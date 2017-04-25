Halliburton Is Turning Around, But Needs To Do More

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), one of the world's largest oilfield services companies, is recovering quickly, thanks to the surge in US drilling activity. But there is one crucial area where the Houston, Texas-based company hasn't shown any improvement yet.

On Monday, Halliburton released results for the first quarter of 2017 in which it posted the first increase in revenues since the start of the downturn, which was the first quarter of 2014. The company said that it is benefiting from the uptake in drilling activity in North America, particularly the increase in demand for pressure pumping and well construction services in the US. The company saw completion and production revenues climb to $2.60 billion from $2.32 billion in 1Q16 and $2.27 billion in 4Q16. Total revenues increased to $4.28 billion from $4.20 billion in 1Q16 and $4.02 billion in 4Q16. The result was also ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of revenues of $4.26 billion, as per data from Thomson Reuters.

Halliburton said that drilling activity in North America increased rapidly in the first quarter from the fourth quarter, thanks to the improvement in oil price environment. The price of US benchmark WTI crude averaged more than $52 a barrel in 1Q17, up from ~$49 a barrel in 4Q16. That fueled 27% increase in US land rig count. In this backdrop, Halliburton said that it has managed to increase its US land revenues by 30%. The outperformance of revenue growth as compared to rig count indicates that Halliburton may have gained market share. Halliburton's total North America revenues climbed 23.8% sequentially to $2.23 billion, which is commendable.

Remember, in 4Q16, the sequential revenue growth of 9% seen in North America lagged far behind rig count growth of 23% in the corresponding period. Back then, Halliburton may have lost some of its market share to its competitors. But since then, Halliburton changed its strategy by making the protection of its leadership position in North America's market a top priority. The company previously said that it would rapidly deploy additional resources in North America to meet the increased demand and regain market share. The fruits of that decision were apparent in 1Q17.

On the flip side, Halliburton has also previously warned that it will incur additional costs as it quickly brings idle equipment and other resources online. The company said that this would hurt its bottom-line in the short term, but will generate dividends in the long term. Not surprisingly, despite reporting an increase in revenues, the company did not post a commensurate increase in profits.

For 1Q17, Halliburton reported an adjusted profit of $0.04 per share, which was flat from $0.04 per share seen in 4Q16 and down from $0.07 per share in 1Q16. The company's operating margin, as adjusted, also fell to 4.7% from 6.9% in 4Q16 and 5.4% in 1Q16. Furthermore, Halliburton has warned that its earnings will remain under pressure in the current quarter (2Q17) as well. But I believe earnings and margins should begin to improve from the third quarter as costs associated with reactivating idled equipment begins to decline.

In terms of revenues and earnings growth, Halliburton has pulled off a far better performance than its rival Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). Unlike Halliburton, Schlumberger saw its revenues and adjusted earnings drop 3.1% and 7.4% on a sequential basis to $6.89 billion and $0.25 per share respectively. But the one crucial area where Halliburton lags behind its bigger competitor is financial health.

Schlumberger has one of the lowest debt levels in the industry, Halliburton, on the other hand, has one of the highest. The latter's debt problem stems from its failed attempt to acquire Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) for $28 billion. In the latest quarterly results, Halliburton's total debt clocked in at $10.9 billion, down 11.9% from 4Q16 and 29.1% from 1Q16. But the company's cash reserves have also fallen significantly which has offset the positive impact of debt reduction.

At the end of March, the company had $2.1 billion of cash reserves, down from $4 billion at the end of 4Q16 and $9.6 billion a year earlier. Consequently, Halliburton's balance sheet is actually looking even more stretched. Its net debt ratio has climbed to 49.5% from 47% at the end of 4Q16 and 30.8% in 1Q16. By comparison, Schlumberger's net debt ratio was at just 22% at the end of 1Q17.

On a positive note, Halliburton does not have any significant ($1bn or more) near-term maturities. In the first quarter of this year, the company redeemed $1 billion of senior notes due September 2019, which was its only large near term debt. Now, the earliest major debt maturity will likely be the $1.1 billion of 3.5% senior notes due August 2023.

In short, Halliburton still has a lot of work to do to fix its financial health. But the good thing is that the company, despite the weak earnings and a drop in margins, is heading in the right direction. The revenues are finally growing and with growth in the US drilling activity, earnings and cash flow growth will follow. That should put the company in a better position to reduce its debt load.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in Schlumberger and Halliburton.