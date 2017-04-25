CN Rail Impressive Q1 Report: 2017 Guidance Raised

Key railroad metrics were up, as were the quarterly earnings numbers.

Canadian National Railway TSX:CNR or (NYSE:CNI) posted a very good earnings report once again.

In case you are not familiar with the scope of CN, let me introduce to CN, with facts I found interesting from the quarterly release:

CN has a unique rail network, of approximately 20,000 route miles of track, spans Canada and mid-America, uniquely connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico costs as well as having efficient connections to all other Class I railroads.

CN handles over $250 billion worth of goods annually and carries almost 300 million tons of cargo and is amazingly diversified. In 2016, no commodity group accounted for more than 24% of total revenues and geographically, 17% of revenues relate to United States (U.S.) domestic traffic, 34% transborder traffic, 18% Canadian domestic traffic and 31% overseas traffic.

CN is the originating carrier for over 85%, and the originating AND terminating carrier for over 65%, of its network traffic, which gives it the advantage to build on services already provided and to efficiently use assets.

This quarter's results compared with Q1 2016:

Revenue was up 8% from Q1 2016 at $3,206 million.

Net income up 12% at $884 million.

Earnings per share was up 15% to $1.15 inline with expectations.

Operating income was up 7% to $1,303 million.

Operating expenses were also up 9% to $1,903 million.

The very important operating ratio was 59.4%, up 0.5%.

These results show that the growth in the revenue was able to flow down to the bottom line of the earnings per share.

In the press release, Luc Jobin, CN President and Chief Executive Officer, said:

"I am very proud of the solid response from our team of railroaders in accommodating the strong demand during the quarter. We delivered record first-quarter volumes,including a 14 percent increase in Western Canadian grain tonnage moved over our network, despite a return to more demanding winter conditions versus last year.

The biggest surprise in the report was that the guidance was raised.

The first question in the lengthy Q&A part of the call from Cherilyn Radbourne from TD Securities addressed why CN raised guidance, especially this early in the year as this is very unusual.

The reply from CEO Luc Jobin was that it was obvious this year to the management team that CN was gaining traction. He went on to explain that sometimes the weather can affect planned results especially early in the year and the business is not usually as clear as they would like by this time, but that this year they have seen tailwinds from global commodity prices. Additionally the operating team identified a number of business opportunities and have pursued those successfully.

"We can see good momentum...We've been known to be a tad conservative....but when we can see it, touch it, feel it; we are confident we can nail it. With that in mind we raised our guidance and at the same time we decided to give more precision around the guidance - a bit of a different approach, a quantitative range - with what we think the year could potentially look like." Mr Jobin is 'constructive in terms of volume growth' and stated, 'We have the resources, and continue to improve on our quality product.'

Though raising the guidance in Q1 was a surprise, it was not a surprise that CN met analysts expectations. On March 3rd, Seeking Alpha reported that CN was upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank saying volumes were coming in ahead of estimates. On March 14th Seeking Alpha reported that Wells Fargo initiated coverage of the rails with an Outperform rating on CN.

Key metrics for the quarter also showed higher productivity.

When asked if they can continue to gain customers and increase business, the response from Mr. Jobin was matter-of-fact,

"It is very competitive out there...customers are rewarding us....we're confident...but we're not cocky here, we earn our business the old fashioned way. We earn it every day by giving our customers the best service we can."

From the Management's Discussion and Analysis in the quarterly report,

"The Company expects to see growth across a range of commodities, particularly in intermodal traffic, Canadian grain, frac sand, finished vehicles, and coal exports. The Company continues to see volume weakness in thermal coal shipments to domestic markets. Underpinning the 2017 business outlook, the Company now assumes that North American industrial production will increase by approximately two percent. For the 2016/2017 crop year, the grain crops in both Canada and the U.S. were above their respective five-year averages. The Company assumes that the 2017/2018 grain crops in both Canada and the U.S. will be in line with their respective five-year averages"

CN Rail's share price has also rewarded shareholders particularly well over the last eight months as shown in this chart from stockcharts.com.

I have been a shareholder since January 2013, and my first purchase has an adjusted cost of $47.07. I have averaged up substantially and in 2016 had the interruption of my shares being called away and being overly cautious and slow to repurchase. Though I am unlikely to write calls on my shares again, I am not looking to buy more today. I am very bullish on CN, but the price is also quite high. Thankfully, I do not have to make that decision as I already have a 'full' position, though it is my tenth largest holding of thirty.

The FAST Graph (used with permission) shows a sobering return to very high valuation.

Analyst price targets range from $99 to $135 and with the more specific information from this report, they are likely to be revised in the upcoming weeks. Keep an eye on the reports section of your brokerage platform. This will also adjust upward the green shaded earnings area on the above FAST Graph.

Dividends were not touched as they were raised last quarter to 0.4125 per share, representing an increase of 10% over 2016's dividend. Though CN does not pay a high dividend, it certainly provides high dividend growth. The dividend growth chart is from FAST Graphs and used with permission.

The operating team has proven they can successfully pursue business, and with continued tailwinds, CN will continue to be an earnings growth story which will drive dividends and share price.

