Argenx IPO: A Biotech Turnaround?

Investing in biotech IPO is riskier in general, but Argenx is a good bet if you really want to invest in this field.

The biotech IPO market, like IPOs in general, have undergone a renaissance as the markets have improved and companies start moving away from private investors. As Pharmaphorum notes, a series of biotech companies have filed to go public over the last month, including Ovid Therapeutics (Pending:OVID) and Biohaven Pharmaceuticals.

Now investors need to add Argenx N.V. to the list. This Dutch biotech firm has released further details on its upcoming IPO as it announced that it plans to raise up to nearly $75 million in its IPO on the NASDAQ. However, Argenx has not revealed how many shares nor what the pricing will be to reach that $75 million.

Biotech companies remain a highly risky endeavor, and Argenx is no exception. However, there are certain things to like in this company's pipeline as it has multiple drugs in or near Phase 2, good partners, and is taking an innovative approach towards fighting crucial diseases. Investors with a higher tolerance for risk should consider Argenx. However, remember that while the biotech market has improved compared to 2016, it is still not fully recovered from the down years.

The Power of Llamas

If there is anything which can be said about Argenx, it is that it has certainly taken a unique approach towards fighting diseases. In Argenx's own words in its SEC filing, the company plans to treat severe autoimmune diseases and cancer with a SIMPLE antibody platform "based on the powerful llama immune system." Yes, you read that right. Llamas.

But this is no joke, as pharmaceutical and biotech companies have been looking at the potential of the llama immune system for years. Argenx argues that its llama antibody platform is more diverse than antibody platforms developed in mice or synthetic systems, and has created multiple drugs along this platform.

Argenx's most important drugs are ARGX-113, which would be designed to fight rare autoimmune diseases, and ARGX-110, which would be fighting T-cell lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia. Both of these drugs recently entered Phase 2 testing with the FDA, and Argenx has other drugs on the market including partnerships with other medical companies to fight less critical but still widespread conditions like arthritis and skin inflammation.

All of this is generally good signs for investors. Argenx has multiple drugs in Phase 2 testing, it is has partners who are interested in its products, and it is testing a wide variety of drugs which would all be in demand. But the fact that both ARGX-113 and ARGX-110 entered Phase 2 in March and April 2017 respectively does mean that investors will be waiting quite a while, praying for positive results and investing in a company for which there is currently almost no Phase 2 data.

Low Debt and Partnerships

Investors should be concerned about how long it will take for data to come out and Argenx to develop ARGX-113 and ARGX-110, but the company overall has strong fundamentals. While Argenx of course lost money as every rising biotech company does, it has over €100 million in financial assets compared to a carrying amount of €12 million in financial liabilities.

In addition, Argenx has been able to secure important partnerships, particularly one with Shire Pharmaceuticals. Shire invested $20 million in Argenx in 2014 and announced an extension of this strategic alliance in February. When one considers how Argenx has been able to secure valuable partners, it is clear that medical experts and companies believe that Argenx is developing something useful and profitable.

Risk and Reward

Investing in biotech is almost always a risky endeavor and Argenx is no exception. Its main drugs have just entered Phase 2 testing and will not be ready for years, and there is obviously no way to know if they will sell even if they are approved by the FDA.

But Argenx has plenty of assets, is aggressively pushing drugs which should be able to gain a lucrative market, and has major partners like Shire which will let it both earn money through royalties and also strike out on its own. And by going public in a friendlier but still somewhat depressed biotech IPO market, Argenx should be able to attract interest.

More cautious investors should probably stay away from biotech IPOs in general, but a more aggressive investor could make a great deal down the line with Argenx. Do remember to be patient as it will take time to reap any potential rewards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.