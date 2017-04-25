Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

A storage report of +69 Bcf would be compared to +64 Bcf last year and +57 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

We expect a +69 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended April 21. A storage report of +69 Bcf would be compared to +64 Bcf last year and +57 Bcf for the five-year average. Our estimate is unchanged from last Friday.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast this week is 4 Bcf lower than the ICE settlement report of 73 Bcf.

For the week ending 4/21, it will be another relatively bearish injection report. The higher relative storage injection to the five-year average is in part driven by much lower residential/commercial demand and lower structural demand (e.g. Mexico gas export due to pipeline maintenance). US gas supplies however for the 4/21 week were also very week averaging below 70 Bcf/d due to pipeline maintenance. Looking across the regional flows, the latest US gas production reading continues to be weak as pipeline maintenance in the Northeast are impacting flow.

The latest reading indicate US gas production dipped 1 Bcf/d from yesterday, however, this could be revised higher tomorrow. The trend however has not changed with US gas production being down more than 1.6 Bcf/d since the start of the year. It's likely that our production average of 73 Bcf/d for 2017 won't pan out, and we will be revising this figure lower this week.

Looking at natural gas prices today, May contracts continue its recent downtrend trading below $3.03/MMBtu at one point in the day. Our premium fundamentals update today updated subscribers that the traders were taking bearish positioning off the table as supportive weather in the first week of May could see prices supported. Traders are now mostly on the sidelines waiting for the next move to take place.

If you would like to start receiving updates on what the traders are saying along with detailed fundamental natural gas updates, please take a look at our service offering. We think you will find our updates to be very valuable.

For oil, natural gas, energy equity and other value stock related analysis, please take a look here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.