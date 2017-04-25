Barrick Gold: What To Make Of The Big Drop

Barrick didn't have the best quarter, but I'll discuss why the market may be overreacting to the news.

The stock was down more than 10% at one point Tuesday as the market was not happy with the results, along with falling gold prices.

Barrick Gold: Thoughts on Q1 Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) just released its first-quarter 2017 results on Tuesday. One look at the share price may lead you to believe it was a disastrous quarter, as Barrick shares were down more than 10% at one point. However, digging deeper into the earnings, I didn't think it was that bad of a quarter and I think the huge drop in Barrick's share price is unwarranted.

While the decline is partly due to lower gold prices, Barrick's stock was beaten down a little too much in my opinion, and I think this could be a good buying opportunity for investors. I previously listed Barrick as the #8 gold stock to own in 2017, and I am still standing by that selection.

Barrick certainly did not have a strong quarter, especially when compared to Q4 2016 earnings (which was arguably its best quarter to date). For some background, last quarter, Barrick reported $711 million in operating cash flow and $385 million in free cash flow. Gold production was strong at 1.52 million ounces at AISC finished at $732 per ounce. I applauded the company for this performance.

Following up this kind of performance is pretty tough. In Q1, Barrick's operating cash flow fell to $495 million, while free cash flow dropped to $161 million. Production fell to 1.31 million ounces, with AISC rising to $772 per ounce. Production and cash costs were in-line with expectations, but profitability suffered. I was not expecting free cash flow to fall by that much in one quarter.

So, what happened? Barrick faced higher sustaining capital expenditures in Q1, as well as higher project spending on its Nevada assets (this was expected). The main issue was at its Veladero mine. The company says that on March 28, a pipe carrying gold-bearing solution at the mine heap leach facility failed; the government temporarily restricted the addition of cyandide to the mine's heap leach facility. The mine is expected to be back to normal by June, assuming government approval.

Due to this incident, full-year production guidance at Veladero is now 630,000 to 730,000 ounces, down from 770,000 to 830,000 ounces; AISC guidance is between $890 - $990 per ounce, up from $840-$940 per ounce.

It's important to note that Barrick entered into a partnership with Shandong Gold Group on April 6, and this agreement occurred after the heap leach failure; the Chinese miner has agreed to buy 50% of the mine for $960 million, and the transaction should close by the end of Q2. Therefore, the issue at Veladero will have much less of an impact on Barrick's production and profitability once it's completed. Assuming 50% ownership following the completion of the transaction, Barrick's share of production will be 430,000 to 480,000 ounces.

Barrick's full-year gold production guidance has been reduced to 5.3-5.6 million ounces, from previous guidance of 5.6-5.9 million ounces, but the company says that two-thirds of this reduction is due to the sale of Veladero.

There were some bright spots this quarter, too. Barrick's balance sheet continues to strengthen. The company ended the quarter with $2.27 billion in cash and equivalents and $7.633 billion in debt, and it reduced $178 million total debt in Q1. The $960 million from the Veladero mine sale will go mainly towards debt repayment, too.

Results at its Nevada mines (Cortez and Goldstrike) was better than expected in Q1; looking at the Q1 report (page 30), Barrick's Nevada mines produced 521,000 ounces in Q1; 2017 production has been lifted to between 2.180 to 2.26 million ounces compared to the previous range of 2.160 to 2.24 million ounces.

This was not Barrick's best quarter, mainly due to the Veladero mine issue. But I don't think the steep drop in the share price is warranted. Barrick has strong production, low cash costs and is well on-track to achieve its debt reduction targets. I think this dip is a buying opportunity for investors, plain and simple.

