After Fastenal's Correction, It's Time To Fasten Yourself To This Dividend Growth Stock

What a difference a day makes! Fastenal (FAST) was reporting daily and monthly net sales gains in January and February. FAST then reported inline earnings for the entire quarter with March sales having met expectations but it appears as though analysts or investors were expecting more. The stock then corrected 10% and has now fallen over 12%. Perhaps expectations that Pres. Trump's infrastructure renewal plan would benefit FAST are beginning to weigh on the stock as it appears that those spending plans may be difficult to pass. Regardless of the motives, has this correction in the stock price brought FAST down to fair value? Time to evaluate.

WHERE ARE WE AT?

Most of the current valuation metrics show that FAST shows a mixed valuation at present. FAST's current price to earnings ratio is 26.3 which is below YCharts reported 5-year average of 28.7x and Gurufocus's reported 10-year median of 29.4x. However, the PE is above the industry's median of 16.8x and the market's average of 25.5x.

The infographic below further shows that FAST's PEG ratio is 3.1x which is considered poor value based on next year's expected growth and that its price to book ratio which is 6.7x is overvalued based on its assets when compared to the healthcare industry average. Furthermore, the EV/EBIT is 16.98 which is considered overvalued based on Warren Buffett's fair value multiple of 10.0x. The P/FCF is 41.41 which suggests that the stock extremely overvalued when applying the 15.0x standard generally sought by investors. Putting it together, the results lean towards FAST being overvalued at present.

Source: SimplyWall.St

At present, there are 2 analysts with buy ratings, and 14 that have issued a hold rating. There is 1 sell rating. The current consensus among the 17 analysts is to hold FAST and that this rating has held steady since September 2016. Since September 2016, FAST's stock price has appreciated by 12.9% and even more since before the recent correction.

WHERE ARE WE GOING?

The infographic below shows what analysts are predicting as FAST's earnings per share over the next few years.

Source: SimplyWall.St

FAST's EPS came in at $1.73 in FY2016. FAST management has not provided any guidance for the FY2017 rather management has a tendency to offer guidance on a quarterly basis. Analysts are estimating a FY2017 EPS of $1.86 (range of $1.80 to $1.90), FY2018 EPS of $2.02 (range of $1.93 to $2.12) and FY2019 EPS of $2.21 ($2.15 to $2.26). This represents year over year growth of 7.5%, 8.6% and 9.4% respectively. It is refreshing to find a dividend growth company whose future earnings are anticipated to grow year over year. FAST's future 5-year growth estimate is 16.3% which is double its last 5-year growth rate (8.0%) but it is trailing the industry's long term growth rate of 18.60%. The long-term estimates appear to be out of sync with short term estimates. I for one would be surprised to see 16.3% growth for FAST unless Pres. Trump can pass his infrastructure spending plan.

If analysts' estimates are accurate, then FAST is currently trading at 23.8x FY2017 earnings, 21.9x FY2018 earnings and 20.0x FY2019 earnings. Compared to all other ratios I discussed in the previous section, FAST still appears to be pricey. However, if analysts' estimates are accurate and if we use the 5-year average PE of 28.7 than based on FAST's EPS estimates, the stock would be trading around $53.38 in FY2017, $57.97 in FY2018 and $63.43 in FY2019. Compared to the current price, the FY2017 price represents a 20.6% potential upside.

Over the next 12 months, analysts are estimating that FAST's median price estimate will be $49.00 which represents 10.7% upside from the current price. The range runs from a low of $41.00 (7.4% downside) to a high of $56.00 (26.5% upside). These estimates suggest that there still remains some downside risk however the upside potential is greater than the downside risk which presents a favorable risk/reward argument.

IS ABBVIE TRADING AT FAIR VALUE?

I used a reverse DCF to determine how much the market expects FAST's growth rate to be. With shares trading at $44.26, the market is pricing in earnings growth of 13.4%. This is slightly below the 16.3% growth analysts are estimating over the next 5-years. An EPS growth rate of 13.4% would translate into an EPS of $1.96 in FY2017 which is even higher than what analysts are expecting this year and just below next year's expectations. This could suggest that the market may be getting ahead of itself slightly and could support the argument that the stock price is overvalued.

What is my fair estimate for FAST? To answer this question, I calculated the fair value of FAST using three models: Discounted Cash Flow, Graham's Formula, and EBIT multiples.

The inputs I used for the DCF was the 5-year long term growth rate of 16.3%, a discount rate of 6.9% based on the work of Prof. Damodaren's rates for each industry, a terminal rate of 2% and a starting FCF value of $499.5M. This provided a fair value estimate of $53.43.

The inputs I used for Graham's Formula include a growth rate of 16.3%, and EPS estimate of $1.86 and a 20-year AA corporate bond rate of 3.65%. This provided a fair value estimate of $52.24.

The inputs I used for the EBIT model has a conservative, normal and aggressive case. Based on FAST's past 5-year EV/EBIT history, I chose a multiple of 14.19x for the conservative case, 16.65x for the normal case and 17.32x for the aggressive case. Revenue estimates were $4.27B in each case. This resulted in fair value estimates of $42.10, $49.57 and $51.61 respectively.

The table below provides a summary and calculations of the estimated fair value of FAST based on the five sources discussed in this article.

Current Price DCF Graham Formula EBIT (Normal) Historical PE Analysts Estimate Average FV Median FV $44.26 $53.43 $52.24 $49.57 $53.38 $49.00 $51.52 $52.24

Source: Old School Value

Based on these calculations, the average fair value estimate is $51.52 and the median fair value estimate is $52.24. Based on today's stock price, FAST is currently undervalued by 16.4% or 18.0%.

Below you will find my risk/reward chart based on the long-term growth rate (16.3%) and the average and median fair value estimates. The red and green lines in the price action chart below represent the trading range of FAST based on that growth rate. Obviously, when the stock is near the top line, it is not the time to buy and when it is near the bottom line, it is time to consider buying.

Source: Freestockcharts.com (daily view)

Source: Freestockcharts.com (weekly view)

You will probably notice a gray line in the middle. I found that this gray line appears to fit well with the high end of analyst's estimates and with the recent price action. The green line is around $43.00 which is slightly above the low end of analyst's estimates. The stock price is currently in the box suggesting that it is within the buy zone. Also, the stock price is near the green line or risk/reward low which also suggests a good time to buy.

CONCLUSION

This analysis provides a fair value estimate for FAST around $52.00 which compared to its current price makes it undervalued with a decent margin of safety. Investors are cautious at the moment on industrials particularly since the collapse of oil prices, continued uncertainty about Pres. Trump's ability to renegotiate trade agreements, import tariffs and other events. However, FAST has been upgraded over the last several months by several analysts and the company announced an agreement to acquire certain industrial assets from the regional distributor Mansco. I do continue to have concerns about FAST's valuation ratio as it relates to free cash flow, EBIT and others, however one of the nice things about the use of 5 different sources to derive a fair value estimate, is that in this case, the range was tight and 3 out of 5 nearly had a consensus. At the moment, I like where the company is situated on the risk/reward chart. The margin of safety is good, and the price seems right.

As a result, I initiated a long position in FAST.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FAST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.