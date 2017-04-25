AMD Ryzen: A Boon To Scientific Research And Development

There have been many recent articles written about the new AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) Ryzen processor, or system on a chip (SoC), over the last few months. Most of the focus has been on the gaming performance of this new processor relative to the best processors that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) offers, and just about every single report on the subject comes to the conclusion that Ryzen is almost as fast as Intel in single-core gaming, and is faster than Intel with respect to multi-core processing.

With the lower price, they conclude that AMD has released true competition to Intel processors and that this new competition will reduce the price of computers around the world. As in the game has changed, there is now competition in desktop processors once again.

A lot of focus has been on the gaming segment of the market, and the performance of Ryzen with respect to Intel processors through various popular games in today's gaming market (Tom's Hardware Ryzen 5 review). All of these reviews, including the newest from Tom's Hardware have pointed out that most games are optimized to run single-core processes, and that for single-core processing, Intel comes out ahead of AMD. This shouldn't be a shock to anyone.

The code used to make most games are based on previous versions of that code that date back years. EA (NASDAQ:EA) Games, for example, is well known to re-use code they built from previous years, such as those used in various EA Sports titles. Some games even advertise the use of game engines used in previous popular titles such as the Quake engine that was used in multiple successful titles including Half-Life. And today's Unreal engine, which was developed 17 years ago and was used in titles as recent as Gears of War and Bioshock among others.

These technical reviews also clearly illustrate the speed of Ryzen on games and software that have been updated to an emerging type of processing called parallel (multicore) processing. A new report by Linux XDA developers confirms this for Linux as well. Parallel processing isn't just adding a few more codes to a CPU, the operating system and software being used (whether it's productive or gaming) needs to be configured to take advantage of these extra cores. Software designed even 6 years ago may not have that capability.

Parallel processing is important, and it impacts a lot more than just games. For instance, research in pressing areas of science has been retarded by the lack of processing capability from mainstream computers. The majority of scientists, engineers, and programmers around the world, who create the most amount of code used today, work on workstation computers that are typically built with a mainstream, and affordable processors.

There is a huge area of science where software uses 3D approximations (2D interpolated, 2.5D) to simulate 3D modelling results because 3D calculations take too much time. With the introduction of multicore processors, more software has become optimized for parallel processing and this research is advancing.

It's a poor argument to buy a more expensive Intel processing solution today, when these new AMD Ryzen chips are simply more efficient at multicore processing due to the Zen architecture. There's nothing wrong with the current Intel offering; they're just not as well optimized (in terms of cost) for multicore processing as Ryzen.

Everyone has the choice to buy an Intel processor that works great today, or buy the Ryzen processor that isn't as great on single-processing applications today but will provide some security in the future as more applications (including games) are optimized for parallel processing. This is not an AMD specific optimization; the computing industry as a whole is moving in this direction.

The last several weeks saw many financial arguments, based on revenues over the last 3 years that argue that AMD is overvalued as a stock. They start by comparing years when AMD had no competitive product in either the GPU market segment or the processor market segment, and apply the financial information to this year, which carries few similarities. During these past few years, AMD made ends meet through customized chip designs, and a very low price point with low margins on their GPUs and even lower on their CPUs as they always played catch-up to their competitors.

Today, AMD has a processor (Ryzen) that is more competitive than what Intel is offering, and they have a new GPU architecture (VEGA) that looks rather promising and may provide good competition with Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) newest video card, the GTX 1080 Ti. This is a remarkable turnaround. The last time AMD was selling two competitive products in each market segment it addressed as a company was over a decade ago.

Estimating future revenues based on revenue from a time when the company was selling uncompetitive products is not a comparison. While these reports offer a cautionary tale about a company in the midst of a turn-around, they hardly seem worthy as a source to draw any future insight about future revenues. How this new Global market that the world recently created will rebalance itself due to AMD's new offerings is a little more complex than a few historical balance sheets.

While over the last few years AMD has been scraping by on customized SoC designs for various systems like the PlayStation and Xbox, now they have a whole new revenue stream that promises to really bring in the type of cash flow the company has not seen in a decade. Add to that the revitalization of its GPU segment, and AMD doesn't even look like the same company it was last year.

The upcoming 1st quarterly report for AMD for 2017, due in early May, will include only 1 month of Ryzen sales from desktop computer systems. This is a smaller market segment, but it should provide some information concerning the adoption of the Ryzen processors relative to Intel. There is already information out that shows that AMD has already seen an increase in sales. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for instance shows that AMD has 7 out of 20 of the best-selling processors on the US market.

Five of those are Ryzen processors and they are selling their most expensive processors, the Ryzen 1700 (6th) and 1800X (12th), more often than Intel is selling their i7-6900 (the i7-6900k didn't make the top 20). The US market is historically more favourable to Intel. Last year AMD might have had two best-selling processors in that lineup. AMD has therefore most likely increased both its processor sales and its margins on those sales.

Where in 2016 AMD had a ~20% market share of processors, this year it looks to be closer to 30-35%. That's a potential 15% increase in market share along with a rise in revenue because AMD is selling higher-end processors where it earns more on each processor sold. With this type of competition, and since Intel is now behind on multi-core processor performance relative to AMD, there's a lot of potential for AMD to go further than that.

This is much larger than gaming. This technology is applicable to see-and-avoid systems for UAVs, servers, datacenters, AI, scientific processing and research, and just ordinary computer use. There is nothing faster at a cheaper price on the market. None of the reviews found any major issues with Ryzen processors. As product launches go, this one was near-flawless. This is an amazing feat for AMD considering its position last year.

Disclosure: I currently a hold a position in AMD, with no plans to modify that position in the next 3 days.