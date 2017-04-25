McKesson Remains Undervalued

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is a large-cap pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor operating in a low-margin, oligopolistic sector with its 2 key competitors: Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and AmeriSourceBergen (NYSE:ABC).

The company has taken a beating over the last year, down over 30% off of its highs on poor forward guidance and weak results. The same headwinds affecting MCK have affected its competitors, but MCK is now the cheapest of the three, despite being the largest. MCK represents the best value today in its sector, with a significant margin of safety baked into the share price. The long-term investor who is not overly concerned with dividends should see this as an opportunity to buy a well-operated blue chip healthcare stock at a bargain price.

The Company

MCK is the largest of the drug wholesalers by sales in a field that rewards scale. The company operates 31 distribution centers, a master distribution center, and other facilities. Additionally, MCK has extensive Canadian operations with another 14 distribution centers. Wholesalers fill a pivotal role in the healthcare supply chain as their massive infrastructures are difficult to replicate. This also makes it less likely for the field to be disrupted by an upstart competitor. It would be very difficult and require a ton of money for a new company to enter the space by attempting to build out a similar infrastructure.

Source: Company Presentation

Consolidation of key customers has been one of the major trends in the space over time. Although each of the wholesalers has a considerable number of clients, large companies like CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NYSE:WBA) represent a large percentage of revenues for the companies. For that reason, maintaining key clients is essential.

MCK is in the process of building out its generic drug sourcing agreement with Wal-Mart, called Carrollton. Wal-Mart is the third largest pharmacy, and so it will drive meaningful business through the sourcing venture. Looking below, the major retail pharmacies and PBM's are now all aligned with the big 3 wholesalers. This alignment of the largest customers has made the wholesalers have to take lower margins in exchange for the predictability of business.

Source: Drug Channels Institute

Drug Price Trends

It should come as no surprise that drug pricing has been a hot topic for some time now. The wholesalers and much of biotech have felt the pain of drug pricing rhetoric, although it is much more of an issue in the biotech sector. For the wholesalers, higher drug prices increases overall revenues, which leads to margin expansion and more profits. When prices stop inflating at the same level, or even deflate, growth slows and company profits take a hit. Looking at MCK's performance over the last couple of years, investors don't see a very rosy picture going forward. Although all 3 companies are trading below their long-term averages, especially considering that this is a highly valued bull market, MCK takes the cake trading at ~11X earnings today as compared to a normal ratio of 16X.

Source: raps.org

MCK saw declines in both its gross profit and profit margins due to drug pricing this last year. The increasing utilization of generic drugs has come about as the FDA works on clearing the backlog of generics awaiting approval. Following the increased scrutiny, the agency has worked to streamline the process and lower the average review times for drugs. The backlog will likely be clear this year, which will halt the bleeding somewhat for the wholesalers on the pricing mix side. So far this year, management has seen pricing levels in-line with expectations, and no more talk about any price wars between the wholesalers.

One of the strategies the industry has been using to combat this reliance on drug price increases is the move towards a fee-based approach. These agreements pay the wholesalers for the distribution at a fair and set price, negating the effects of the changing drug prices. These new agreements will allow for more control over margins, which will be of great benefit to the company.

Healthcare IT

Source: Acquisition Presentation

MCK announced a deal last summer to combine its technology solutions business with Change healthcare to form a new healthcare IT company. MCK will be contributing the majority of its technology solutions division with the notable exceptions of the RelayHealth Pharmacy and EIS businesses. Change Healthcare is contributing mostly all of its businesses, and MCK will own ~70% of the combined firm. Additionally, MCK will be paid $1.25B at the close, and the company expects over $150M in annual synergies by the second year after close. The transaction is expected to close in the next few months.

The company will be engaged in providing software and analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services to cut costs, improve revenues, and increase cash flow for its clients. The rapidly growing healthcare IT market is an opportunity for MCK, especially considering the margins that technology companies are able to maintain. However, the technology solutions division has not been performing to par for some time, hence the spin off. Combining with Change Healthcare and giving the technology division the tools it needs should help it grow much more quickly than it did when it was part of MCK.

Acquisitions to Drive Growth

MCK has historically driven much of its growth through acquisitions. Just this last year, the company drove revenue growth despite its own headwinds through the closing of the UDG Healthcare Plc, Biologics, Inc., Vantage Oncology Holdings LLC, and Sainsbury Plc acquisitions. These acquisitions expanded MCK's geographic reach, with UDG Healthcare and Sainsbury Plc residing in Ireland and the UK. MCK also acquired Rexall Health in December 2016, a Canadian company giving MCK 470 retail pharmacies.

Numerous acquisitions can be dilutive to shareholders, considering integration risks and debt levels. However, the company has continued to deliver strong returns on invested capital, as shown below.

The acquisition of Vantage Oncology and Biologics will push MCK further in its specialty pharmacy distribution business, and will increase the scale and scope of its oncology and integrated cancer care offerings. The newest acquisition on deck is that of CoverMyMeds. MCK agreed to acquire the company for $1.1B, with a $270M incentive if CMM is able to reach certain performance goals through end of FY2019. CoverMyMeds is a healthcare IT company, specializing in electronic prior authorization technology. The company has been a partner of MCK's RelayHealth Pharmacy since 2010, and will continue to operate as an individual business unit. The company has a strong track record of driving returns through its acquisitions, and will likely continue to do so.

MCK Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

MCK's priorities are to maintain its investment grade credit rating, while committing $700-800M to internal investment and continuing to acquire companies. With nearly $6B in free cash flow this last year, the company has been able to acquire companies, repurchase shares, and increase its dividend without sacrificing internal investment.

MCK Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Long-term debt is on a downtrend, and the company will likely continue to pay down debt as required to maintain its credit rating. The company has cash on hand of $2.4B, with $1.8B offshore, and expects to receive $1.25B at the close of its Change Healthcare transaction. The dividend yield of 0.82% only equates to a payout ratio of ~13%, although the dividend has been grown at an average 16.7% over the last 10 years. MCK is not a strong dividend play, but buybacks and a low valuation still represented a shareholder yield of nearly 10% last year.

Looking at the graph above, MCK's share price has gone off a cliff. The company trades today at ~11X earnings, compared to its long-term average of 20.6X. However, the company likely won't be growing as quickly as the 17.5% earnings growth rate over that period, so the expected P/E ratio should be somewhere closer to 15X, likely.

With a return to a P/E ratio of 15X, and based on analyst estimates, MCK would yield an annualized total return from an investment today of ~13%. This is factoring in the headwinds the company faces today, and decreasing earnings this year. If headwinds abate, the company could surprise to the upside easily, since there is quite alot of pessimism in the name at the moment. The yield is such that dividend investors should likely look at Dividend Aristocrat and competitor CAH, but MCK represents the strongest value in its industry today.

