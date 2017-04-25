Express Scripts: When A Contract Goes Bad (Earnings Review)

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) has come out and said that it will likely lose Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) as a customer. A year ago, Express Scripts changed its amortization schedule from a 15-year life to a 10-year life with Anthem due to risks of a non-renewed contract or a radically different agreement. Anthem began to feel cheated on the deal and demanded $13 billion in pricing concessions. When this news broke, one had to question whether or not Anthem was making valid claims. Every company needs to toughly negotiate, so why not do it in the public eye.

As it turns out, Express Scripts makes $4.25 per adjusted claim and $8.39 off of Anthem claims. Without Anthem thrown into the mix, it only makes $3.25. This blows out all expectations. There could have even been a case that Anthem should receive better pricing because it was the largest customer. With Anthem leaving, ESRX should expect about $3 coming out of earnings per share.

There is still a silver lining for ESRX. Ben believes there is still a little bit of a moat around the company. The other main players have not totally breached this space yet. In order to maintain a solid foothold, ESRX will need to be a low cost provider and sustain massive volume.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS, ANTM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.