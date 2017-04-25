Exxon Shareholders Should Get Ready For Another Quarter In The Black

Its downstream unit should see continued improvement over the next few quarters as driving season gets underway and maintenance seasons ends.

Higher upstream realizations and much stronger crack spreads in March should be at least partially reflected on its financial statements.

Before the market opens on April 28, energy giant Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) will announce its Q1 2017 results and shortly thereafter hold its conference call. There are several important events shareholders and interested investors alike should keep in mind heading into earnings season.

Source: Exxon Mobil Corporation

Earnings, cash flow, capex

While most if not all of its peers were posting large losses over the past two years, Exxon Mobil barely broke a sweat when it posted $7.84 billion in earnings last year. That comes on top of multi-billion dollar impairment charges, indicating the resilience of Exxon's asset base. That was less than the $16.15 billion and $32.52 billion in net income Exxon posted in 2015 and 2014, respectively, but still an impressive figure given the circumstances.

Even with a $2 billion upstream impairment charge Exxon still posted $1.68 billion in profit in Q4, and that figure should have moved higher in Q1 2017 largely due to improving upstream realizations. While its international upstream operations have been profitable ($4.35 billion in net income last year), its domestic upstream unit has not and higher prices will help alleviate those massive losses ($4.15 billion in losses in 2016, on top of $1.08 billion in losses in 2015).

Weak refining margins in Q4 held Exxon back a bit, and maintenance season runs for most of Q1. That isn't to imply that Exxon's downstream division isn't profitable, it is and that's a core reason why the firm remained in the black during the downturn (combined, foreign and domestic downstream operations posted over $4 billion in net income last year), but seasonal and market factors need to be taken into account.

Starting in Q2, Exxon's refining division will be back in full swing as US driving season picks up and maintenance season ends. The exact timing of that can change a bit but for the most part gasoline demand is weak in the Winter and strong in Spring and Summer. From early-Q2 (or late Q1) until the beginning of Q4, Exxon's refining division is at its strongest. Over the past five full years, excluding 2013, Exxon's weakest quarter tended to be in the Winter.

For the most part crack spreads (difference between oil prices, the input, and petroleum products like gasoline or diesel, the output) in Q1 were roughly flat compared to Q4, but really started to take off in March. If crack spreads stay at a similar level throughout Q2, Exxon's refining unit will see a major boost in its bottom line. Lower refining margins pushed Exxon's total downstream income down by roughly $2.3 billion from 2015 to 2016.

Strong performance at its Chemicals division (generated $4.6 billion in net income last year, up from 2015 levels) would help offset any seasonal factors at its refining unit, but really it's better upstream prices that will pave the way forward. The pick up in refining margins in March may be partially reflected in its financials.

Investors should pay attention to how the maintenance season is impacting Exxon's results and just how favorable the improving upstream environment will be received by its financial statements. There is a decent chance Exxon posted a larger profit in Q1 than in Q4, the question is should investors expect that to grow higher by the middle of the year (assuming energy prices stay flat).

There is also the cash flow situation to take into account. Unlike its peers, Exxon Mobil generated enough cash flow during 2016 to cover its capital expenditure program. Like its peers, Exxon outspent its operating cash flow streams in order to cover its dividend payments. Investors should see under what circumstances and/or when Exxon Mobil aims to start generating free cash flow again.

Exxon generated $22.1 billion in operating cash flow last year while spending $19.3 billion on capex and $12.5 billion on shareholder payouts. Where its capex budget ends up during the 2018-2020 time period will determine if Exxon needs a $55 or a $65 Brent world to break even on a cash flow basis.

As of its latest big update, Exxon is aiming for roughly $22 billion in capital expenditures this year. Higher than last year but still far smaller than its 2015 levels. Most of that budget is going towards its upstream unit with a couple billion dollars allocated to both its Chemical and Downstream divisions as well.

Even with higher upstream realizations and possibly better refining margins as tailwinds, that budget will require continued improvement on the upstream front to be fully covered. This is where commentary on Exxon's long term capex guidance comes into play. A more optimistic outlook indicates a larger budget, and visa-versa for a more pessimistic outlook.

Unconventional update

After throwing down $6.6 billion to buy up additional Permian Basin acreage in January, $5.6 billion of which is funded by equity and the rest is made up of contingent cash payments that won't start until 2020, Exxon Mobil should have a lot to talk about when it comes to its unconventional strategy.

Investors should look out for commentary how much capex or the number of rigs Exxon is running in the Permian, where those rigs are located and what formations they are targeting, and any noteworthy operational gains. Potential additions to Exxon's low cost Permian drilling portfolio should also be monitored (which will largely come from its latest acquisition but there could also be additions through operational gains, cost cuts), as an oil giant of this size needs a long growth runway to really make an impact.

Another key unconventional development to keep in mind is Exxon's investments in Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale. With a focus on dry gas production, Exxon is developing what could be a fairly economical play as the Argentinean government has stepped in to encourage development. Exxon will have invested around $750 million into the Vaca Muerta by the end of 2017 as it lays the groundwork for expansion.

Through 2018, natural gas producers get a $7.50/Mcf realized price (provided for by the Argentinean government) compared to about $5/Mcf as of this writing, which steadily drops to $6/Mcf by 2021. Starting in 2022, upstream dry gas output will fetch market prices. While these wells don't stack up to the gushers the Marcellus shale has put forward, Exxon's production will fetch very favorable prices and these subsidies have encouraged other international energy giants to commit to the play.

Guyana update

At the very end of Q1, Exxon once again posted great exploration results out of Guyana, a small country in the northern part of South America. After proving the Liza Field though a series of exploration and appraisal tests, Exxon and its partners decided to test out the Snoek prospect.

Exxon came up empty when appraising the Skipjack prospect, blunting enthusiasm for other finds outside of the Liza Field. Then the Snoek discovery came to light. Drilled five miles to the southeast of the Liza-1 well, the Snoek well hit "82 feet (25 meters) of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs."

This comes on the heels of another discovery located by the Payara-1 well which "encountered more than 95 feet (29 meters) of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs." Exxon drilled this well ten miles to the northwest of the Liza-1 well, showcasing the extend of hydrocarbon resources across the 6.6 million acre offshore Stabroek Block.

As Exxon Mobil had two major exploration successes in Q1, management will definitely allocate some time to hype up those finds and provide some color as to how the consortium plans to proceed in Guyana.

Final thoughts

Overall, Exxon Mobil Corporation probably has more good things to update shareholders on than bad things. Earnings should be solid, operational updates appear favorable as some are already known, and oil has held the $50/barrel level for a while now. When the refining maintenance is wrapped up Exxon Mobil Corporation's financials should get a bullish jolt.

Before then, interested investors should check out Exxon Mobil Corporation's expansive Guyana upside and/or its growing bet on Papua New Guinea's LNG sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.