Dunkin' Brands Primed For A Buyout

Dunkin's current operations are trading at a discount to its peer group; investors who buy the stock today could see returns anywhere from 15% to over 50% if acquired.

With animal spirits goosing the industry after the acquisition of Panera, Dunkin' could find itself in the crosshairs of acquirers looking to leverage its iconic brands for more value.

While this discount may be due to a lack of pricing power with its franchisees, it also suggests that Dunkin’s current management is leaving money on the table.

Valuable Brands… But Not a Valuable Company?

A recent Insider Monkey article ranked Dunkin' Donuts as the ninth most successful fast food chain in the world, citing its global reach of 12,000 locations in 36 countries.

For investors of Dunkin' Donuts' parent company, Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), which also happens to own the popular ice cream brand Baskin-Robbins, this might seem like a small comfort, particularly as the company's market value of $5 billion is less than half its 2016 system-wide sales of $10.8 billion.

Of course, most of Dunkin's system sales actually go to its various franchisees around the world - the company itself sold just under $127 million worth of its brands' products (most of this was its Baskin-Robbins ice cream) at its company-owned locations - implying that over $10 billion of its system sales were made at the registers of companies paying for the use of its brands and recipes - or re-selling its ice cream.

The bulk, or two-thirds of Dunkin's revenue comes from the franchise and royalty fees it receives from its worldwide network of partners, which totaled around $550 million in 2016. All told, Dunkin's actual revenues in the last year were just around $829 million. Thus, in a more appropriate sense, Dunkin' Brands is trading at approximately six times its revenues.

Dividend and Recent Performance

Of course, Dunkin' has been fairly generous with its shareholder, paying out the equivalent of 13% of each dollar's revenue as a dividend. Dunkin's yield is currently 2.4%, which is better than the S&P 500's, and exceeds its peer group's by just over 60 basis points.

The stock performance has been relatively tepid this year - the stock is up by close to 4% - but this trails the performance of the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones US Restaurants & Bars Index, both of which have gained over 4.6% in the year to date. This is somewhat surprising considering that Dunkin' has actually been performing above expectations: it has beaten Wall Street's consensus earnings forecasts by at least a penny in each of the last four quarters, with the fourth quarter being its best as it exceeded expectations by $0.04 per share.

Tepid Sales Growth Equals Tepid Performance?

In all likelihood, weak comparable sales growth lowered Dunkin' in investors' estimation despite its strong earnings performance. In 2016, the company saw just 1.6% U.S. same-store sales growth for Dunkin' Donuts and only 0.7% for Baskin-Robbins. Even worse, its international sales contracted with comparable store sales falling by 1.9% and 4.2% respectively for Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins.

Not helping matters was the fact that it guided for "low single digit" comparable store sales for 2017 at its U.S. locations, and didn't provide guidance for its international sales. Of course, this isn't all that surprising; in emerging markets where consumer incomes are rising, Dunkin' is competing for consumers' disposable income with home-grown alternatives or other international players like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) that are looking to boost their own international footprints.

That being said, Dunkin's overall system sales rose by 6.6% in 2016 - impressive considering that McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), which has an even larger international presence, saw its system-wide sales rise by just 2.8% last year. This suggests that Dunkin's franchisees have good pricing power and are important because the company derives its revenues from franchise and royalty fees that scale with overall sales.

Indeed, despite registering minimal same-store growth last year, the franchise and royalty fees rose by 7%, keeping pace with the growth in its system-wide sales. Moreover, Dunkin' derives more income from additional store openings regardless of how these individual stores perform, and it anticipates 595 store openings worldwide across its two brands this year. Consequently, we believe that s overall revenues are likely to be in the mid-to-high single digits this year.

Acquisition Target?

In some ways, investors could view Dunkin' (and by extension, McDonald's) as similar to banks in that while they appear to have access to a lot of money, they don't actually own most of it. Instead, they derive their income from fees. Thus, if we divide Dunkin's royalty and franchise fees by its net system sales (i.e. excluding company-owned sales), its effective rate of "interest earned" is 5.1%, far lower than the 13.5% that McDonald's earns from its franchised operations.

Ironically, McDonald's long-term aim is to generate 95% of its sales from franchising because that generates better value over time, but Dunkin' is already at 99% of system sales to franchisees and yet its "carry" is less than half of McDonald's. This disconnect suggests that Dunkin' isn't extracting the maximum value that it could from its franchise operations.

In fact, looking at McDonald's price-to-system sales as a benchmark, we see another area where Dunkin' is undervalued. To wit, the Golden Arches are priced at 1.3x system sales but, as we've already mentioned, Dunkin' is priced at less than half of its system sales, or 0.46x to be precise. Not coincidentally, the ratio of Dunkin's "carry" of 5% to McDonald's 13.5% is similar to the disparity between their market cap-to-sales multiples.

This makes us believe that Dunkin' is a potential candidate for acquisition by a larger listed entity or a private entity that could leverage a higher franchise "carry" from it. While we won't speculate on which companies those may be, it's worth noting that Panera was recently acquired by JAB for $7.5 billion. Like Dunkin', Panera was underperforming investors' expectations.

The ticket price for DNKN if we go by enterprise value alone would be about $7 billion, excluding any premiums an acquirer might pay, but it is highly unlikely that Dunkin's board would acquiesce to a takeover that valued it at just the current market price of its shares and net debt.

Conclusion

What premium might an acquirer look to buy Dunkin' at? If the new owner anticipates that it can increase Dunkin's franchise "carry" to half of McDonald's, we can make the argument that it could value Dunkin' at 0.7x its overall systems sales. That would work out to a price of $82 per share, or a 50% premium against the current share price.

As far as its ongoing operations, the company is currently trading at discount to its peer group's forward multiple of 31x. We believe 20 times forward earnings is too low even considering the slower growth rate, and we see DNKN trading at 26 times the top-end of its earnings forecast of $2.37 per share (the current consensus is for $2.38 per share in 2017). This would give us a target price of $61.62 per share, implying that the company is undervalued by 13% at current levels.

All things considered, Dunkin' represents an interesting stock for investors. On the one hand, if we go by its current outlook and broad market multiple comparisons, investors could be looking at a 15.4% total return over the next 12 months.

On the other hand, it looks like Dunkin' isn't maximizing its carry, making it potentially attractive to private equity buyers (or even larger industry peers) as a price restructuring play, potentially giving investors a 50% upside to look forward to.

