gets worse, Ford will likely adjust its operating cost base and working capital management cycle accordingly, and I am more interested in its pricing power, anyway.

The Mustang and the F-150 Raptor, a high performance version of Ford's F-150 large pickup truck, provide the emotion," Ford's Peter Fleet said earlier this year.

As far as its pricing/capacity mix is concerned, it said in its annual results:

Our industry has a very competitive pricing environment, driven in part by industry excess capacity, which is concentrated in Europe and Asia but affects other markets because much of this capacity can be redirected to other markets.

Conservative mid-term projections for earnings are inevitable these days, but nonetheless, the stock already seems to factor in little growth for the bottom line.

Yet, macroeconomic dynamics could surprise the bears.

The weak yen, in particular, adds significant 'potential downward pressure' on vehicle pricing across many markets globally," Ford noted, adding that in "most markets, exchange rates are market-determined, and all are impacted by many different macroeconomic and policy factors, and thus likely to remain volatile."

There could be upside from a stronger yen; I wouldn't rule out a structurally weaker USD/JPY exchange rate over time, given the uncertainty surrounding riskier asset classes.

Then, of course, China is another value-driver - I briefly touched upon Ford's latest figures there last week. Signs are encouraging in terms of underlying profitability, given that margins are holding up in a highly competitive marketplace.

Our China joint ventures' net income margin was 14.6%, a reduction of 1 percentage point from 2015. The decline in margin reflects negative industry pricing in China and a higher mix of vehicles with engine displacement of 1.6 liters or lower.

Yield

Even though earnings per share, or EPS, are not expected to grow at a stellar pace, its dividend per share, or DPS, will unlikely drop from $0.15 quarterly this year, which implies a forward yield of 5.2%, excluding extraordinary and supplement dividends.

Its latest additional dividend came in below my personal expectations earlier this year, but that testifies to a conservative approach by executives, which I find appropriate at this point in the cycle, particularly if alternative capital deployment strategies are considered.

Assuming annual DPS of $0.60, its forward payout ranges between 34% and 37%. According to other estimates I sighted, EPS could be a tad lower than $1.63 in 2017, while first quarter EPS is expected to come in at $0.36, the high-end of Ford's guidance for the first three months of the year.

While headlines from the press suggest otherwise, its projected performance is unlikely to disappoint the bulls on a comparable basis - Ford is carefully managing expectations, while growing its cash pile and generating record cash flows.

Other news also bodes well with value creation and emotions.

Financials

In 2016, operating cash flow came in at almost $20bn, against $16.1bn and $14.5bn in 2015 and 2014, respectively, while its gross cash pile, including marketable securities, was $39bn on 31 December, up from $35.1bn one year earlier.

Short- and long-term debt from its core automotive operations stood at $15.9bn, which gave it a net cash position of about $23bn.

I might be wrong, it wouldn't be the first time, but Ford Credit's fundamentals, too, are not as bad as many pundits suggest.

First quarter EPS anywhere around $0.35 would represent a decent performance, based on comparable figures for 2015 and 2016...

... as well as taking into account 2014 and 2013 earnings, on a reported basis, as the table below shows.

"Comps" become a bit more challenging when it comes to first quarter figures in 2011, yet expected first quarter EPS this week could be also in line with 2012 figures.

So, really, what is the problem with Ford?

Enter leverage and pension stuff.

Cash Returns

It can be argued that management has so far decided to err on the side of caution, but it is noticeable that the share price started to fall soon after Ford announced a stock buyback program of $1.8bn in early 2014. On top of that, its previous boss, Alan Mulally, retired back then - so, one drastic solution for Ford shareholders could be a change of management; another, a lower share count via buybacks.

(Source: Ford annual results)

Cash outlays from dividends have risen since 2014, as the table above shows, but it's possible that management might have to deploy a secret weapon to boost shareholder value.

I am not a big fan of buybacks, but then, Ford has almost 4bn of shares outstanding, which is a very large number and could shore up its EPS by shrinking the share count.

Of course, it would also signal confidence in its corporate strategy.

Time To Turn Bullish?

I do not have a crystal ball, but in terms of fundamentals, despite structurally thin margins, certain metrics based on return on invested capital are in good order.

(Source: Ford annual results)

Furthermore, leverage associated to its captive financing arm is rising but surely appears to be manageable.

Ford Credit plans its managed leverage by considering prevailing market conditions and the risk characteristics of its business. At December 31, 2016, Ford Credit's financial statement leverage was 9.9:1, and managed leverage was 9.2:1. Ford Credit targets managed leverage in the range of 8:1 to 9:1. Managed leverage is above the targeted range reflecting growth in receivables and the continued impact of a strong U.S. dollar, but it continues to trend toward the target range."

(Source: Ford annual results)

Its income statement was hit to the tune of $2bn last year due to certain pension adjustments, but the accounts of many other big companies in the past quarter - UPS (NYSE:UPS), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), for example - also had to reflect mark-to-market pension charges.

Worldwide, our defined benefit pension plans were underfunded by $8.9 billion at December 31, 2016, a deterioration of $700 million from December 31, 2015, due to lower discount rates partially offset by asset returns and contributions. Of the $8.9 billion underfunded status at year-end 2016, $5.9 billion, or about 66%, is associated with our unfunded plans."

(Source: Ford annual results)

There are no particular warning signs stemming from pensions management, and I am glad to say my DCF model points to upside of between 8% and 14% to the end of year, excluding dividends.

