5 Reasons To Sell Essendant Short Before Earnings

Aside from weakening business prospects and a decline in institutional ownership, the stock also trades at a two-time resistance level which presents a favorable entry for shorts going into earnings.

I have been tracking Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) - a wholesale distributor of workplace items - since the beginning of March, and institutional ownership has declined from 97% to 94%. There is substantial pressure on ESND fundamentally and with earnings scheduled to be reported after the closing bell tomorrow (April 26), I recommend avoiding shares or even shorting.

The bear case:

1. It may seem as if there is nothing inherently wrong with the company's sales over the past 3 years, but Essendant's products are beginning to experience softer demand. Management is projecting 2017 sales to be down 4%, with "flat" being the best-case scenario.

2. As a middleman in a declining market, Essendant is finding that customers are switching to lower margin products or doing business with Essendant's competitors instead, as evidenced by the recent loss of business from a large retailer who decided to do just that and switch over to one of ESND's competitors. For this reason, I believe ESND's business will decline over time on the basic logic that if one long-time customer has found a better value proposition elsewhere, then more of ESND's customers may soon follow.

3. As ESND's story begins to trend towards the negative, institutional investors might decide to throw in the towel and sell their shares, causing further share price declines. In the past seven weeks alone, institutional ownership has declined 3 percent from 97% to 94%. This metric is a big reason I have initiated a short position before tomorrow's earnings, as I perceive it to be a lead signal for things to come.

4. Technically, ESND is trading at a two-time resistance point, highlighted by the daily chart below:

This presents a favorable entry point for short sellers who are willing to expose themselves to earnings volatility.

5. Speaking of earnings volatility, ESND has experienced significant sell-offs after earnings 3 times in a row.

Risks:

The balance sheet shows a book value of $781M against a current market cap of $587M, which may be interpreted bullishly by some investors. However, I see this is a potential value trap. In 2015, ESND recorded a $129M impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, and with sales expected to decline in 2017 and COGS higher by ~$100M in 2016 compared to the prior year and the potential loss of more customers moving forward, I would not buy shares of ESND based solely on the book value/market cap spread.

Info on my trade:

For my purposes, this is a short-term play on earnings, and the possibility of further institutional selling. I plan to hold my position no longer than a few months at most, and if the stock does decline dramatically after earnings, I do plan to take some or even all of my shares off the table.

Over the long term, I do see the possibility of even more significant downside, but I would have to assess the earnings report and decide from there if I am willing to hold onto a short position for an extended period of time.

Those who agree with my bearish arguments and decide to follow me into this trade should make sure to manage risk properly and to do their own independent research in conjunction with my notes here, especially if they are not familiar with the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ESND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.