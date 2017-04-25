Caterpillar: The Joy Of Being Wrong

Caterpillar still looks overvalued now, but with earnings on the rise, it's a tough thing to bet against.

One reason I launched my Ian's Million Fund (NYSE:IMF) - see most recent buys here - is that I wanted to see how true buy & hold investing fared against the more active management style I use in my main portfolio. One of the key sins many investors, myself included, make is selling their winners too quickly. Once a stock has run up twenty, thirty, or more percent, it's easy to start doubting whether the stock is worth holding at the newer and higher price.

Caterpillar (CAT) is a great example of how this tug between taking profits and holding for the long-term plays out. I made one great decision with the stock, last purchasing at a cost basis of $61 early in 2016. At the time, I justified buying the then-despised stock with the following reasoning. While industry fundamentals were horrid and I was far from convinced that a bottom was in, Caterpillar is a great company, and was worth buying potentially too early and scaling in.

The market turned out to be more forward-looking than I expected. Despite a rather dismal run of earnings reports in 2016, the stock exploded off the lows, making $61 a rather timely purchase price after all:

CAT data by YCharts

My sense of timing near the lows was decent enough. When you buy blue-chip stocks at multi-year lows, good things tend to happen.

However, I, like most people, greatly underestimated just how far the cat could bounce off the lows. I bought with the sense that I was getting a fairly safe 5% dividend yield, and a stock that would eventually recover, probably in let's call it 2019 or 2020.

Instead, the stock is now back in the triple digits and not all that far from its all-time highs. If I were trading Caterpillar actively, I would have sold the stock months ago. And there's written evidence of that - in February I had this to say on Caterpillar:

My cost basis is at $60.63. If I held that in a normal trading account, I'd have probably dumped it at $75 last year after watching earnings continue to disappoint. I'd certainly have sold it as it reached the $80s while the global macro picture continued to look hazy at best. Caterpillar is now, shockingly, up to $95/share, despite more weak earnings and worse-than-expected 2017 guidance. It's a classic Trump-rally sort of stock, up on hype and hope - with little to no basis for that enthusiasm, in fact. It's a screaming sell on fundamentals [...] While the stock seems dreadfully overvalued based on the current business outlook, is there anything that compels me to sell? No. I'd just be selling on valuation, forking over a significant portion of my gains to the taxman, and will have to find a much better bargain to replace it in my portfolio. Given that most industrials have run-up in parallel, I'd struggle to replace CAT's role in my portfolio without losing diversification.

As recently as February, I called the stock was a "screaming sell" based on fundamentals at $95. At the time, there was no clear sign of a turnaround in the company's business. A sizable majority of Seeking Alpha articles concurred, with many people suggesting that CAT should be dumped earlier in 2017. Throw in the tax fraud allegations and unwanted comparisons to Lucent's accounting troubles, and you had all the makings of a stock in which one should take profits.

And yet, here we are, with the stock up another 7% today to new 52-week highs. Caterpillar issued soft guidance for 2017 just a few months ago, and given the company's dismal results for several years running, there wasn't any reason to doubt them.

Fast forward to today, and suddenly Caterpillar has pulled a rabbit out of the hat. First quarter earnings doubled versus the same period last year; analysts had expected earnings merely to be in-line with 2016's results. Revenues grew by 4% y/o/y, crushing analyst expectations, as analysts had in fact expected another decline.

Perhaps most intriguingly, the big drivers for the beats came internationally. Despite the stock's recent run likely being Trump-related, the actual earnings gains came from double-digit growth in both Asia and Latin America, while North American sales were flat.

This quarter doesn't fix Caterpillar's overvalued stock problem. Revenues are down roughly 40% from 2012, and yet the stock is only 10% off all-time highs. While Chinese demand has improved as of late, the generational commodity boom that ended in 2008 is unlikely to be repeated all that soon. The Powershares Commodity ETF (DBC) has moved off its worst levels, but it isn't exactly roaring back to life either:

DBC data by YCharts

I expected the market to continue pricing CAT stock more rationally. Instead, the market repriced CAT back up 50% off the 2016, putting a great deal of optimism into the company's valuation.

With this first quarter result, Caterpillar has now changed perception of the stock - analysts will be forced to raise guidance and bump price targets. The quarter arguably wasn't actually that great - see this tweet for one cynic's view:

Regardless, CAT stock will now be powered by a new narrative. Earnings are rising, and can perhaps justify the now bloated stock price.

If I had sold somewhere around $80, which more fairly reflected risk and reward during 2016, I'd be kicking myself from the sidelines now. Even a pullback in CAT stock wouldn't get it back to where I'd have sold out if I had been trading it actively. And with a positive earnings story to back up recent momentum, it'd take something pretty big to reverse Caterpillar stock in any meaningful way.

My 2016 purchase of Caterpillar stock came at a price not seen since 2010. In a long-running bull market, the opportunity to buy blue chip Dow stocks at 5% dividend yields is vanishingly rare. Left to my own devices, I would have punted the stock for a quick 20-30% gain. Instead, forced to buy and hold by my own portfolio rules, I have a much larger gain on my hands.

That's not to say we need to adopt a never sell anything approach. When your thesis for buying a stock breaks, you should seriously consider getting out. But selling on valuation or just taking a quick profit will often backfire, particularly if you are operating out of account where capital gains aren't sheltered from taxation.

On Caterpillar, my forward expectations were totally wrong; the stock has blown past any conceivable upside I envisioned in the near-term. Buy good companies at good prices when other investors shun them, and you'll run into more and more such happy accidents.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT,.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.