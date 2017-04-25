W. W. Grainger - Valuation Has Been Reset As Management Is Addressing A Changing Marketplace

If shares fall further into the $180s I will become a gradual buyer in this long-term value creator, despite the Amazon.com overhang.

I like the move and the fact that multiples have come down, de-risking the investment thesis of the company.

This move hurts the near-term results, but is necessary in the long run and is already delivering on volume growth.

W.W. Grainger (GWW) continues to struggle, as the company has cut the full year earnings guidance alongside the first quarter earnings report. After years of stagnation, Grainger is responding aggressively by cutting prices across the board - a move which will induce demand, but for now mostly hurts short term sales and margins.

While earnings expectations have been reset in a big way, valuation multiples have come down as well following a 25%+ pullback from recent highs. Even as the company takes the right steps, Grainger has a lot to prove, as it still faces long term challenges from Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and the valuation is not dirt cheap yet. Despite these observations, the company has demonstrated that it is able to create value over time, and that makes me a buyer in the $180s.

A Look At Grainger´s Business

Grainger serves its customers by distributing maintenance, repair and operating supplies. The company is mainly focused on its home market in the US, but it has operations in Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America as well. The focus remains on the huge home market, in which it generates nearly 80% of its sales. Grainger itself estimates that it holds a 6% market share in a huge fragmented US MRO market that totals roughly $125 billion a year.

Grainger´s US customers are quite active. The company serves 1.1 million US customers each year, and these clients are responsible for an average of 111,000 orders each day. Nearly half of these orders are already made online or through the EDI/Eprocurement solution. The innovative inventory management system Keepstock is responsible for a fifth of orders. The remaining orders are either placed by phone or on the physical counter, although these sales channels are rapidly losing importance.

While Grainger is mostly focused on the US, it engages in some interesting overseas activities as well. The Canadian Ackland/Grainger business generates $734 million in sales, but it is struggling amidst a weakening Canadian dollar, and it is also struggling in the energy sector, among others.

The company furthermore owns online distributor Zoro, which is active in Canada as well. Grainger also owns a 51% interest in MonotaRO in Japan. Following some deals in recent years the company has some fully owned subsidiaries in Europe as well. Cromwell holds a roughly 2% market share of the $16 billion MRO market in the UK. Dutch-based Fabory holds a 1% share of the European MRO market, which is estimated at roughly $34 billion each year. All of these overseas activities (outside of North America) generate nearly $1.9 billion in annual sales.

A Growth Story Has Been Halted

Grainger has long been a cash cow, and the company has used the cash flows being generated in the past to repurchase a lot of shares, as well as to finance bolt-on dealmaking and organic growth initiatives. The company grew its sales from $6 billion in 2006 to little over $10 billion in 2016. This amounts to growth of roughly 5% per year, which is in part the result of acquisitions, but mostly stems from organic growth.

Some of the most noteworthy deals include the 2015 purchase of Cromwell in the UK, which added some $440 milling in sales. That number now seems on the high side given the devaluation of the British Pound in the aftermath of the Brexit vote. This deal followed the 2011 acquisition of Fabory in the Netherlands, which added some $350 million in sales.

Gross margins have come in anywhere between 40% and 44% of sales over the past decade, supporting operating margins in a 9%-13% range. Not only are these kind of margins rather stable, but they are quite impressive as well.

On top of paying out a decent 2.5% dividend yield, Grainger has used a lot of the generated cash flows to buyback stock. The company has bought back a third of its shares between 2006 and today. With sales being fairly flattish from 2014 onwards, Grainger has ¨spent¨ more money on returning ¨value¨ to investors through share buybacks. Amidst lack of growth and increased ¨returns to investors¨ Grainger has built up a net debt load that is equivalent to 1.5 times EBITDA. This compares to a rather flattish leverage ratio maintained by the company just a few years ago.

Difficult Times Continue

After posting revenues of nearly $10 billion in 2014, sales have been pretty much flat ever since. This, in part, has been driven by a period of a strong dollar, which hurt industrial production in North America. Other headwinds include the turmoil in the energy sector, of course, and pricing power from Amazon.com, with the latter perhaps constituting the most frightening prospect. Gross margins have already come down from 43% to 40%, and operating margins are down 2-3 points from peak margins of 13.5% of sales as well.

Investors were hopeful that 2017 would show improvements, driven by a recovery of energy markets, given that the dollar was no longer strengthening. The issue is that first quarter sales were up by just 1.4% to $2.54 billion, with the core US segment posting a 0.6% decline in sales. This was driven by a 4% plunge in prices, as greater than anticipated elasticity resulted in decent volume growth - something admitted by executives on the conference call.

The US business now makes up 77% of sales and remains the most profitable segment. While margins are still very strong, segment margins were down 90 basis points to 16.0% of sales. CEO DG Macpherson attributes the sales and margin performance to more products being sold at competitive prices. The company will take further price actions in the remainder of the year following a big round of reductions in January and February.

The Canadian operations posted a 4.1% increase in sales, but this looks better than it really is. Most of the growth results from translation effects, as sales were up by just a percent in local currency terms. While revenues improved to $186 million, the segment remains a bleeder, posting a near $17 million operating loss. On the bright side, executives expect that improved service levels will boost sales, and break-even results are anticipated to be achieved by the end of the year.

The other business continues to fare relatively well, with sales increasing by 11.7% to $497.4 million. Margins improved to 6.3% of sales, a 140 basis point improvement compared to the year before. This is driven by both continued strength at Zoro and MonotaRO.

Another Lost Year

Following the soft start to the year, Grainger is cutting the full year guidance again, as gross margins are already on the verge of falling below the 40% mark. Gross margins fell by 160 basis points compared to the first quarter of last year, and Grainger is posting lower earnings despite the modest topline sales growth. Quarterly earnings fell by 6.4% to $174.7 million. Amidst continued share buybacks, the impact on the earnings per share number was rather limited. Reported earnings were down just five cents to $2.93 per share.

On the back of stiff competition and price cuts, the company now sees full year sales growth of just 1-4%, versus an initial guidance of 2-6%. Despite the cut in anticipated sales growth, volumes are still seen up some 6% this year. Worse, margins are expected to take a beating, with earnings now seen at $10.00-$11.30 per share, down from a previous guidance of $11.30-$12.40 per share.

Not only has the guidance been cut by $1.20 per share at the midpoint of the range, but the actual guidance has widened as well despite the passage of time. This indicates that management´s visibility in near term earnings trends has definitely become more cloudy.

The company continues to increase leverage at a modest pace. The company ended the quarter with $2.05 billion in net debt. This excludes a pension deficit of roughly $100 million at the end of 2016. With EBITDA coming in at some $350 million this past quarter, full year EBITDA is seen around $1.3 billion if we use the full year earnings guidance. This suggests that the company operates with a 1.6 times leverage ratio.

Alluring Yet?

The multi-year stagnation continues for investors. Shares rose from levels below $100 ahead of the 2008 crisis to peak at +$250 in the summer of 2013. Shares fell to levels just below the $200 mark in early 2016 amidst the poor performance of US industrial companies and exposure to the energy sector.

Shares recently recovered to a high of $260 in February amidst hopes of a recovery in energy markets and US production/growth, before falling back dramatically to $190 per share following the Q1 earnings report. Even though management cut earnings guidance by $1.20 per share, the multiple has actually come down amidst the dramatic move in the stock. Shares now trade at 18 times projected earnings, compared with a 22 times multiple back in February.

So how realistic is this valuation? Shares now trade at 18 times earnings, which is more or less in line with the rest of the market and the past earnings multiple at which the stock has traded. The company trades at a 10% discount in terms of its past sales multiples as margins have come under pressure in recent years.

While the relative cheapness looks appealing, Grainger could be a value trap if Amazon.com really disrupts the industry. On the other hand, a recovery in sales to $11 billion by 2019, and the return of normal margins of 12%-13%, could unveil great earnings power: in such a scenario, earnings could rise to as much as $15 per share.

Final Thoughts

I must say that I am somewhat attracted to Grainger at this point in time. Valuations have come down, and expectations are down as well. Leverage remains modest, and overseas operations continue to perform well. If the losses in Canada can be stopped and the US price initiatives boost demand later this year, there is a real case to be made for a recovery. This is despite the continued overhang from the elephant in the room, Amazon.com.

If shares dip into the $180s, I will become a gradual buyer until I reach a ¨full position¨ around $150 per share, based on current conditions. As the company remains solidly profitable, and given that the MRO market still requires advice and remains highly fragmented, better days might be ahead. Management is making the necessary changes to its business and pricing model to tackle the challenges posed by a changing landscape.

