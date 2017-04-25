Skechers - International Growth Is What We Should Focus On

Skechers (NYSE:SKX) has recently reported good Q1 results, beating earnings and revenue estimates, but the stock didn't move much. The company has been delivering significant growth thanks to international expansion, while sales in North America are basically flat. I think the market is too pessimistic on the company's growth prospects, and that it isn't taking into account the company's momentum outside the United States. Trading at less than 15 times earnings, the stock is too cheap given the current growth rates. I expect EPS to slowly expand thanks to revenue growth and margin expansion.

Earnings And Revenue Beat; Flat Sales In The U.S.

Another revenue and earnings beat for Skechers is a positive sign in an already attractive investment scenario. The stock has experienced several moments of sudden volatility in the last few months, for example after the news that the CEO was aggressively buying the stock in November, and after the earnings beat in February. Nonetheless, none of those spikes triggered an uptrend, and the stock is still flat.

Skechers reported Q1 results on Thursday, posting an 11% earnings beat ($0.60 against $0.54 consensus) and a slight revenue beat ($1,070 million against $1,060 million consensus). Net sales grew 9.6%, driven by a strong expansion in the international business. Now consider management guidance provided in Q4 (from my previous article):

Guidance for Q1 2017 was very positive. Management expects revenue of $1.05B-$1.075B in Q1 vs. $1.04B consensus and EPS of $0.50 to $0.55. These numbers are significantly higher than the $1.04B consensus and, using the midpoint of the guidance, indicate that revenue is supposed to grow by 8.5% YoY, which is a significant acceleration from the current growth rate.

Earnings beat management's own guidance and revenue was in the high range of the guidance. Revenue growth was mainly driven by international expansion, while North America was basically flat, as higher net sales (+4.5%) were totally offset by lower prices (-4.8%). In the press release:

The growth was the result of a 16.8 percent increase in the Company's international wholesale business and a 12.8 percent increase in its Company-owned global retail business, which included comparable same store sales increases of 2.9 percent.

Comparable store sales have decelerated a bit compared to the previous quarter, but they still look good. It's important to keep in mind that the company's strategy mainly targets international expansion through the wholesale channel and new store openings, but comps must be monitored in order to have an idea of the brand's attractiveness. Comps are growing, and that's enough for the moment.

Skechers' international growth is supported by joint-venture partnerships with local distributors - a cost-effective way to increase the number of stores.

A joint venture between Skechers and a local distributor determines the amount of capital each company has to invest, what each company brings, and what percentage of ownership they have. Skechers is converting an increasing number of international distributors to JV partnerships, with a series of advantages. For example, the distributor will increase the offerings of Skechers products, since it will sell the full line and not just a limited number of products. At the same time, the company benefits from higher exposure to customers, which increases brand awareness. Moreover, some costs (such as COGS for the part of labor and allocated overhead) are shifted to the partner, resulting in higher gross margins compared to a normal distributor case. This can be easily seen, as the company reports gross margins by segment. Notice how margins in the international wholesale segment (which includes joint ventures) are much higher than those in the domestic wholesale channel, and are growing.

The strange thing is that the stock is barely moving (as of this writing), although it's clear that the company is still on a good growth path. Revenue growth has significantly accelerated from last quarter's rate (9.6% vs 5.8% in Q4 2016), but the stock is actually lower than it had been after Q4 earnings release. I don't see any particularly sound logic behind this relative valuation. Skechers is not losing momentum - growth is actually accelerating. I think investors are afraid of the deceleration in North America, as the region accounts for almost half of the total sales, but they are ignoring the opportunity outside the region. Maybe it's disappointing that growing sales were offset by lower prices, but it's obvious that North America is not the place where we should expect high growth rates. This market is dominated by Nike (NYSE:NKE) and remains highly competitive due to the expansion efforts of brands such as Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF), Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) and Puma. Asia, Latin America, Middle East are the places to look at if we want to see growth, for obvious reasons - young and growing populations, growing economies, relative underpenetration.

My opinion on Skechers has not changed. Flattening revenue in the United States may be bad news on one side, but the main focus should be on emerging markets. This now accounts for more than half of total sales, and these are the places where we can find growth. We don't need to run complex DCF models to see that the stock is trading at an attractive valuation, if the current growth rate can be sustained. Trading at less than 15 times 2017E earnings, there is little to no growth priced in the stock. The market seems to believe that the company won't be able to translate revenue growth into earnings growth. Either that, or there are concerns that the current growth rate is not sustainable. Or the market is focusing only on the domestic business.

I don't think that the relative weakness in the United States is a good reason to be negative on the stock. The brand is not growing in the region, but it is not declining either. Google Trends clearly shows that the interest for "Skechers" in the United States is basically flat:

If sales remain flat in the region, the company will still have more than half of the business (51.3% of sales) growing at a high pace. I think this is not correctly taken into account by the market.

Why the stock is an attractive long

My investment thesis on SKX is rather simple. The stock has posted a severe decline after a strong uptrend supported by exceptional growth. In both cases (the initial run-up and the recent correction) the movement has extended too much. Now, SKX trades at less than 15 times earnings, while the apparel industry trades at a median P/E of 21. Skechers is a profitable and growing company, with a solid balance sheet and strong free cash flows. We are still talking about a fashion company, so an investment in this stock carries a certain degree of risk. That's why it's a good idea to compare SKX to other stocks in the fashion industry. It doesn't make sense to pick Nike and Adidas for a comparison because they have a stronger position and brand power. I prefer to consider a basket of stock from other segments of the fashion industry but that are reporting similar or lower growth rates. Look at how Skechers is the fastest growing company in this basket:

SKX Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

As we can see these companies have been reporting lower growth rates for a while, but all trade in line with SKX or at higher forward P/E multiples:

SKX PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The reason is simple: earnings have not followed revenue growth in recent times. This is in part due to the heavy investments to push the brand outside the United States, and I expect revenue growth to slowly dilute SG&A expenses in the next 1-2 years. Moreover, there is another "force" that will drive earnings growth. As we have seen in the previous paragraph, the company's retail and international segments enjoy higher margins than the distributor segment. Since those segments are expected to grow faster than the distributor segment, we can expect a slow margin expansion in the coming quarters/years, other things being equal. I expect the combined effect of revenue growth and margin expansion to drive earnings in the next few years, and I think the stock would trade much closer to its peers if the company started to show earnings growth again. We could see the stock trade closer to a P/E of 21 (industry average), implying up to 45% upside.

