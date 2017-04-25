Lockheed Martin: Shrinking Yields

The shrinking yields highlight how investors are getting less value for the stock above $270.

The recent stock gains sit squarely on multiple expansion and not exactly value creation by the defense company.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is down nearly $8 after a mixed Q117 earnings report. Despite very bullish news for the defense sector over the last few months, my investment thesis hasn't changed much.

The stock is trading back down below $270 as the rally to new all-time highs stalls. Is now really the time to chase Lockheed Martin higher?

The headline numbers suggest that the defense company missed EPS estimates by a wide $0.18 margin. The reality is that a couple of one-time charges cost Lockheed Martin roughly $0.39 so the real issue is that revenues missed targets by $170 million.

Very noteworthy is that the company raised operating cash flows for the year to $6.0 billion, up from $5.7 billion. The lowered EPS guidance was due entirely to the one-time charges that Lockheed Martin doesn't adjust out of the reported numbers.

So while the headlines are problematic with the actual reality, the numbers further highlight the extremely stretched valuation. The company raised 2017 revenue guidance that still sits only slightly above 6% growth for the year while the stock trades at an incredible 22x EPS guidance for the year.

The reality is that a lot of the stock gains have come from expanded P/E multiples over the last year. If Lockheed Martin traded at the same forward P/E multiple as the start of 2016, the stock would trade closer to $210, not $270.

LMT PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

One of the best ways to highlight this altering of the valuation is via the net payout yield. The yield that combines the net stock buyback yield and the dividend yield is a great indication of how the company views value in the stock.

For Q1 alone, Lockheed Martin only repurchased $500 million worth of shares after spending a similar $501 million in the prior period quarter. The amount of shares bought dipped to 1.9 million from 2.4 million last Q1 showing the significant impact from the higher sock prices.

In essence, the defense company has no more cash to invest in capital returns, yet the stock is up 30%. The end result is that the net payout yield is down to multi-year lows at roughly 5%.

LMT Net Common Payout Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that Lockheed Martin has rallied since turning sour on the stock. The shrinking yields and rising P/E multiple suggest that investors are taking on more risk and deriving less value from paying up for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.