No Thank You, Philip Morris International

I'm uncomfortable. Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) is my 9th largest holding and accounts for roughly 3.5% of my direct stock holdings. I have money in the S&P 500 via Vanguard and other funds. But that 3.5% is a good chunk of cash and keeps my attention.

Like I was saying, I'm uncomfortable. And I'll talk about that, I promise. First, I want to point out that my net worth increased by about 23% last year. That's mostly because I was able to trim a few high-flying stocks, minimize my losses and buy into undervalued stocks.

Examples:

Bought some (JNJ) @ $99.81in January 2016

Bought some (NYSE:RDS.B) @ $45.39 in January 2016

Sold some (HSY) @ $114.01 in July 2016

Bought some (DIS) @ $86.86 in August 2016

Bought some (DEO) @ $101.68 in November 2016

Of course, it wasn't all perfect and some things didn't work out, but that's fine. My gains were quite reasonable and my poor trades were minor. I got lucky, I guess.

So that brings me to Philip Morris International. I'm freaking out a bit because of this:

I'm a pretty simple investor. I can hold and hold and hold when I own great companies. But I get the itch to trim when I see a gap this big. We're talking about a normal P/E around 17 and we're pushing a P/E 24 right now. I'm so uncomfortable.

I do enjoy the 3.8% dividend, but there are a few places I could drop that money and earn a very reasonable dividend that feels about as safe, such as something like Verizon (VZ) or Cisco (CSCO) or even (IBM). And yes, I know that PM and Altria (MO) have done amazing, but that gap up is huge. And I've made so much money over time taking 10-30% slices off the top when I see gaps this big.

So I'm NOT talking about selling out. I'm saying that I'm thinking it might be time to take 10-30% off the table and reallocate to better values. At a minimum, I cannot recommend any new buys and I would barely recommend dripping the dividends. And I cannot recommend selling out entirely. But taking a cut of this run up? Yes. I think it's worth considering.

And to be totally clear, I love the PM dividend, but it's not like growth has been awesome. There's been currency pressure, yes, and also investing in lower-risk products, I know, I know. But just look at the growth: kind of lame. See #1 in the image. Oh, and again, yes, I see that PM has easily beat the S&P 500, which is why I wouldn't think of fully selling out. Skim some profits, but not sell out.

Again, #1 is the slowing dividend growth and #2 is that I know that PM has been beating the S&P 500. But when we see such a big gap (see the first image above, when you scroll up), it might mean that regression to the mean is just around the corner.

I'm seeing $112+ today and I'm seeing $115 for a 52-week high, and this is after getting smashed on April 20th after the earnings miss:

We're still very near the 52-week high, especially with a couple of days to recover. Again, this recovery was maybe a bit too easy and feels like there's a bit too much happy juice flowing.

To summarize, I do not recommend selling out entirely. But I do not recommend buying at this level. I feel quite strongly that we'll pull back down to $105 and even down to $100 or below. Buying above $110 seems a bit nutty, and instead if you are holding it might be worth 1-2 years of dividends to sell a bit. I will not add unless I see PM below $105, or perhaps under $100.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, IBM, DEO, CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.