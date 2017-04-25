MannKind May Not Go Bankrupt, But...

There is always a lot of discussion about MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) and its financial runway. Many readers seem to take that discussion as pointing toward an opinion that bankruptcy is what I am predicting. Making such an assumption is not really accurate. Bankruptcy is simply one possible outcome of several that are on the table.

What investors need to consider is how the probable outcomes will impact them. In the examples below I will use rounded numbers for ease of calculation and ease of the reader to follow.

It is possible that a "partner" steps up to the plate and offers financing. What that partner demands could carry a massive impact on current shareholders. It is possible that the company issues more shares (dilution).

At the moment MannKind has a market cap of about $100 million. That is the starting point of any discussion with regard to possible "rescue" scenarios. The next thing we need to grasp is how much money MannKind needs in order to give a possibility of a turn-around (even if that possibility is remote).

In my opinion MannKind needs a minimum of $150 million, but more likely needs $200 to $250 million. For ease of discussion, I will work my examples using $200 million.

Dilution

If MannKind were to attempt to dilute, it would first need to get existing shareholders to authorize enough shares to do the job. That step could cause an immediate impact on the stock price. Assuming that the additional shares are authorized, MannKind needs to identify an investment house willing to take on the task. Given the current financial status of the company, this is easier said than done.

The last time MannKind diluted it offered up shares at a 30% discount. For ease, I will use the assumption that shares would be offered up at $0.75.

In order to raise $200 million dollars and pay the investment house, the company will need to gather up $225 million. Simple math says that it would take 300,000,000 shares of dilution. MannKind currently has about 100,000,000 shares outstanding. You can imagine the impact of going from 100 million shares outstanding to 400 million shares outstanding. That is dilution of 300%!

For some very simple reasons, it should be clear that pure dilution is not very friendly to existing shareholders.

It is possible that dilution happens and goes to one party. I will use Deerfield as an example since the company already holds $75 million in MannKind debt. If Deerfield were to offer up $200 million in exchange for 300 million shares, it would control 75% of the company and be on the cusp of taking an ownership level that would not only control the Board of Directors, but also force a "Squeeze Out" of the remaining common, or conduct a short form merger that shareholders get no say in.

In this situation, existing shareholders would suffer the dilution and also be put in a position where they have little voting power to express their desires.

Loan

It is possible that MannKind could negotiate a loan for $200 million. Given the financial situation at the company, the terms of that loan could be staggering. It is even possible that the loan could be offered up without shareholder consent. An example of this transpired with SiriusXM (NASDAQ:SIRI) back in 2008 when the financial markets were in full meltdown. In the case of SiriusXM the issue was certain debt becoming due which the company could not afford. The marketplace to refinance was simply not there. Investment banks were closing up shop.

Liberty Media stepped in and loaned SiriusXM $500 million dollars at 15% interest. The fee for that loan: 40% of the company! Within 6 months the financial markets gained their footing again and SiriusXM was able to pay back the loan with new debt at much better terms. The rub was that 40% of the company was still gone.

So let's look at MannKind with the "white knight loan lens" and assume that Deerfield is the white knight.

For a $200 million loan, Deerfield could demand a massive chunk of the company. Would Deerfield even consider such a big number ($200 million) when the market cap of the company is just $100 million and revenue is nowhere near being impressive? Perhaps this could be contemplated if Afrezza was already in the final stages of an approval outside the United States, or a potential European or Asian partner was looking to jump onto the Afrezza boat, but realistically speaking these types of situations are currently pipe dreams.

Let's shift to a loan with convertible notes. There is always danger in this game. Bond holders are very savvy. They are interested in guaranteed money. This is how they accomplish it. They loan the money ($200 million) at a high interest (let's say 12.5%) that can be converted into 300 million shares at a set price (let's say $0.50). MannKind gets the cash it needs, and the bond holder gets a good interest rate. Seems natural at first blush doesn't it? The bond holders are savvy though. They immediately short the 300 million shares of the stock (let's say it is trading at $0.75). This allows the bond holder to immediately get back the money they loaned and set that money to work elsewhere. They have no worries about covering their short position because they can always convert the debt to stock and use those shares to close the short sale.

Merger or Buyout

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor penned a piece about a buyout or merger being the best hope for current shareholders. I agree with what he states quite closely. In fact, I have made many comments to the possibilities under my own articles.

Some investors focus on the hope of a deal presenting itself and contemplate that such an event would solve all of the problems. For these readers I oft pose a series of questions for them to consider.

How much dilution are you willing to stomach?

What interest rate would you find acceptable on a loan?

What percentage of the company would you be willing to see be given up for a deal?

What sales price of a company would you find acceptable?

What type of merger terms would you be able to live with?

These types of questions are what current investors should be contemplating. After that contemplation, try to assess what is realistic. MannKind is now a $100 million dollar company with very low revenue and extensive costs.

Let's get wild and say that a company like Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) steps in again to buy out MannKind. Let's say they offer $2.50 per share (equates to $0.50 per share prior to the reverse split), which represents a huge premium over the current price. Would current investors be happy with that? Deerfield would. They got 5 million shares for $1.15 per share (equates to $0.23 per share prior to reverse split). The average retail long that has been holding this stock for years would suffer a massive loss.

The bottom line is that those with upside potential in this equity are those that buy in at the lows, not those that bought in years ago. It is simply the unfortunate truth that needs to be understood. I see many retail longs that have passion for the science and technology. I see many of these people make noble statements like, "I just want to see Afrezza succeed". The reality is that they invested to make money. Noble thoughts do not drive the market. Dollars and cents drive the market. It is okay to be a "conscientious investor" if you grasp that such a stance may stand in the way of making money and can live with a product being a success without you garnering a financial gain.

I have stated this many times. MannKind is losing leverage every day. That means that long term shareholders are losing leverage every day. If you find yourself stretching any situation to find a positive light, you will likely be left in the dark. The recent Deerfield deal was dilutive to shareholders, gave up 5% of the company, and sent the stock on its most recent plunge. For Deerfield the $5 million in stock represents a very small percentage of the $3.5 billion it manages (do the math). Deerfield is in this game for Deerfield. You need to be in this game for you. As David Butler stated in his article, the best situation that looks realistic is a merger or buyout, but you really do need to consider what that means. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in MannKind or Sanofi

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.