Reports Of General Electric's Demise Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

In the following piece, I make the case now is the time to buy, not sell, for concerned dividend growth and income investors.

Even so, I see the nattering nabobs of negativism as creating an excellent buying opportunity.

Nevertheless, General Electric has gotten smacked around by analysts and authors alike in recent days.

What happened?

I don't believe I have seen a company get smacked around so badly by market participants as General Electric (NYSE: GE) has in recent days. Just take a look at the plethora of negative articles out on Seeking Alpha after earnings were released.

"5 Reasons GE Is A Terrible Investment Right Now"

"General Electric: Lipstick On A Pig"

"GE: Another IBM"

After reading through these recent negative pieces, I agree with much of what has been said, yet, take issue with a few of the stated facts and conclusions. Let's cover those disagreements right off the bat one by one.

Rebuttals to negative points and conclusions

The article by Dividend Sensei pretty much covers all the negative points regarding General Electric. The following are the key points and conclusions I differ with.

#1

DS states General Electric is:

"suffering from a global industrial recession, caused by the collapse in commodity prices."

I beg to differ. I did not see a link to a reference regarding an industrial global recession in the article so I did a little due diligence of my own. I found that, according to a recent Reuters report, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its 2017 global growth forecast. The IMF cited improved manufacturing and trade gains in Europe, Japan and China. The report states:

"The IMF, whose spring meetings with the World Bank get underway in Washington this week, forecast that the global economy would grow 3.5 percent in 2017, up from its previous forecast of 3.4 percent in January."

But what did they say about the U.S. economy? IMF chief economist Maurice Obstfeld stated:

"The economic upswing that we have expected for some time seems to be materializing. "

According to the report:

"The IMF held its 2017 U.S. growth forecast steady at 2.3 percent, which still represents a substantial jump from 1.6 percent growth in 2016, partly due to expectations that President Donald Trump will cut taxes and increase government spending."

So, Dividend Sensei's extremely gloomy outlook we are in a global industrial recession doesn't seem to square with the present environment in my eyes.

#2

The second point I take issue with is the following statement:

"its shares are trading at sky-high valuations from a trailing 12-month PE basis"

I love reading the Dividend Sensei's articles because the Sensei often uses sensational adjectives to make a point. See what I did there? Ha! There are two issues I have with the above statement.

First, General Electric's valuation is not "sky-high" in any sense of the word. In fact, General Electric's forward price-to-earnings ratio is the lowest of the five top industrial conglomerates.

Source: finviz.com

The forward P/E ratios for the top five largest industrial conglomerates are as follows; General Electric 15.54, 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) 20.69, The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) 17.78, Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) 16.93, and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) 16.59.

So, as you can plainly see, General Electric sports the lowest forward P/E ratio of the bunch by a wide margin.

Second, Dividend Sensei based his conclusion on trailing data rather than forward looking data. Many chose to do this. Even so, I believe when analyzing a turnaround play you need to focus on the future, not the past. I submit the Sensei's conclusion General Electric is trading at a sky high valuation is incorrect due to the fact it is based on past performance. As we all know, past performance is never a great an indicator of future outcomes.

Nonetheless, these types of disputes are what make a market. Time will tell who is correct on this point. One of Dividend Sensei's other reasons General Electric is a terrible investment is the fact General Electric has underperformed the market over the past year.

#3

Dividend Sensei states:

"GE has badly underperformed the broader market over the past year."

You know what, I can't argue with this fact. General Electric has underperformed the market over the past year. See chart below.

Source: scottrade.com

Nonetheless, this is due to the fact the company has just now reached the inflection point, or pivot, as Jeff Immelt chooses to call it. Furthermore, the main issue I have is this is an example of "cherry-picking" a statistic to support your thesis. General Electric may have underperformed the market over the past year, yet is up over 60% over the last five years.

Source: scottrade.com

I see the recent performance as a time of consolidation prior to the next leg up. What's more, the stock is up four-fold since the lows of the great recession.

Source: scottrade.com

I would say the stock has performed quite well over the last 8 years. Keep in mind this performance was achieved all while the company was being transformed from a financial entity to an industrial pure-play. Nevertheless, BofA Merrill Lynch (NYSE: BAC) just downgraded the stock as well.

The BofA downgrade

According to Seeking Alpha breaking news, General Electric was just downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $31 price target, cut from $35, by BofA Merrill Lynch. BofA states:

"Investors should move to the sideline until earnings expectations are brought down."

This is great advice if you are a trader, but doesn't make much sense for long-term hold dividend growth and income investors as BofA sees this dip as transitory in nature. In fact, BofA states they are positive on the company for the long haul. BofA goes on to say:

"GE is well positioned in the long-run as the reinvestment cycle and strategic acquisitions such as Alstom and Baker Hughes "pay off in the form of outgrowth vs., peers and runway on margin expansion."

Keep in mind all this negativism is after General Electric beat earnings on the top and bottom lines and reiterated guidance for 2017. The last point I would like to make is the fact the stock has barely moved in the face of these brutal assaults.

Source: finviz.com

The stock is down less than 1% since reporting earnings. The fact the stock has held up so well in the face of such negative press make me believe we may have found a bottom. The final point I'd like to make is making money in the market is more akin to chess than checkers. You need to take a contrarian approach in order to be successful.

The Bottom Line

Times of turmoil in a solid stock like General Electric often presents the best buying opportunities for savvy dividend growth and income investors. This is basically the only time you can buy a stock at a discounted price. Contrarians find their best investment opportunities during times of bad news or panic.

Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. The herd running for the door is what creates the opportunity to buy a solid company with sound prospects, like General Electric at a discount. Hopefully, you have some dry powder stored away and take advantage. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your due diligence.

Your Input is required!

The true value of my article is derived from the prescient insights made in the comments section by Seeking Alpha members. Do you think General Electric shares are a terrible buy at present? Does the stock have a sky-high valuation? Thank you in advance for your participation.

Note: If you found this article interesting and would like to be notified of my next post, please click on the follow button below. I would greatly appreciate it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.