Venezuela Instability And What It Could Mean For The Global Oil Markets

Spikes in depletion rates across global conventional fields will fuel the non-OPEC supply decline for the next several years fueling the bullish oil thesis.

The ongoing protest is now into its fourth week, and the political instability will likely keep upstream capex low for the next 18 months.

The ongoing protest in Venezuela is now into its fourth week. The Venezuela opposition has finally managed a protest large enough to have a major impact on the ruling government. Whether President Maduro will relent his power is an entirely separate discussion, but the strength in the protest illustrates the political instability we have long observed in this troubled oil state nation.

Venezuela's oil production as of the latest third-party readings is below the critical 2 million b/d. The cascading effect from the severe drop in production ripples through Venezuela's own energy industry along with refinery throughput. Due to the heavy grade crude Venezuela produces, it needs light oil to help it refine products. The lack of ability to pay for crude imports and the lack of funds to export crude have resulted in Venezuela's exports to drop.

While individual field data isn't available, from the analysis of the amount of capex Venezuela has invested along with its recent production, it's obvious to us that the production decline trend will not stop even in the case oil prices rebound.

Source: Venezuelan Oil Production Courtesy of IEA

The lack of fund situation coupled with political instability will continue to put pressure on Venezuela's oil production. Currently the pace of decline month-over-month is around 50k b/d according to the latest third-party data, and the pace of the decline is expected to moderate by Q3 this year as some projects are brought online. The government's inability to pay servicing firms however has hampered its ability to close new contract deals likely resulting in its oil production to fall to 1.8 million b/d by the end of the year or 200k b/d below the consensus average.

The situation we are seeing in Venezuela is widespread in non-OPEC oil producing states as well. Lack of capex spending over the last 3 years has resulted in spikes in depletion rates across many conventional fields. In turn, producers have tried desperately to keep production from falling, but the resulting increase in depletion rates will have to moderate if the producers want to keep producing oil from these fields in 2-3 years' time.

As oil prices recover, we believe that conventional fields globally will have to start tapering back the recent production levels as to lower the rising depletion rates due to lack of capex investment. In turn, decline rates in production will rise as producers opt to produce less to preserve the field. In turn, this structural decline we will start to see in non-OPEC oil producing states will start to impact the global oil supply and demand balance, and result in a shortage of supplies.

