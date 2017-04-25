Biogen: Key Q1 2017 Insights

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) reported Q1 2017 results before the market opened on April 25. The stock then trended up, despite revenue growth since Q1 2016 being anemic.

The main event of Q1 was the spin-off of the blood diseases division, Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV). Two of Biogen's fasting growing therapies, Alprolix and Eloctate, went with Bioverativ, but showed about a month's worth of revenue for Biogen in the quarter. Together they generated about $74 million in sales for Biogen. We will learn how much they generated for Bioverativ when the company reports on May 4.

New Focus is on expanding the neural pipeline

Michel Vounatsos is the new Biogen CEO, appointed in January. He had previously been the chief commercial officer. He emphasized that in addition to executing on its current franchise, Biogen will be making more investments in its pipeline, both internally and by licensing candidates from outside the company. The focus will be on neural disorders. Following the successful launch of Spinraza for SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) in the U.S. in the quarter, that seems like a good strategy. It leverages Biogen's expertise gained from its MS (multiple sclerosis) franchise.

It also explains the spin-off of Bioverativ. The hemophilia commercial products, and pipeline of potential blood disorder products, does not fit the new focus.

Alzheimer's will remain a focus. If anything, Biogen doubled down on the disease by obtaining an exclusive license from Bristol-Myers Squibb for BMS-98168. Phase 2 studies for the compound are in the works for both Alzheimer's and PSP (progressive supranuclear palsy).

In short, after a period of cutting back on some programs to increase margins, Biogen is now tacking to adding programs to potentially grow revenue. For long term investors that is a plus. But it also adds to risk, because no matter how good a therapy looks in preclinical trials or anywhere on the path to regulatory approval, there is always a substantial possibility of failure.

Basic Q1 Numbers

As usual GAAP and non-GAAP numbers were substantially different. The main difference between the two this quarter was a $345 million charge related to the Forward Pharma licensing agreement, included in GAAP but not in non-GAAP earnings. For a full reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP numbers see the Q1 press release. Keep in mind that the Bioverativ spin-off cut into sequential and annual growth.

GAAP Results:

Revenues were $2.81 billion, down 2% sequentially from $2.87 billion and up 3% from $2.73 billion in the year-earlier quarter.

Net income was $748 million, up 15% sequentially from $0.65 billion and down 23% from $971 million in the year-earlier quarter.

EPS (earnings per share, diluted) were $3.46, up 16% sequentially from $2.99 and down 22% from $4.43 year-earlier.

Non-GAAP Results:

Net income was $1.12 billion, up 3% sequentially from $1.09 billion and up 7% from $1.05 billion year-earlier.

EPS was $5.20, up 3% sequentially from $5.04 and up 9% from $4.79 year-earlier.

If you use the non-GAAP EPS and annualize it to $20.80, then apply a P/E ratio of 20 appropriate to Biogen's growth rate, you could rationalize a $400 stock price. But there are a lot of factors to think about with a pharmaceutical company besides the annual EPS and a P/E appropriate to its growth rate.

Cash ended the quarter at $5.7 billion, but there are $6.5 billion in notes and other debt. That would indicate Biogen's product in-licensing, or outright acquisitions of smaller companies, is likely to be on a relatively small scale compared to a company like Celgene.

Here is a complete breakdown of revenues by therapy:



Source: Openicon.com.

*Rituxan is unconsolidated joint business revenue

**Eloctate and Alprolix revenue represent the portion of the quarter before they were spun off to Bioverativ.

Spinraza and Ocrevus

Roche's Ocrevus for primary progressive MS was approved by the FDA in March. Biogen will receive tiered royalties. The launch will cut into Biogen product revenue as Ocrevus gains market share, partly offset by royalties received on it.

MS is a crowded, competitive field. As you can see by the table above, Biogen's MS therapies have matured to a slow-growth phase. Tecfidera went through a rapid ramp up the last few years, but grew only 1% y/y. The interferons, Avonex and Plegridy, had revenue fall 3% y/y. Tysabri saw growth after a relatively long period of stability, but it is not a new drug.

Moving beyond MS makes sense for Biogen. The Alzheimer's drugs, including BMS-98168, are part of that plan. So far, no Alzheimer's drug aimed at slowing progression has succeeded in getting an FDA approval, so branching out beyond Alzheimer's is also a plus.



Source: Biogen.com.

The success of Spinraza, which showed first revenue of $5 million in Q4 and ramped to $47 million in Q1, shows the new strategy can be successful. Spinal Muscular Atrophy is an orphan drug indication, and Biogen executives indicated they are looking at other neural orphan diseases to tackle.

Biosimilar revenue is also ramping nicely. That is a well-known story, so I won't cover it here.

Conclusions

Given the usual caveats, Biogen looks deeply undervalued to me.

Guidance (given at the Q4 conference) of GAAP EPS $18.00 to $18.80, Non-GAAP EPS $20.45 to $21.25, looks reasonable to me given the Q1 results. Using a P/E of 20 would imply an end-of-year stock price of $360 to $420 per share. Biogen had closed at $276.86 per share on Monday, April 24.

Back when the initial, Phase 1 results for the Alzheimer's therapy aducanumab were announced in March 2015, BIIB briefly spiked to over $400 per share. It appears that the market is discounting success with this drug to zero.

There are risks to adding a lot of R&D expense to expand the pipeline, as well as using cash to acquire outside assets. I think the risks are worthwhile. At some point, some company is going to get positive results from an Alzheimer's drug, and it might be aducanumab or another Biogen contender or some combination of them.

I expect Biogen to announce more therapy acquisitions, and more entries from its preclinical pipeline, as 2017 progresses. If the stock were priced to perfection, assuming positive results from aducanumab, I would be urging caution. But aside from the usual rule of keeping a balanced portfolio, I think the rewards to risk ratio at the current stock price is high.

In short, Biogen is starting to act more like Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG).

I have owned Biogen stock since February 2008. It currently represents about 6% of my portfolio, which is close to my portfolio limit for any one stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB, BIVV, CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.