Why Freeport-McMoRan Is A Short

The catalyst is the Fed rolling bonds off its balance sheet and ending the reinvestment program of securities it bought during QE.

There is bearish sentiment towards Chinese stocks (NYSEARCA:FXI) and speculative pressure on the yuan, associated with capital outflows with likely increase, along with a deteriorating Chinese economy. Below are one-year and one-month charts, respectively of the Shanghai Composite Index. China is a major demand center for commodities (NYSE:RIO).

Source: Bloomberg

The global reflation trade will likely unwind, as emerging markets face pressure in the near future. The Fed is trying to place upward pressure on U.S. bond yields and be preemptive on inflation. The U.S. economy is resilient to shocks, according to Fed Chair Yellen in a post-FOMC press conference. The likely response function of the Fed to a Chinese economic/financial shock is to continue to tighten policy and stay on the current path. Other central banks such as the ECB (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) (NYSEARCA:VGK) and Bank of Japan (NYSEARCA:DXJ) are more dovish and likely to push rates lower and extend QE programs if there is an EM and/or oil price downturn.

This divergence in policy is responsible for the U.S. dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) appreciation to date and the potential for another phase higher. Higher U.S. yields will place upward pressure on the U.S. dollar, along with a high amount of dollar-denominated emerging market (NYSEARCA:EEM) corporate debt increasing demand for U.S. dollars.

The reflation theme runs contrary to the divergent theme. In the reflation theme, which I expect to unwind, the idea is higher global inflation will prompt the ECB and other central banks to raise interest rates with the Fed being behind the curve on U.S. inflation. This would push the U.S. dollar lower and commodity prices higher. While I agree with this long term, I think there will first be a pullback in inflationary expectations largely because of a downturn in China.

Oppositely, the divergence theme is based on U.S. dollar appreciation, and I think this is more likely for the near term until China goes through an economic rebalancing and corporate/banking sector restructuring and resets to a more sustainable growth path. This will not be steady in the interim.

Iron ore (NYSE:VALE) is over-supplied and has entered a bear market. Oil has breached the $50 a barrel mark. Below are pictured iron ore prices and U.S. oil inventories. It's quite bearish for both. U.S. shale supply (NYSE:REN) (NYSEMKT:LNG) and rig counts have ramped up and will continue until oil prices fall again. OPEC is not going to subsidize marginal U.S. production.

Source: BusinessInsider.com

China's growth model of investment demand led growth is facing diminishing returns. Chinese corporate debt at 170% of GDP is untenable. There will likely be a non-performing loan crisis in China stemming from the over-indebted corporate sector. This will hit banks' capital ratios as a higher unemployment rates spill over into a slowing Chinese economy leading to more non-performing loans from households as well. The authorities in China are trying to cool the housing market and rebalance towards a more sustainable consumer-based growth model. The yuan will be under speculative pressure, and capital outflows from China will increase as the Fed moves and the U.S. dollar launches another phase higher. In response to a downturn, the PBOC is likely inclined to lower interest rates, which would cause a decline in the yuan.

Lastly, near-term politics and Trump's agenda are pushing for lower corporate taxes from 35% to 15%. This is positive for growth and capital inflows in the U.S. The infrastructure plan is inflationary and positive for commodities, but I think it will be difficult to pass and will come later. The tax plan has priority and is expected this week. This should boost the U.S. dollar and growth expectations. This increases the chance of a June rate hike and a beginning of an unwinding of the Fed's balance sheet by year end (NYSEARCA:TLT) (NYSEARCA:TBT).

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is very exposed to copper and gold prices, both of which I expect to decline. Copper and gold (NYSEARCA:GDX) (NYSEARCA:GLD) (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) (NYSEARCA:DUST) (NYSEARCA:JDST) (NYSE:ABX) prices are historically still elevated, as shown in the charts below, and there is a lot of downside risk.

Copper prices. Source: macrotrends.net

Gold prices. Source: macrotrends.net

Freeport has taken on a lot of debt, approximately $16 billion, with the majority being due by 2023. The company has a cash position of around $4 billion. If copper prices decline and operating cash flow deteriorates, Freeport could have a difficult time servicing its debt, and market concerns regarding this issue could heighten. There are also covenants on its $4 billion revolving credit facility that debt cannot exceed a ratio to EBITDA of 3.75. If the credit facility is pulled, this could trigger cross-defaults. Below is pictured Freeport's debt maturity profile.

Source: Morningstar.com

I would encourage investors to limit their exposure to the commodity sector for the near term. If one must have exposure to commodity producers, it should be in the form of low debt companies with the ability to ride out a downturn in pricing. Freeport is highly leveraged to copper prices. While copper prices have risen recently and Freeport's share price has benefited, the downside price risks are still present. The reasons are an unwinding of the reflation trade, a potential hard-landing in China, divergence in global monetary policies, a delay in Trump's infrastructure plan, and an appreciating U.S. dollar.

The catalyst for a downturn in inflationary expectations and copper prices are two-fold. First, the Fed will be engaging in essentially reverse QE through ending its bond reinvestment program, which is negative for commodity prices. Second, China, which is a major demand center for commodities and copper, could very well go through an economic hard-landing. Investors should closely monitor developments in U.S. monetary policy and China's economy.

Disclosure: I am/we are short REN, LNG, ABX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long JDST, Planning on initiating short in FCX in Next 72 hours.