Altisource Portfolio Solutions: Fundamentals Never Worse

Ocwen Financial will continue to suffer from a shrinking revenue base from UPB runoff and an inability to grow through MSR acquisition due to unresolved regulatory issues.

April 24, 2017

The short squeeze came and went, not too late for longs to get out before facing reality of a potential zero…

An in-depth analysis below explains why the fundamentals of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) have never been worse, with the key points summarized here:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) will continue to suffer from a shrinking revenue base from UPB runoff and an inability to grow through MSR acquisition due to unresolved regulatory issues with more than 20 states, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") and the Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC"), among others; capital constraints due to debt covenants and expected income losses; and a wildly overstated mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") acquisition opportunity with much stronger competitors.

ASPS faces catastrophic hits to revenues, margins, and cash flow due to the likely switching of servicing technology at OCN, which presently uses ASPS's REALservicing platform. This switch could result from either a settlement between OCN and regulators; the potential transfer of most of OCN's servicing by New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) due to NRZ's right to move servicing in certain events; the April 2020 expiration of the agreement between OCN and NRZ; or the renegotiation of terms between OCN and NRZ at the expense of ASPS.

ASPS management hasn't delivered on promised non-OCN organic revenue growth, despite spending $200 million on acquisitions. This isn't surprising considering that management has little experience at ASPS building businesses in real, competitive markets. We estimate that more than 90% of the company's revenue derives from contracts related to the spinoff from prior parent OCN or sister spinoff Altisource Residential (NYSE:RESI) and acquisitions.

A leveraged balance sheet with a negative tangible net worth of -$181 million skews the risks further.

Melting ice cubes don't deserve high-single digit P/E multiples. We believe a sum-of-the-parts valuation for ASPS, using an NPV of OCN and RESI cash flows and a generous 15x EBITDA multiple for non-OCN/RESI business suggests a value of $8/share for ASPS or two-thirds lower than the price today. This price doesn't factor in any of the existential risks facing ASPS, in which the stock could be a zero.

John Devaney, a long ASPS speculator, recently wrote a recommendation of ASPS touting its fundamentals. In our opinion, this work used incorrect numbers; ignored significant regulatory and business risks as well as a poor management track record of capital allocation and failing to deliver on promises of growth; dismissed the competition; and relied on unreasonable assumptions. Most of his "research" appears to rely on management's word. This is a mistake since management, in our view, has little credibility as the overseers of a business suffering from declining revenue, earnings, and cash flow over the past few years and no quantifiable evidence of growing the company organically.

The application of reasonable business judgment, along with a thorough analysis of the facts found in the public domain in SEC filings, earnings releases and conference calls, investor presentations, and other regulatory filings related to ASPS, OCN, RESI, NRZ, and Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM), along with sell side and other research and discussions with management of these companies, shows that the fundamentals have never been worse for ASPS. A leveraged balance sheet with a negative tangible net worth of -$181 million skews the risks even further. This explains why a large short position developed in the stock.

ASPS shares traded down to a 52-week low of about $22/share on February 23, 2017, after a poor Q4 earnings report in which the company gave guidance below consensus estimates for 2017 and 2018 and disclosed new regulatory risks. Starting in mid-March, a "short squeeze" appeared to develop and sent the shares surging higher, closing at about $45/share on April 19, 2017. The following day, legal actions taken by 21 state regulators and the CFPB sent OCN and ASPS shares into a tailspin, and ASPS closed at $24/share on April 21, 2017. After the short-lived round trip in the stock, which may have benefited some long holders and short squeeze speculators, the present level of $24/share still offers a gift to long owners or speculators playing the short squeeze who should either book profits or avoid potential losses.

A short squeeze inherently becomes unsustainable and a game of musical chairs. As the stock goes higher, the risk-reward for long holders worsens. Long speculators start to book gains and require either new long speculators or those with short positions to buy their shares. No real fundamental long investor can justify paying a projected 9x P/E multiple for this melting ice cube facing existential risks. Investing in a short squeeze situation becomes a game of musical chairs, and it appears that last week, the music stopped.

The claim that ASPS fundamentals have never been better rests primarily on two arguments. First, that ASPS's largest customer, OCN, will return to growth in loans serviced, which will result in growth in revenues for ASPS. Second, that ASPS's efforts to grow non-OCN business will pay off. We will first address OCN's inability to grow its servicing UPB. Furthermore, we will point out the significant regulatory and business risks facing ASPS and its reliance on OCN, which could be in jeopardy. Then, we will discuss ASPS's poor non-OCN, non-RESI organic growth record and the challenges it faces in growing its non-OCN businesses.

Source: ASPS 10-K Filings

OCN Can't Grow Mortgage Servicing and Will Continue to Shrink

OCN generates fee revenue by servicing residential mortgages. Through a series of acquisitions, it became the largest servicer of residential non-agency, private label mortgages held in residential mortgage-backed securities ("RMBS") securitizations. These mortgages were originated before the financial crisis and consist of prime, subprime, Alt-A, and option ARM non-agency mortgages and generally suffer from high default rates. OCN's poor servicing practices and mistreatment of the borrowers behind these mortgages drew the scrutiny of regulators, who, starting in 2013, punished OCN with fines, the expenses of on-site monitors, and a ban on the purchase of additional MSRs. Mortgage servicers face a natural decay in loan balances due to loan payoffs from principal payments, refinancing, home sale, or loan modification. This creates a headwind on revenues and earnings. Mortgage servicers need to replace loan balance runoff with either further acquisition of MSRs or through originations of new loans. Since regulators shut down OCN's acquisition of MSRs, it has attempted to grow through originations of new mortgages and entering other lending markets. Despite its efforts to grow originations, the UPB of the loans it services, OCN's revenues and EPS have declined rapidly, as shown below:

Source: ASPS 10-K Filings, OCN 10-K Filings

In 2010, ASPS began trading as a public spin-off from OCN with a business consisting primarily of OCN's servicing technology platform from which ASPS earned fees by providing technology services and default-related services such as the auction of foreclosed upon real-estate owned (REO) and property preservation services. ASPS's highest margin business is believed to be the auction sale of REO homes through ASPS-owned hubzu.com, an online auction website. OCN is Hubzu's largest customer, representing 87% of homes sold on Hubzu in 2016 (ASPS 4Q16 Investor Presentation, Slide 14). OCN's need for ASPS declines along with the decline in OCN's UPB - thus OCN's headwinds are ASPS's headwinds.

The ongoing recovery of the housing market and the general economy also supports the curing of defaulted loans. This represents a bad trend for ASPS, which generates revenue largely tied to defaulted loans, future foreclosures, and auction sales through Hubzu. Of note, the Wall Street Journal reported (April 17, 2017) that "at the end of last year, the percentage of homes with negative equity hit the lowest level since the recession." CoreLogic reported (April 11, 2017) that "the current-to-30-day [default] transition rate is at a 15-year low." CoreLogic also reported (March 14, 2017) that "the December 2016 foreclosure rate is just slightly above the pre-housing crisis average foreclosure rate of 0.6% between 2000 and 2006." ASPS, therefore, suffers from the headwinds of an overall shrinking defaulted borrower universe and the shrinking loan balances serviced by OCN, which can't grow for a host of reasons.

The New York Department of Financial Services ("NYDFS") recently reached a consent agreement with OCN, which led long speculators to believe that an MSR acquisition ban would be lifted within weeks and that OCN could grow its UPB. However, the March 27, 2017, consent order between OCN and the New York Department of Financial Services said nothing about lifting the MSR acquisition ban in the coming weeks. In any case, the point became moot on April 20th, 2017, when 21 states filed cease and desist orders ("C&D") banning the acquisition of MSRs by OCN. Moreover, the C&Ds imply an effectively permanent ban from acquiring MSRs, as evidenced by the language of the State of North Carolina C&D. On the one hand, the North Carolina C&D will remain in place until OCN, among other things, can show it is a "going concern." On the other hand, the North Carolina C&D states that after taking into consideration certain liabilities OCN would incur in order to address regulators' concerns, OCN's "continuing as a going concern would be in doubt." This catch-22 means OCN won't be able to acquire MSRs.

From the North Carolina C&D (page 5):

"Ocwen's going forward plan in response to the MOU did not provide a complete assessment of its financial condition because it excluded significant liabilities. If the going forward plan accurately accounted for known or anticipated regulatory penalties and other operational costs...it would indicate that Ocwen continuing as a going concern would be in doubt." "Ocwen shall immediately cease acquiring new mortgage servicing rights... until Ocwen can show it is a going concern by providing financial analysis that encompasses all of the liabilities Ocwen currently maintains, as well as liabilities it has knowledge it will incur in the course of its business."

Regulators' Actions Against OCN Really an Indictment of ASPS

Despite OCN settlements with various regulators (CFPB in 2013 for $125 million, NYDFS in 2014 for $150 million, etc.) and agreements to improve servicing operations, it appears OCN can't comply. After "several years of examinations and monitoring" (North Carolina C&D press release), on April 20, 2017, regulators in 21 states and the CFPB launched a coordinated legal action against OCN, including C&Ds and civil complaints in federal court. Accusations included violations of multiple federal and state laws. Standard & Poor's ("S&P") summarized the accusations well in an April 21, 2017, credit ratings downgrade of OCN:

"State regulators allege that Ocwen could not reconcile consumer escrow accounts and engaged in willful and ongoing unlicensed activity in certain states. The CFPB alleges that Ocwen serviced loans using error-riddled information, illegally foreclosed on homeowners, failed to credit borrowers' payments, botched escrow accounts, mishandled hazard insurance, bungled borrowers' private mortgage insurance, deceptively signed up and charged borrowers for add-on products, failed to assist heirs in seeking foreclosure alternatives, failed to adequately investigate and respond to borrower complaints, and failed to provide complete and accurate information to new servicers."

State regulators and the CFPB used some of the most scathing language we have seen in actions taken against a financial institution. We select some of the choice language below:

In its press release, The State of North Carolina said,

"...Ocwen has consistently failed to correct deficient business practices that cause harm to borrowers," said [North Carolina Commissioner of Banks Ray] Grace. "We cannot allow this to continue."

The State of Florida press release reads,

"Since 2014, when we first entered the multistate settlement with Ocwen, we have listened to Ocwen's promises that they would 'right the ship' and resolve the improper mortgage servicing and foreclosure misconduct that has plagued it," said Attorney General Bondi. "Enough is enough. Florida's distressed Ocwen borrowers should no longer have to endure costly servicing errors and unfair practices."

In the Florida complaint, (Page 41):

"The acts [of OCN] offend established public policy and are unethical, oppressive, unscrupulous or substantially injurious to consumers."

The Massachusetts Office of Consumers Affairs & Business Regulation's Division of Banks goes a step further than other states by requiring Ocwen to transfer all Massachusetts mortgage loans to a Division-approved licensed loan servicer (see here.) Massachusetts alone represents 3.5% of Ocwen's UPB.

OCN responded with its intention to "vigorously defend" the accusations. In a classic maneuver to deflect attention, OCN accused the accuser, in this case, the CFPB. OCN stated in a press release dated April 20, 2017,

"Today's suit can only be viewed as a politically-motivated attempt by the CFPB to grab headlines in reaction to the change of administration and recent scrutiny of the CFPB's activities."

This accusation rings hollow when considering that the State of Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi filed a complaint virtually identical to the CFPB's. No mention of political grandstanding by OCN against Florida, which isn't surprising. Not only did Bondi endorse Trump (link here), she recently earned a Presidential appointment to serve on an opioid task force (link here). The harsh language from Florida stands out even further considering that OCN is headquartered in Florida!

A review of the complaints and C&Ds reveals that issues with ASPS's REALservicing technology platform run throughout as a consistent theme. Since OCN dismisses the CFPB litigation as politically motivated, we will focus on the FL complaint to highlight these problems. We conclude that the real indictment goes to ASPS, the following sections from the FL complaint reinforce our view (page references refer to the Florida Attorney General suit against Ocwen, emphasis added):

"The Ocwen Defendants willfully disregarded advice from regulators and retained third party auditing firms to update its technology." (page 2)

"The Ocwen Defendants knew or should have known that their servicing errors were widespread and that the technology used in their systems and by their vendors was compromised and functioning below industry standard." (page 2)

"REALServicing suffers from fundamental architecture and design flaws, including lack of properly managed data, lack of automation, and lack of capacity." (page 13)

"REALServicing is unable to adequately handle the volume and complexity of Ocwen's post-2012 portfolio. REALServicing has not been properly maintained, the system functionality has deteriorated, and the platform often malfunctions. The system now requires Ocwen personnel or its vendors to input data using ill-defined codes and manual data entry to fix failures of the automated systems, resulting in serious data integrity challenges." (page 13)

"These flaws have adversely impacted the accuracy of information Ocwen uses to service loans." (page 13)

"Ocwen knows that REALServicing is not an adequate system of record and is far below the industry standard, is unreliable, and cannot be trusted to accurately maintain homeowner's loan and payment information. Nonetheless, Ocwen still maintains REALServicing as its system of record." (page 14)

"Ocwen management was frequently advised of the operational deficiencies and compliance failures of servicing functions, including continuing compliance concerns. Ocwen management has been advised by employees that compliance concerns stemming from REAL Servicing encompassed several departments in servicing, including escrow." (page 14)

"As a result of the patchwork of systems, duplicative and confusing comment codes, overall lack of uniformity within REALServicing, and Ocwen's reliance upon outdated and unreliable technology, borrowers have suffered serious harm." (page 14)

"Additionally, deficiencies with REALServicing lie at the root of various problems with Ocwen's calculation of delinquent borrowers' payoff and reinstatement quotes" (page 22)

"Ocwen discovered that due to the REALServicing errors and vendor errors, it had failed to send out insurance payments, sent payments to incorrect payees and addresses, and could not account for the payees or address to which the payment was sent." (page 24)

So, why hasn't OCN replaced ASPS's technology platform with a workable solution? We believe that conflicts of interest stemming from ASPS's historical connection with its former parent OCN and its common ownership have prevented OCN from switching platforms. In its complaint, the State of Florida makes reference to the NYDFS, which described the "wide spread" conflicts of interest between OCN and ASPS. The State of Florida also specifically points out (page 14) that "...no other mortgage servicer uses REALservicing." This is meant to question the commercial viability of REALservicing.

One solution for OCN to reach a settlement with regulators would be to agree to use a new technology platform. Precedent for such a situation exists as seen in the case of Walter Investment (NYSEMKT:WAC), another publicly traded mortgage servicer that experienced rapid growth by acquisition. WAC's case resembles OCN's in that it had its own issues with failing to service loans properly and used an internally developed technology platform, just as OCN used its own internally developed technology platform (which was spun-off as ASPS). In the midst of an enforcement action from the FTC and CFPB, WAC agreed to switch from its internal technology platform to a more widely established, commercially successful platform offered by Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKFS). OCN could likewise agree to use a third party, commercially accepted technology platform.

Under the terms of the "Technology Products Services Agreement" filed as an Exhibit to ASPS 2010 10-K (link here), OCN can terminate the agreement if ASPS fails service level agreements or if government agencies require OCN to do so. The agreement provides for a 270-day transition period, which means that ASPS high margin revenues from its largest customer could disappear within a year of any settlement between OCN and regulators.

Problems with More Regulators

But wait, there's more! OCN has issues with other regulators too, with ongoing investigations by the SEC, DOJ, and HUD. In its 2016 10-K, OCN beefed up dramatically its qualifying language in "Forward Looking Statements" (page 2, emphasis added on newly added disclaimer language):

"uncertainty related to claims, litigation and investigations brought by government agencies and private parties regarding our servicing, foreclosure, modification, origination and other practices, including uncertainty related to past, present or future investigations and settlements with state regulators, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), State Attorneys General, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Department of Justice or the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and actions brought under the False Claims Act by private parties on behalf of the United States of America regarding incentive and other payments made by governmental entities;"

We've now heard from some State Attorneys General and the CFPB, which regulator will be next up to prosecute OCN?

Significant Capital Constraints

Contrary to some long investors' assumptions, OCN has capital constraints and limited ability to access debt financing. Speculators boast of OCN's late 2016 refinancing of its senior term loan and senior unsecured notes, which supposedly had oversubscription demand. The oversubscription, in our view, likely stemmed from the overly generous terms OCN needed to entice bond investors. The new bonds offered a second lien interest in OCN assets (old bonds were unsecured) and came with much higher interest rates than the bonds they replaced.

If stock speculators had only read the Senior Secured Term Loan Facility (SSTL) agreement, they would have learned that in no way can OCN "pull down" another $200 million in senior loans, as it has been suggested. Covenants limit the amount of additional senior term loans to $100 million plus an additional amount so long as the loan-to-value ratio (LTV) pro forma for the debt is less than 30%. OCN doesn't disclose its current LTV, but we estimate OCN can draw no more than $100 million in additional senior term loans (see Appendix C). Also, OCN's footnotes (page 62, 2016 10-K) disclose no additional debt capacity on its other MSR advance match funded debt. While OCN has about $189 million of cash (pro forma for the payment of regulatory fines, page 15, 4Q16 investor presentation), it needs to maintain a liquidity buffer. Cash hasn't dropped below $135 million since 2011, and that was with assets at about half of today's level. Moreover, OCN expects to lose money in 2017 (OCN 4Q16 earnings call). This will further pressure covenant compliance and suggests OCN needs prudent liquidity buffers.

Given its high debt load, expected losses and numerous risks, we don't believe OCN has much dry powder to buy MSRs. OCN admits as much in its own 10-K (page 43, emphasis added):

"Our recent regulatory settlements have significantly limited our ability to grow our servicing portfolio, which naturally decreases over time through portfolio runoff. If we are successful in removing regulatory restrictions on acquisitions of servicing, we would consider acquiring servicing if we view the purchase price and other terms to be attractive. We would also need to determine that such acquisitions were an appropriate use of our available capital at such time. Generally, we would benefit from economies of scale if we were able to increase the size of our servicing portfolio."

Limited Market to Acquire MSRs

Even if OCN gets the go-ahead to buy MSRs, it won't be that easy. First, many speculators have overstated the market opportunity and use incorrect numbers on the PLS mortgage market. The non-agency market has $533 billion in UPB based on March 2017 remittance data, as reported by leading non-agency RMBS research firm Amherst Pierpont Securities (Non-Agency Mortgage Market Monitor March 2017), not $650 billion as others have claimed. Amherst reports that OCN services $139 billion of UPB and that NSM has $86 billion of non-agency PLS servicing, not $70 billion as others have claimed. So the supposed $440 billion market opportunity OCN can tap into really amounts to about $300 billion, almost one-third smaller.

Why banks should want to start selling non-agency MSRs now after the pain of fines is behind them defies logic and speculators of the stock provide no good reason for why banks will start selling. Some have cited Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) as a potential seller to OCN. But they ignore the fact that Wells Fargo had a failed deal to sell MSRs to OCN in 2013. We think it's unlikely that Wells Fargo, given its own current regulatory issues, would ever consider selling to OCN again. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) already uses a sub-servicer for subprime mortgages, which makes it unlikely to sell these MSRs. According to Amherst, Wells Fargo services $38 billion in non-agency PLS UPB and Chase subprime servicing amounts to $25 billion, removing another $63 billion from the potential market. That leaves a market of about $240 billion that could theoretically trade. Also, OCN faces stiff competition from other financially healthy, well-funded buyers of MSRs such as NRZ and Nationstar Mortgage which have access to capital. Other private competitors for MSRs also exist.

Finally, one can't ignore OCN's poor track record of growth. Its 2017 Proxy statement reveals management missed all growth financial targets in its "2016 Corporate Scorecard Elements" (page 29, OCN 2017 proxy statement). OCN management was "below threshold" in all growth categories:

Achieve growth in mortgage lending pre-tax income and lock volume

Achieve growth in auto lending pre-tax income and year-end receivables

Achieve growth in REO Rental Finance

Even if OCN buys MSRs, it may not purchase MSRs with high levels of defaulted loans, ASPS's primary revenue source. The suggestion that OCN could grow to an impossible $400 billion in mortgage servicing is simply reckless.

NRZ Relationship with OCN

In 2014, OCN faced liquidity problems which almost forced it into bankruptcy. To preserve OCN's liquidity, its affiliate Home Loan Servicing Solutions (HLSS), a publicly traded vehicle used to fund servicing advances, was sold to competitor NRZ. While OCN maintained servicing, NRZ gained significant control over most of OCN's MSRs. From the ASPS 2016 10-K, page 9:

"As a result of the sale of substantially all of the assets of Home Loan Servicing Solutions, Ltd. ("HLSS") to New Residential Investment Corp. ("NRZ") in April of 2015, NRZ owned the rights to approximately 78% of Ocwen's non-GSE servicing rights as of September 30, 2016. Under an agreement between NRZ and Ocwen, NRZ has the right (not necessarily the obligation or ability) to transfer servicing away from Ocwen if Ocwen does not maintain certain minimum servicer ratings on or after April 6, 2017."

From the servicing agreement dated August 10, 2009, between OCN and ASPS:

If "Seller [OCN] fails to maintain residential primary servicer ratings for subprime loans of at least "Average" by Standard & Poor's Rating Services, a division of Standards & Poor's Financial Services LLC (or its successor in interest), "SQ3" by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. (or its successor in interest) and "RPS4+" and "RSS4+" by Fitch Ratings (or its successor in interest);

We believe that due to the recent regulatory developments, OCN's servicer rating will be up for review. Given the gravity of the problems, as reported in the "Finding of Facts" section of the North Carolina C&D (page 3); OCN's financial instability, as alluded to in the North Carolina C&D (page 5); the Massachusetts requirement that OCN transfer servicing (link here); plus the litigation with not only the CFPB but the State of Florida; we believe OCN's servicer ratings will be downgraded to a level of "below average" by at least one if not all of the ratings agencies. As a result, NRZ will have the right to transfer servicing, which will result in the loss of ASPS's largest and most profitable customer.

Even without a servicer downgrade, under the terms of its agreement with OCN, we believe that NRZ could view the recent regulatory actions as a "material adverse event" and could invoke a "Termination Event". This would allow it to end the contract and transfer servicing. OCN would likely challenge NRZ's claim in court, which would be costly and lead to uncertainty about the stability of OCN's business. This could in turn lead to a servicer downgrade and NRZ wins again.

Regardless of OCN's servicing rating, ASPS likely has only a few years of remaining cash flow from OCN, but one wouldn't realize that by reading ASPS's SEC filings. ASPS neglects to mention in its 10-K that the term of OCN's agreement with NRZ effectively expires in April 2020. OCN filed an 8-K April 6, 2015, for an "Amendment to Master Servicing Rights Purchase Agreement and Sale Supplements", which describes that it would "extend the term during which Ocwen is, subject to the provisions of the amended Original Agreements, entitled to be the named servicer on loans for which Rights to MSRs have been sold to HLSS (along with the associated economic benefits) for two additional years or until April 30, 2020,…" OCN also stated that the amendment would "provide that the parties will commence negotiating in good faith for an extension of the contract term and the servicing fees payable to Ocwen no later than six months prior to the end of the applicable term as extended pursuant to the Amendment." We engaged a leading law firm with expertise in the mortgage servicing industry to confirm that this essentially means that NRZ can walk from the OCN servicing agreement in 2020.

NRZ is managed by private equity firm Fortress Investment Group. Fortress also controls the board of non-bank mortgage originator and servicer NSM, a leading competitor to OCN and ASPS. NSM operates a home foreclosure auction website similar to Hubzu called xome.com. Given the outsized margins and profits that Hubzu earns on OCN foreclosure home auctions, it would seem plausible that NRZ could benefit by renegotiating terms with OCN in a way to capture some of that excess margin or require OCN to use a second foreclosure auction outlet such as Xome. NSM/Xome could then share some of the outsized profits on foreclosure auctions with NRZ at no cost to OCN but a real cost to ASPS.

Subject to third-party consents (principally, the trustees of the private label securitization trusts that own the mortgages being serviced by OCN), NRZ can take legal ownership of MSRs serviced by OCN after April 7, 2017. NRZ can move servicing entirely in just three years, on April 30, 2020, (pages 12-13, OCN 10-K). These facts provide NRZ with significant leverage over OCN to renegotiate terms to the detriment of ASPS.

The recent regulatory action heightens the risk of an OCN bankruptcy. On April 21, 2017, Standard & Poor's downgraded OCN's credit ratings to B- in response to the regulatory action. S&P stated in its press release,

"Given the serious nature of these allegations [by regulators], the impact the cease and desist order will have on originations, and the possible regulatory fines that may follow, we believe Ocwen's business has weakened."

In the event of an OCN bankruptcy, with ownership of the MSRs still technically held by OCN, NRZ could be in a weaker position with respect to certain cash flows ahead of a Chapter 11 filing. It would be prudent for NRZ to own the MSRs directly in order to improve its standing in an OCN bankruptcy situation. We believe that NRZ has started the process of gaining ownership of MSRs by seeking third-party consents.

If NRZ were to announce publicly its intention to end the servicing relationship with OCN in 2020, as per the terms of the agreement, rating agencies, debt holders (especially since its bonds mature in 2022) and equity holders would likely cave. OCN wouldn't want such a public announcement, and thus this potential threat provides NRZ further leverage over OCN in renegotiating terms of its deal.

Last year, NRZ took the first step in the process of taking legal ownership of the MSRs and preparing to potentially move servicing. OCN noted as much with this disclosure in its 2016 10-K (Page 13 OCN 2016 10-K, emphasis added):

"In the third quarter of 2016, NRZ announced it was qualified, through its wholly owned subsidiary New Residential Mortgage LLC, to own MSRs in all 50 states and is an approved FNMA and FHLMC Servicer and FHA Lender."

We pay special attention to changes in language in the "Risk Factors" section of SEC filings and this change in ASPS's 2016 10-K should be particularly concerning (page 9, emphasis added):

"There may be other events that could cause the loss of Ocwen as a customer or reduce the size of our relationship with Ocwen, or that could otherwise adversely affect the revenues we earn from Ocwen, and adversely affect our business and results of operations."

Could these "other events" be alluding to a potential renegotiation between OCN and NRZ at the expense of ASPS?

Even if NRZ doesn't move servicing, we expect that NRZ will not extend its servicing agreement beyond April 2020. By that time, the UPB will have runoff meaningfully, which makes a transfer of servicing faster and less risky. But even if NRZ doesn't transfer servicing after 2020, significant risks to ASPS still exist in the form of a renegotiation of the deal between OCN and NRZ. For example, OCN could agree to an NRZ request to direct REO auctions to Nationstar without impact on the economics to OCN but with serious consequences for ASPS.

Finally, speculators have overlooked the major negative impact that NRZ will have on future potential ASPS/Hubzu revenue resulting from NRZ's clean-up call rights. As the owner of MSRs, NRZ has the clean-up call rights to $160 billion of UPB or one-third of the non-agency mortgage market (page 18, NRZ investor presentation November 11, 2016). Neither OCN nor NRZ discloses how much of this UPB is serviced by OCN, but since it is the largest servicer of non-agency mortgages, one can assume that a large chunk of OCN-serviced loans can be called by NRZ. While a clean-up call has a mixed financial impact on OCN, it deprives ASPS of meaningful future revenues related to potential auction sales of REO. After exercising its call rights, NRZ would control the resolution of the NPLs in the securitizations that it calls. We believe that NRZ would direct auction sales of REO related to these NPLs to Nationstar's xome.com. According to NRZ's 2016 10-K (page 160), NPLs/REO comprised 16% of the UPB in which it exercised cleanup calls. Let's assume that OCN's 26% share of the non-agency PLS market applies to the $160 billion that NRZ can call, indicating $42 billion of UPB related to OCN. Applying the 16% of NPLs/REO in NRZ's prior cleanup calls to the $42 billion indicates $6.7 billion of UPB that won't make it to ASPS/Hubzu.

Problems with Non-OCN Revenue Growth

In addition to OCN as a primary customer, ASPS's second largest customer is RESI, another OCN affiliated spin-off. ASPS earns fees from RESI through the sale of REO on its Hubzu website, as well as property preservation, maintenance, and other default related service fees. ASPS stopped disclosing RESI revenue at the end of 2015, which raises a red flag. Companies often decrease transparency in order to make it more difficult for investors to analyze revenue trends when those trends tell a story the company doesn't want to talk about. However, we can infer revenues based on a review of RESI disclosure, ASPS segment revenue disclosure, and by using reasonable assumptions based on prior disclosure of RESI revenue reported by ASPS.

We estimate RESI accounted for $60-65 million, ~7% of ASPS service revenue in 2016, up from $55 million in 2015. The increase was likely driven by RESI liquidating 2,668 REO properties in 2016, a ~100% increase from the 1,321 liquidated in 2015. We estimate the incremental 1,347 properties sold on Hubzu generated ~$9,000 in revenue per home for ASPS ($150,000 selling price per home x 6% fees) at a 55-60% gross margin.

The bad news for ASPS is that RESI has stated it will effectively sell the remainder of its REO and NPLs in 2017 (RESI 4Q16 Investor Presentation, Slide 9), marking the end of a high margin revenue stream ASPS has been earning in recent years. We expect high margin, RESI-related Hubzu revenue to decline by $8-10 million in 2017 and $12-14 million in 2018. We expect this decline to be partially offset by 5% growth in non-Hubzu revenue.

Source: ASPS 10-K Filing, RESI 4Q16 Investor Presentation Slide 8, Senvest Estimates

Source: ASPS 10-K Filings, RESI 4Q16 Investor Presentation Slide 8, Senvest Estimates

ASPS also lost its exclusive vendor status with RESI last year. Despite this negative development, ASPS management boasted about negotiating a potential $60 million payment from RESI, but we see this as an empty victory. We believe RESI has no intention of selling the half of its REO that would trigger the payment and so it gave away nothing in agreeing to this deal point.

Given the shrinking revenue from OCN and RESI, this explains why ASPS so desperately needs to grow non-OCN revenue. The company has principally developed this non-OCN business through the acquisition of a hodge-podge of insignificant or unproven players in the mortgage and residential real estate markets. ASPS believes it can codger together these various pieces and compete with well-established and market dominating players with much greater resources. ASPS also believes it can offer the services it provides to OCN and RESI to other banks and non-bank servicers and residential real estate investors. So far, the results aren't encouraging.

Source: ASPS 10-K Filings, Senvest estimates

*Revenue not disclosed. For Equator, the $65 million of estimated revenue was at the time of acquisition

Hubzu, ASPS's largest and most profitable revenue source would be the most logical business to expand and offer to third parties. Management for years has talked about the opportunity for Hubzu with third parties (see earnings call commentary below). Hubzu trends, however, contrast starkly with management's bullish commentary. Third party home sales through Hubzu have plunged over the past few years. Moreover, while management and long holders tout the success of "wins" with new customers, they neglect to mention the losses. Hubzu lost one major customer in 2016, believed to be HSBC.

Source: ASPS Earnings Calls

Source: ASPS 4Q16 Investor Presentation Slide 14, RESI 4Q16 Investor Presentation Slide 8

About a year ago, we engaged a third party web scraping firm to track the number of homes, and more specifically auction homes on the Hubzu website. It is important to follow auction homes, which provide higher revenue and margin per home for ASPS given the 4.5% buyer's premium on such properties. We see roughly flat Y/Y growth in the number of homes on Hubzu but a 10% decline in auction homes. It's reasonable to believe that fewer auction homes on the site lead to lower future sales for ASPS.

Source: hubzu.com

Source: hubzu.com

As mentioned earlier, ASPS has made numerous acquisitions to offset the OCN and RESI headwinds, amounting to $200 million for seven companies over the past seven years. ASPS doesn't disclose revenues from acquisitions which makes it impossible for investors to see trends in true organic third party revenues. One possible explanation for the lack of disclosure may to obscure the poor results of both acquisitions and organic growth.

Source: ASPS 10-K Filings

ASPS readily admits to its failure to grow non-OCN revenue in its 2017 proxy statement. Management missed a number of non-OCN related "corporate scorecard elements" threshold targets and "strategic initiatives" related to growth (page 38, 39):

Real Estate Investor Solutions - "below threshold"

Consumer Real Estate Solutions - $1.2 million revenue vs. $50.7 million target, "below threshold"

Grow Originations Solutions business - "below threshold"

Grow Consumer Real Estate Solutions - somehow met "threshold," but generated virtually no revenue (see above)

Grow Real Estate Investor Solutions - "below threshold"

Income target missed - $4.59/share "below threshold" vs. $6.00/share target and $5.10/share threshold

We also believe ASPS's disclosure on planned non-Ocwen service revenue growth in 2017 is opaque and disingenuous. Of the $72 million in "2016 Clients Wins", we estimate $15-20 million (assuming a 25% margin on the $13 million of buy/fix/sell houses classified as short term investments) relates to buying, renovating, and selling houses to RESI. While qualitatively disclosed, the term "Client Wins" does not accurately portray the nature of this revenue, which is not true independent, third party revenue and likely non-recurring.

Source: ASPS 4Q16 Investor Presentation - Slide 3

Moreover, ASPS has never disclosed operating income results for non-OCN, non-RESI business, and so, we question the margin profile of such revenue. Our best estimate, using company disclosure by business segment, is that gross margin on OCN is 35%, RESI is 41%, and non-OCN, non-RESI is 20%.

For a full breakdown of our assumptions, see Appendix A.

Source: ASPS 10-K Filings, Senvest Estimates

The incremental margins for non-Ocwen business are also in question, which could potentially impact future operating profit growth and the value of $86 million in goodwill on the balance sheet. Compass Point Research observed in a March 6, 2017, report that ASPS revised the margin profile significantly lower for its 2017 non-OCN related revenue (emphasis added):

"FY17 Scenarios Highlight Major Margin Problems There are three important issues here: 1) The incremental pre-tax margin between Scenario A (low-end) and Scenario B (high-end) for FY17 is 4.3% before "investments." Last year the incremental pre-tax margin between the high-end and low-end was 31.0%. While ASPS wants investors to focus on revenue growth (specifically non-Ocwen revenue growth), it's not immediately clear that revenue growth actually solves a lot of problems. 2) The composition of the margin between Ocwen and non-Ocwen revenue suggests that expectations for margins on non-Ocwen revenue have declined dramatically since last year, while the company made no major acquisitions in FY16. Assuming baseline 25% adjusted pre-tax margins for OCN-related revenue (an admittedly imperfect assumption), the expected margin on incremental non-OCN-related revenue in FY16 was 37%. This compares with a negative -7% implied margin expectation for incremental non-OCN revenue in FY17. If acquisitions are generating a substantial portion of the non-OCN related revenue, and profitability expectations for those businesses have been decimated, are we just waiting for another round of goodwill write-downs?"

See Appendix B for details of Compass Point's analysis.

Unlike most companies that compete in the mortgage services and residential real estate markets, ASPS has chosen to spread itself thin and compete in multiple markets rather than focus on one vertical. Among others, it competes with Ellie Mae ((NYSEMKT:ELLI), $3.5 billion market cap, $360 million revenues, and $38 million adjusted net income in 2016) and Black Knight Financial Services (BKFS, $5.9 billion market cap, $1 billion revenues, and $47 million adjusted net income in 2016) in mortgage originations and servicing.

In the online residential real estate brokerage market, it competes with Zillow Group ((NASDAQ:Z), $6.3 billion market cap, $847 million in revenues, and -$41 million in adjusted net income in 2016). The scale of competitors dwarfs owners.com. According to SimilarWeb, a website traffic research firm, in March 2017, Owners.com had ~300,000 visitors compared to ~55 million for Trulia, 62 million for realtor.com, and 174 million for Zillow.

Also, Owners.com is not the only young upstart in the residential real estate brokerage market. While each company has a different approach, they are all looking to expand aggressively:

Opendoor raised $210 million in equity funding in November, bringing its total equity raised to $320 million (see here).

Purplebricks (OTC:PRPPF), after having success disrupting the UK market, raised £50 million of equity capital in March to grow in the US. To lead the charge, Purplebricks hired former Hubzu executive Eric Eckardt (see here)

Knock raised $32 million in Series A funding this January, with plans to expand nationally (see here)

OfferPad raised $30 million in equity and $230 million in debt in January (see here)

While these newer entrants appear to be gaining steam, Owners.com missed its own 2016 expectations by a wide margin. ASPS disclosed in its 4Q investor presentation that Consumer Real Estate Solutions, which we believe to be predominantly Owners.com, only generated $1 million in revenue vs. the midpoint of guidance $8 million. For speculators to suggest a business that was acquired for $20 million and currently doing $1 million of revenue could be worth $1-1.5 billion is simply ludicrous.

Source: ASPS 4Q16 Investor Presentation - Slide 15

ASPS Regulatory Problems

ASPS has its own problems with regulators. These problems should be taken even more seriously in light of the recent regulatory action against OCN and which highlighted issues with ASPS technology. The company disclosed a new issue with the CFPB in its 2016 10-K (page 8, 9, emphasis added):

"On November 10, 2016, Altisource received a Notice and Opportunity to Respond and Advise ("NORA") letter from the CFPB indicating that the CFPB is considering a potential enforcement action against Altisource relating to an alleged violation of federal law that primarily concerns certain technology services provided to Ocwen. We understand that a NORA letter provides the recipient an opportunity to present its position to the CFPB before an enforcement action is recommended or commenced. On December 15, 2016, we provided a written response to the NORA letter setting forth the legal, policy and factual reasons why we believe an enforcement action is not warranted. We are committed to resolving any potential concerns of the CFPB. If the CFPB were to bring an enforcement action against us, the resolution of such action could have a material adverse impact on our business, reputation, financial condition and results of operations."

Language from the 2016 OCN 10K relating to an SEC investigation also raises potential questions for the economics of the ASPS deal with OCN to sell REO through auction site hubzu.com (page 17, OCN 10-K, emphasis added):

"In February 2016, we [OCN] received a letter from the Staff informing us that it was conducting an investigation relating to fees and expenses incurred in connection with liquidated loans and REO properties held in non-agency RMBS trusts. The letter requested that we voluntarily produce documents and information. We have been cooperating with the Staff on these matters."

ASPS also faces real risks with potential tax liabilities. The company appears to have domiciled in Luxembourg in order to benefit from a tax deal it made with the country. Since Luxembourg has a statutory tax rate of 29%, not much lower than the US rate, one can infer that it was the tax deal which motivated the company to move its corporate office there. From the ASPS 2016 10-K Risk Factors, page 17 (emphasis added):

"The Company received a tax ruling from the Luxembourg tax authority, which expires in 2019 unless extended or renewed. It is possible that changes in Luxembourg's administrative taxation practices or applicable regulations may cause an increase in our effective tax rate. In addition, the European Commission ("EC") has initiated investigations into several EU member states, including Luxembourg, to determine whether these EU member states have provided tax advantages to companies on a basis not allowed by the EU. While the EC's investigations continue, it has concluded that certain companies in certain EU member states, including Luxembourg, have been provided such tax advantages. The EC is requiring these EU member states to recover from certain companies the prior year tax benefits they received. These EU member states have the ability to appeal the decision."

Applying the full statutory tax rates to historical pre-tax income, ASPS could face $134 million in back-tax liabilities, which would cripple the company.

Source: ASPS 10-K Filings

New language in the ASPS 2016 10-K (page 17) highlights the risk of US tax reform, which seems probable given the priority of tax reform for the Trump administration (emphasis added):

"A significant change of the United States tax code that results in the reduction of the United States corporate tax rate or changes in our consolidated effective income tax rate could adversely affect our results of operations. A significant change in the United States tax code that results in the reduction of the United States corporate tax rate could reduce the effective tax rate of some of our competitors. A reduction in the effective tax rate of some of our competitors may put us at a competitive disadvantage. Such disadvantage could have an adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations."

Finally, given all the regulatory and business risk that could result in either significant cash liabilities or a change in business economics that could severely impair ASPS's balance sheet and future cash flows, we aren't surprised to see this new language in the ASPS 2016 10-K (page 14, emphasis added):

"Failure to meet our debt service requirements could result in an event of default under our debt agreement which, if not cured or waived, could result in the holders of the defaulted debt causing all outstanding amounts with respect to that debt to be immediately due and payable."

Poor Capital Allocation Decisions

ASPS has spent $200 million on acquisitions which have yet to demonstrate a good return on investment. None of the seven acquisitions appears to be contributing in a meaningful way to earnings. For example, ASPS acquired Equator for $70 million in cash up-front with an $80 million earn-out in November 2013. By 2Q14, it wrote off $37.5 million of the earn-out. As mentioned earlier in this report, Owners.com underperformed expectations by ~85% in 2016 ($1 million of revenue vs. $8 million at the midpoint of guidance).

ASPS has destroyed massive shareholder value by overpaying in the buyback of its stock. Since 2013, ASPS has spent roughly $500 million on share repurchases, with $400 million of the repurchases at prices above $100/sh.

With the magnitude of complaints by regulators surrounding REALServicing, it's hard to fathom why management spent $500 million of capital on buybacks instead of investing in technology to bring REALServicing up to industry standards.

The share repurchases are shown below ("Share Repurchase Program" section of each year's 10-K):

2013 1.2 million shares $117/share = $140 million 2014 2.5 million shares $104/share = $260 million 2015 2.1 million shares $28/share = $59 million 2016 1.4 million shares $27/share = $38 million

Valuation

In our base case scenario, we assume that NRZ moves servicing away from OCN in 2020 and diverts REO liquidation business away from Hubzu. ASPS generates 3-4 years of cash flow from Ocwen before the cash flow declines sharply in 2021. However, ASPS might still be able to fund or refinance its 2020 term loan maturity. This scenario results in $8 of equity value for ASPS. Importantly, we do not factor into this scenario potential fines or other liabilities from ongoing ASPS related investigations and other risks which could result in a zero dollar share price due to the company's leverage.

We assume EBITDA for each segment based on an analysis of gross margin by segment and an allocation of overhead based on sales. While our analysis suggests operating profits are broken down as follows: OCN 91%, RESI 13%, non-OCN non-RESI -4%, we use a 85%, 10%, 5% ratio for our valuation, as the 91%, 13%, -4% ratio would be too punitive given our expected growth rate and valuation of OCN cash flows.

For OCN related cash flows, we distinguish between OCN controlled revenues and NRZ controlled revenues. We expect OCN controlled revenues to decline 15% annually (compared to 20% decline in overall EBITDA in 2016), while NRZ controlled revenues decline 15% in 2018, 50% in 2019, and 100% in 2020. For RESI related cash flows, our DCF assumes a 20% decline in 2018 (the first year with almost no Hubzu revenue), with 5% growth through 2021, and a terminal growth rate of 2%. For the non-OCN, non-RESI portion of the business, we use a 15x EV/EBITDA multiple, a more than fair multiple in the context of peers which have proven growth track records, established dominant leadership positions and scale. These include BKFS, ELLI, and Z which trade at 15x, 17x and 21x 2018 EBITDA, respectively.

For valuation assumptions, see Appendix C.

Conclusion

We believe fundamentals at ASPS have never been worse. We expect historically profitable cash flows generated from OCN and RESI to continue declining, more than offsetting lower margin revenue generated from any new customer growth. The declining fundamentals are coupled with multiple existential risks that could cause cash flows for ASPS to rapidly decline (regulatory risk at OCN, regulatory risk at ASPS, tax clawbacks in Luxembourg, changes in the NRZ/OCN relationship etc.).

Long holders and short squeeze speculators should take advantage of the overvalued ASPS stock price and sell while they still can.

Appendix A:

Senvest Calculation of OCN, RESI and Non-OCN, Non-RESI Gross Margins & Operating Margins

Appendix B

Calculation of Incremental Margin for non-OCN revenue for 2016 and 2017 scenarios.

Appendix C:

Base Case Valuation Assumptions

Disclosure: Senvest Management LLC ("Senvest") is short ASPS and OCN securities.

Business Relationship Disclosure: Use of Senvest reports is limited by the Legal Disclaimer on its website.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OCN, ASPS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.