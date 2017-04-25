National Beverage Corporation: Let's Play Liar's Poker

This is a quick follow up to my recent article: National Beverage Corp.: A Retail Cult Stock. Not surprisingly, within the commentary section of my article, there were more than 100 comments, thus far. In today's piece, I'm proposing that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) play a game of Liar's Poker. If efficient market theory holds for shares of FIZZ and its shares are fairly valued at current prices, nearly a $4 billion enterprise value, then perhaps insiders could sell 5 million shares in a secondary offering. If these shares were absorbed then this would end the debate right there and then.

For context, my view is that due to the very thin retail float in shares of FIZZ, there isn't accurate price discovery. Again, the proof would be in pudding if there were sufficient institutional demand, such that FIZZ could place 5 million shares in institutional hands. I would argue that this secondary couldn't be placed at anywhere close to $88 per share. Yes, Q3 2017 results were good and surpassed analyst estimates, but the move from $60 to $90 feels like pure and simple momentum.

After all, if my bearish stance is off base then FIZZ insiders could cash in 5 million shares, or nearly $440 million in gross proceeds, and this would unequivocally prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the parabolic move in shares of FIZZ wasn't simply a short squeeze fueled by a tiny retail float of less than 6 million shares.

Switching gears, on April 5, 2017, the WSJ published an article: Bears Are Betting LaCroix Is Too Bubbly. Here's an excellent chart displaying LaCroix's torrid sales growth.

We'll call it $330 million, per the WSJ, in 2016 sales. I'm puzzled how the bulls somehow conclude that this business is magically worth $4 billion. Yes, the growth rate is impressive, but why would a Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) or Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) pay $3 or $4 billion for a seltzer business? What would the big two be buying for such a lofty price tag? They both have best in class economies of scale, distribution, and marketing budgets. What is so extraordinary about LaCroix's seltzer that the big two can't catch up?

Yes, I get it that soda has become very unpopular due to its high sugar and calorie content. And yes, I am also aware of grassroots initiatives to aggressively tax soda in a few progressive cities (Philadelphia and parts of California). However, it is a giant intellectual leap to suggest that LaCroix with its own clever grassroots marketing and trendy packing/cans will continue to grow at such a robust pace for the next decade.

Here are Wall Street estimates, from Credit Suisse, the only firm covering FIZZ.

Per my pro-forma estimates, it appears that FIZZ's Q4 2017 revenue growth rate is projected to slow from 20.3% to 17.9%.

Here are the major competitors:

Dr. Pepper Snapple (NYSE:DPS).

Privately-held Polar.

Poland Springs owned by Nestle.

Takeaway

I challenge the insiders of FIZZ to a friendly game of Liar's Poker. Perhaps they could call up a few investment bankers and prove to the world that they could successfully sell 5 million shares out of their vast 35 million share holdings. If there is an active market for that many new shares, which by the way is only 10.7% of FIZZ's entire float, then insider will prove that the run up from $46 since January 2017 to north of $93 last week is real.

Moreover, when I back into the numbers, it appears that in Q4 (YoY) FY17 estimates, the implied revenue growth rate is 17.9% compared to 20.3% for Q3 YoY FY17. I am convinced that FIZZ's stock is a massive bubble fueled by a strong retail following, momentum, and a thin float. Moreover, if you visit a grocery store or do some comparison online shopping, LaCroix is 50% - 100% more expensive than many of its peers on an apples to apples volume basis. This is unsustainable as this is seltzer water and not some amazing proprietary technological breakthrough. I have tasted LaCroix, Poland Springs, Polar, and Schweppes and LaCroix, and in my view, it isn't exactly revolutionary, or even better.