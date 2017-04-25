Ocean Rig May Issue Up To 1 Trillion Shares

Other industry participants should also be interested, as the restructured Ocean Rig will put additional pressure on the floater market.

There was a big discussion recently regarding the meaning of the words "minimal recovery" in recent Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) press release. Now we have a great example of what dilution might look like in this case.

Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) has recently published the results of its annual shareholder meeting. The meeting approved Mr. George Economou and Mr. Michael Pearson (the insolvency practitioner who recently joined the company) to serve as Class A Directors until the 2020 annual general meeting of the company. This was widely expected. The company's decisions on potential equity issue and subsequent reverse stock splits are much more interesting for investors and traders alike.

The shareholder meeting approved the increase in the company's authorized share capital to ONE TRILLION (1,000,000,000,000) common shares. As of December 31 2016, the company had roughly 161 million common shares with 78 million shares classified as treasury stock. Thus, the company may issue 6211 times more stock than it has now.

The shareholder meeting also allowed the board of directors to effect one or more reverse stock splits at a ratio of not less than one-for-two and not more than one-for-100,000. The company will need the ability to use a massive reverse stock split if it really chooses to issue 1 trillion shares.

The good news for those looking for a trade in Ocean Rig is that the stock might become interesting again once the equity issue is done and the subsequent reverse split is performed. Given the situation in the UDW market, the post-split Ocean Rig may see downside again, but then may ultimately become an attractive bet should oil prices increase and make deepwater drilling attractive again.

The takeaway for common Ocean Rig shareholders is that they will receive next to nothing in the upcoming restructuring. Shares of Ocean Rig have recently been flat around 25 cents per share, but even this looks optimistic given the looming dilution. Ocean Rig shares are not suited even for gambling at this point. However, the company itself should be monitored for several reasons.

First, Ocean Rig will become tradable again after dilution and reverse stock split. Second, Ocean Rig case shows how the worst-case scenario might look like for Seadrill, Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) and North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) shareholders. I did not include Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) in this list as it received a proposal from creditors which allows current shareholders to keep 2% of the company. I doubt that any Pacific Drilling shareholder was happy with such news, but the case of Ocean Rig shows that Pacific Drilling creditors were generous in their proposal. Third, restructuring of Ocean Rig will have an impact on the whole floating segment of the offshore drilling market, so shareholders of floater plays like Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) should watch the story closely.

I expect that Ocean Rig shares will stay around current levels or slide even more before dilution and the reverse stock split. Ocean Rig did not specify the exact timing of the restructuring process, but I expect that everything will be done fairly quick and we will soon see the "new" Ocean Rig starting trading in double digits.

