Valeant's Dermatology Division Is Doomed

Siliq's performance is weak in surveys. And the drug will struggle because of its suicide warning and Valeant's poor liquidity for advertising.

Valeant (NYSE:VRX) has long been known for its controversial pricing decisions, and I'm sure most readers are not interested in hearing a reiteration of old information about this company. Valeant's past doesn't matter; what matters is its future. And the company's future will depend on its growth drivers, namely Siliq - a psoriasis treatment formerly known as Brodalumab.

Valeant announced the price of Siliq today at $3,500 per month. This decision was made through its new Patient Access and Pricing Committee. Valeant states that Siliq has the lowest price on the market for an injectable biologic treatment in its class. In comparison, Johnson and Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Stelara costs around $7,661 per injection. If we assume one injection per month, this is significantly less per year of therapy compared to Valeant's drug.

Weak Pre-Launch Adoption

Several analysts have revealed weak performance for Siliq in industry surveys of dermatologists who would be expected to prescribe the drug. In a survey of 27 dermatologists that was conducted by Piper Jeffery's David Amsalem, Siliq is not doing well against other IL-17A antagonists in the market. David Maris, another well-known Valeant bear, has also conducted his own research, and it corroborates the bearish prospects suggested by Amsalem's survey.

On top of these problems, Siliq is plagued by a black box warning and a REMS program that will further pressure its sales. Valeant may also lack the liquidity to promote its drug as well as some of the other players in the field. Valeant's price point may be low, but is it probably not low enough to negate the many challenges faced by this struggling drug maker.

According to Fierce Pharma,

When it launches, Siliq will take on fellow IL-17 meds Cosentyx from Novartis and Taltz from Eli Lilly, but it will also have to contend with the anti-TNF giants-AbbVie's Humira included. As Wells Fargo analyst David Maris pointed out last month in a note to clients, the Illinois pharma spent $357 million on Humira advertising in 2015 alone.

Conclusion

Valeant has announced the monthly price of Siliq, its psoriasis treatment expected to hit the market by the second half of 2017. The pricing of Siliq is lower than comparable, next-gen injectables in its class, according to Valeant. However, a low price doesn't make up for the drug's challenges from a REMS program and suicidal ideation warning.

On top of this, Valeant will struggle against its cash-rich competitors who will be better able to advertise and market their psoriasis drugs. Siliq is unlikely to reverse the negative trend in Valeant's struggling dermatology division.

